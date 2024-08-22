This is Who made our minds? my Thursday essay probing the greatest, cruellest and most beautiful minds of the past 5,000 years, inspired by my book, The Soul: A History of the Human Mind (Penguin 2024). Coming up: Edmund Burke v Thomas Paine, The Totalitarian Mind, God’s Capitalists

AN EXTRAORDINARY idea animated the leaders of the French Revolution (1789–99): they meant to reinvent and ‘purify’ France by replacing the French monarchy with a proto-democracy built on ‘reason’ and ‘virtue’.

To that end, they would decapitate the ancien régime, vitiate the divine right of kings, ban the clergy, kill the past, reset the clock at year zero and establish a government ruled by men of ‘reason’. (Women, despite their integral, and violent, role in the Revolution, would be denied a role in its dysfunctional offspring.)

The execution of Maximilien Robespierre and his supporters on 28 July 1794. Robespierre sits in the cart, holding a handkerchief to his mouth (Gallica).

What distinguished the French militants of 1792 was the ‘wonderful completeness’ of their rejection of the old order, observed Alexander Herzen (1812–1870), a Russian revolutionary: ‘[T]hey denounced not merely its vices, but all its virtues too. They wished to leave nothing standing, they wanted to destroy the entire evil system, root and branch, in order to build up something absolutely fresh, entirely pure.’

François Furet, the finest historian of the French Revolution, detected in the minds of those who overthrew the old order a ‘revolutionary conscience’, energised by the idea that they were severing history into ‘an old and a new’, a ‘before and an after’.

What differentiated the ‘before’ from the ‘after’ was the political imperative. The ‘revolutionary conscience’ answered to a political, not a moral, ideal. The anti-royalist Jacobin banished from his mind all traditional moral principles and religious codes. For him, the ‘revolutionary world’ was utterly, lethally politicised, insofar as ‘no human misfortune’ existed that could not be justified by political expediency.

Political ideas animated all thought and action. The revolutionaries were willing to give their lives – and destroy the lives of tens of thousands of others – for those ideas. No compromise, no mercy, would block the advance of the revolutionary machine.

This militant mind thus mirrored in ‘the Terror’ the granite intransigence and indifferent cruelty of the monarchy they wished to replace: the heads of aristocrats and priests rolled because they were aristocrats and priests. Their very existence was an affront to the march of the political idea – liberty! – that made their obliteration not only necessary but also inevitable.

The unprecedented quality of the French Revolution lay in this: the strength of your political belief in the revolutionary ideal – and not your religious faith or ethical principles – decided whether you were ‘good’ or ‘evil’ and whether you would live or die. In that lay the essence of the ‘revolutionary conscience’ and the creation of ‘a historical universe’ that was ‘entirely new’.

—

The origins of this psychological novelty, this ‘revolutionary conscience’, grew out of the soil of liberalism hoed by the philosophers John Locke and David Hume and bloomed in the excoriating pen of Voltaire, the ‘social contract’ of Rousseau, the ‘spirit of laws’ of Montaigne, and the appeal to reason of Diderot’s Encyclopédie, which, banned by the Catholic Church and hated by religious fanatics (always a badge of sober truth), had the effrontery to champion scientific inquiry over faith.

Of these, Voltaire, author of the satire Candide, was the most acidic intellectual warrior in the cause of the freedom to think. His gift to the ‘revolutionary conscience’ was a fearless willingness to dismantle established ideas and a profound distrust of organised religion.

Voltaire poured forth his contempt for institutional cruelty and hypocrisy in a prose style of glancing lightness, as if it had been written by a genial extraterrestrial passingly shocked by the bloody intolerance of the Earthlings it had had the misfortune to meet.

Above all, Voltaire detested religious fanaticism, because the fanatic deemed any act, no matter how cruel or depraved, defensible if enacted in God’s name, thus validating the persecution of anyone who disagreed with him. ‘What can be said in answer to a man who says he will rather obey God than men,’ he asked, ‘and who consequently feels certain of meriting heaven by cutting your throat?’

Voltaire’s pen worked like a scythe across the field of the past, lopping off the heads of oppressive religions, tax-engorged kingdoms, brutal customs and rank superstition. Christianity, he wrote, had ‘cost the human species seventeen millions of men, reckoning only one million per century . . . all for the salvation of souls and the greater glory of God’.

Had the Christian conscience imposed any restraint on power? No, Voltaire answered:

‘Every man who has lived with his eyes open knows that the knowledge of a God, His presence, and His justice, has not the slightest influence over the wars, the treaties, the objects of ambition, interest or pleasure, in the pursuit of which they are wholly occupied.’

—

While Voltairean satire inflicted death by a thousand quick thrusts, the mind of French-Swiss philosopher Jean-Jacques Rousseau (1712– 1778) worked like an analytical bulldozer. He anticipated the society that should replace France’s kleptocratic monarchy decades ahead of the latter’s collapse.

Rousseau’s renowned work, The Social Contract, drew up an agreement between the people and the state that sought to balance personal liberty with collective responsibility – that is, human rights with human duties. Rousseau’s state would be built on reason, not on inherited privilege, divine right or religious superstition.

But reason had limits. If the people failed or refused to uphold the terms of their contract with the state, then the state should force them to do so. Little wonder The Social Contract has been read as a blueprint for tyranny.

Rousseau recognised, as had Machiavelli, that religion was ‘an instrument of politics’, useful for persuading the people to obey the state. If they refused, Rousseau advised, then a godlike ruler, of unusual charisma, should force their obedience. Few secular leaders had the charisma to ‘make the gods speak’, Rousseau noted in 1762. It was a prescient observation: Napoleon Bonaparte wasn’t born until 1769.

Rousseau had no truck with institutional religion. Compelled to attend Mass as a boy, he later found ‘this ridiculous mode of thinking’ not limited to Catholics: ‘it is the voice of every dogmatical persuasion where merit consists in belief, and not in virtue’. Conscience, he argued, ‘is the voice of the soul, the passions are the voice of the body’. Those voices were contradictory: ‘to which should we give heed?’ He answered that ‘conscience never deceives us; she is the true guide of man’. Conscience was to the soul ‘what instinct is to the body’.

The ‘self’ was the product of memory, not a god: ‘[M]y personal identity depends upon memory . . . to be indeed the same self I must remember that I have existed.’ Rousseau felt sure that his self, his conscious mind, would survive the death of the body: ‘[A]s I cannot imagine how it can die, I presume that it does not die.’ That was consoling to a man who believed that ‘sensual men’, like him, might be ‘bodies without souls’.

Those who believed in and imposed Hell on others warranted his amused contempt. Weren’t their consciences punishing them enough? Weren’t they living in Hell?

‘It is in your own insatiable souls, devoured by envy, greed, and ambition, it is in the midst of your false prosperity, that the avenging passions find the due reward of your crimes. What need to seek a hell in the future life? It is here in the breast of the wicked.’

—

The ideas of Voltaire and Rousseau, as well as those of other giants of the Enlightenment, were manipulated by the French revolutionaries into a formula that prescribed the complete destruction of the old world.

The Girondin leader Jacques Pierre Brissot (1754–1793) reminded the French Legislative Assembly on 25 April 1792 of their debt to such men: ‘Do you think that, if the glowing spirits of these great men had not, little by little, ignited our souls and showed them the secret of their grandeur and their strength, do you think that today the tribune would echo with your speeches about liberty?’

The revolutionaries would stamp on France a government of ‘rational ideas’, which existed more viably in their heads than on Earth in the eighteenth century. Their proto-democracy was imperilled from the start by this frenzied pursuit of an ideal world.

The revolution’s leaders cast on the bonfire of hate-filled memory every tradition and custom associated with the monarchy and the church. No altars, no totems, no cherished ‘symbols’ would survive; no local priest or lord would remain. All would be exiled, executed or removed, in the name of liberty.

The revolution then devoured its children. The leaders were guillotined by those they led, and the led were guillotined in turn, and so on up the ranks, until the Terror lopped off the heads of this hydra of the people’s creation and found only a blind wantonness, a wraith of humanity, easy prey to the ruthless authority of a dictatorship.

What had they to show for their bloody iconoclasm? To their enemies in England and Prussia, the French people had created a vacuum and called it liberty. But one undeniable fact validated the revolution in the consciences of its leaders: they had transferred to the French people a kind of sovereignty, in the form of the National Assembly – an elected chamber! They had clothed the ‘objective universe’ in the innumerable ‘subjective wills’ of the ordinary people, as Furet put it. A limited kind of representative government existed, and the hated monarchy did not.

Whether that end justified the means – whether the ‘revolutionary conscience’ had created a better world, or just tyranny and a heap of headless corpses – is still being debated. Let’s glimpse a few moments in that ‘blissful dawn’.

—

Violent, unrestrained passions drove the French Revolution. Pure emotions, ‘the sentiments of the soul’, were the tinder of the uprising, believed the firebrand Louis Antoine de Saint-Just (1767–1794). Violent passion was ‘a gift of nature’, he warned.

Even to think against the spirit of the times was a crime punishable by death, as the philosopher and mathematician Nicolas de Condorcet (1743–1794) discovered. Condorcet appealed to reason over the passions; he hoped to ‘enlighten’ the people rather than simply excite them.

He proposed an education system that would merit the brightest, creating an enlightened elite who would rule France (much as exists today), and he supported women’s suffrage. Not even his closest allies fell into step with him, and in 1794 his moderation and Girondin sympathies earned him condemnation as a traitor. He died in his cell.

At the other extreme, the scientist and writer Jean-Paul Marat (1743– 1793) urged Parisians to turn their rage into ‘a weapon’. Marat knew how to arouse the people’s passions. He promised to ‘go and burn the monarch in his palace with all his lackeys’.

At the time, Marat was an old, encrusted wreck of a man, not the youthful romantic of Jacques-Louis David’s famous painting of his death. (Marat did, however, die of stab wounds inflicted while he was taking a bath, by a young woman from Caen who loathed his cruelty.)

As Prussian forces advanced on Paris in 1792, Brissot appealed to the Legislative Assembly to let the citizens form volunteer militia units. ‘You must electrify our souls!’ he thundered. The assembly approved: only war would suck up the energy of the revolution.

Volunteers rushed to the republican standard. Squads of street warriors flung themselves into the melee in an ecstasy of vengeance. And they won. They terminated the monarchy on 10 August 1792 and halted the Prussians at Valmy the following month.

The extremists felt menaced from within, by the voice of restraint, of consolidation, of peace: the Girondins even hoped to defend private property. Now was not the time to pause, to negotiate with erstwhile enemies, declared Maximilien Robespierre: that was a betrayal of the spirit of the revolution! Only ‘terror’ would keep the revolutionary passions alive and restore ‘virtue’.

‘We must smother the internal and external enemies of the Republic or perish with them,’ Robespierre told the Directorate on 5 February 1794: ‘Terror is nothing but prompt, severe, inflexible justice; it is therefore an emanation of virtue.’

The ‘Reign of Terror’ (1793–94) that he sought to justify would purge the cities of aristocrats, the clergy and any person who opposed the revolution. Between 15,000 and 17,000 were sent to the guillotine; a further 20,000 were summarily shot, drowned or stabbed.

More than 80 per cent of that number were ordinary people. A stray word or a drunken joke might cost you your head. Jacques-Louis Ménétra, a Parisian glazier who served on surveillance committees during the Reign of Terror, could not save his friends. One was Barbet Mathieu, a journeyman hatter from Lyon, a city then in revolt against the revolutionary National Convention. He was guillotined simply because he was a Lyonnais. ‘I warned you,’ Ménétra wrote to his dead friend’s soul, ‘you were Lyonnais, that was a mortal sin. They got you drinking, they got you talking.’

When King Louis XVI and Queen Marie Antoinette went to their deaths, ‘horrid yells, and shrilling screams, and frantic dances . . . in the abused shape of the vilest of women’ accompanied them, wrote Edmund Burke.

At the gallows, a drum roll interrupted the king’s little speech: ‘I pardon my enemies and I hope that my blood will be useful to the French, that it will appease God’s anger.’ The executioner then strapped him down and thrust his head into the hole. ‘Long live the Republic! Long live liberty! Long live equality!’ the crowd shouted at the sight of the king’s severed head.

Some who witnessed Louis’ death descended into the depravity of a people drunk with vengeance and hatred. When his blood began to run, records historian Lynn Hunt, ‘the eighty-thousand armed men present cried out with joy’. According to the dramatist Louis-Sébastien Mercier, who witnessed the scene, several observers ran forward ‘to dip their fingers, pens, or pieces of paper into the blood; one tasted it and said, “it is horribly salty!”’

The execution had had the air of a ‘religious festival’, approved Marat. The burden of oppression was lifted, he imagined, and the people, ‘pierced by the sentiment of fraternity’, had won themselves ‘the hope of a happier future’. The regicide was a symbolic devouring by the people ‘thirsty for the blood of a despot’, claimed Louis-Marie Prudhomme (1752–1830), a French militant. How else, he asked, would slaves of tyranny turn into hardened republicans?

Elsewhere the mood was subdued, repentant. Mercier noted ‘a kind of anxious fear about the future’. The deputies who had voted for the king’s death felt ‘a kind of interior dread which in some cases resembled repentance’. George Danton, a pragmatist, told the deputies, ‘Let us turn all of our energy, all of our excitement, toward the war.’ Too soon, Danton lost his head, and then the Terror claimed its author: on 28 July 1794, Robespierre was decapitated in the Place de la Révolution (which the next year was renamed the Place de la Concorde).

—

It was a grand illusion to think that equality, liberty and fraternity could be imposed on a people marinaded in centuries of oppressive monarchy. The revolutionaries gravely misjudged the appeal of their ideology after the embers smouldered and the dreadful excitement died down.

The suddenness of ‘freedom’ terrified those who had depended on their church routine and local traditions. Many had loathed their local lord and laughed at their local priest, but felt bereft of a kind of certainty, of continuity, when both lord and priest were mown down in the unsparing sweep of the Reign of Terror.

The revolutionary leaders had tried ‘to put into practice purely abstract philosophical principles, without regard to the disposition of the people’, noted Georg Hegel, the German philosopher. ‘The French Revolution itself was thus a failure,’ Hegel concluded. ‘Its world-historical significance, however, lies in the principles it passed on to other nations . . .’ Those principles would polarise Europe, a divide epitomised by the brutal sparring of two English-speaking intellectuals, Edmund Burke and Thomas Paine.

Next Thursday, 29 August 2024: Edmund Burke v Thomas Paine (with lashings of de Maistre).

