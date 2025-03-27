This is Who made our minds?, my Thursday essay probing the greatest, cruellest and most beautiful minds of the past 5,000 years, inspired by my book, The Soul: A History of the Human Mind (Penguin 2024). Share my journey! Next Thursday: The man who invented Catholic guilt (last of 7 essays on Christianity)

A DEVOTED SON, a brilliant scholar, a transformative teacher, a theologian of genius and a model of humility: all have been said in praise of Origen Adamantius (c. 185-253 CE), the burning spirit from Alexandria whose prodigious mind illuminated early Christianity.

Origen teaching his students, in a Dutch illustration by Jan Luyken (1700). ‘It was like a spark falling in our deepest soul,’ said one (public domain).

His allegorical interpretation of the Bible is recognised today as equal to or greater than Saint Augustine’s, a stark reminder to today’s Christian creationists that few people took their bibles literally in the third century.

Aged seventeen, Origen lost his father, Leonidas, who was arrested by the Roman authorities and beheaded for refusing to forsake Christianity.

At the time, Origen was determined to turn himself over to the authorities and die with his father, but his mother hid all his clothes to prevent him leaving the house. In any case, the law only applied to Romans, and Origen had been born in Egypt.

The lad assumed responsibility for providing for his nine younger siblings.

It would not have helped the career of so gifted a young man if Origen had really castrated himself, as one account of his life claims he did, to avoid the sins of the flesh against which God had so sternly warned him.

The church historian Eusebius (c. 260–340 CE) peddled this rumour fifty years after Origen’s death, and it continued beyond the Middle Ages: fifteenth-century images show Origen holding a knife under his testicles.

Origen never mentioned this act of self-mutilation in his writing, and there appears to be no evidence for it, unless the accusations of impropriety he received after privately tutoring a woman drove him to it, as some historians claim, or unless he took Matthew 19:12 literally, where Christ says, ‘[T]here are eunuchs who have made themselves eunuchs for the sake of the kingdom of heaven.’

Origen himself asserted that only an idiot would interpret Matthew’s words as meaning literal castration.

—

Origen’s intellectual powers were prodigious - and voluminous. His Commentary on the Gospel of John alone ran to thirty-two books.

His classic work On First Principles established the foundations of the early Christian church and went unchallenged for centuries.

He was fluent in Greek and Hebrew, and his renown drew invitations for him to preach throughout the ancient world.

As a lecturer, Origen was unequalled. After hearing him teach in Caesarea, one of his students, called Theodore, recalled:

‘It was like a spark falling in our deepest soul, setting it on fire, making it burst into flame within us. It was, at the same time, a love for the Holy Word, the most beautiful object of all that, by its ineffable beauty attracts all things to itself with irresistible force, and it was also love for this man, the friend and advocate of the Holy Word.’

In moments like these, Origen occupied the summit of pre-Nicene Christian thought, according to the biblical scholar Géza Vermes. Origen was ‘the sage whose work epitomized all existing philosophical, scriptural and theological knowledge’, and who upheld ‘the most advanced defence of the figure of Jesus against Jewish and pagan attacks’.

—

A man of tender disposition, Origen lived for the love of Christ.

He peppered his writing with references to ‘My Saviour’ and ‘My Lord’, suggesting a rare intimacy with Christ, as if Jesus were by his side as he worked, engaging with him in a private dialogue.

Having been ordained against the wishes of his Alexandrine bishop, Origen was excommunicated from the Egyptian church, but he continued to work in Caesarea as a theologian of enormous repute at a time of constant peril.

He survived the persecutions of the Roman emperors Severus, Caracalla, Maximus and Decius, and, though savagely tortured by the latter, kept writing until his death at sixty-nine, of wounds inflicted by torture.

Origen’s thinking remained the definitive statement of Christian faith and practice until later theologians condemned him as a heretic and a fuming Saint Augustine dismantled his legacy.

—

Let’s alight on a few of Origen’s thoughts.

He roamed the pastures of a mind lush with the first flowers of spring.

At the time, his ideas tilled new soil: the brain of the early church was abutting difficulties of interpretation that few dared confront. Origen was among the first to try.

His thinking traversed the full spectrum of Christian doctrine. Sometimes he tacked in line with church orthodoxy, such as in his understanding of the Trinity; at other times he veered into the wilderness, such as his radical views on free will, the pre-existence of the soul and salvation.

He dared to ask and try to answer the most demanding questions:

How should Christians reconcile a loving God with blameless or arbitrary suffering? Has humankind free will, or is that an illusion? What existed before God made the world, and what will exist after God ends it? What is the origin and nature of the human soul?

Most provocatively, he developed an astonishingly forgiving idea of universal salvation, concluding, to put it simply, that paradise was available to everyone, ‘even the wicked and the damned, even to the devils and Satan’.

Why? Because God’s love and forgiveness were all-embracing, Origen explained. He called this doctrine ‘universal restoration’, a phrase he borrowed from the Acts of the Apostles.

He explained that by the end of the world, ‘everyone will have been subjected to the punishment of his sins. At that time, which only God knows, everyone will have paid his debt.’

Origen simply could not ‘reconcile the idea of eternal punishment, the unquenchable flames of Gehenna, with the infinite goodness of a loving Deity’, according to Vermes.

Instead, every soul would, before entering Heaven, first undergo purification by fire. Therein lay the origin of the doctrine of Purgatory.

—

Origen dared to write of the ‘virginity of the soul’ of the newborn infant, a pure spirit born in innocence.

This idea challenged the emerging concept of Original Sin, and would infuriate Saint Augustine, in whose view Adam and Eve’s first disobedience was fundamental to the Catholic faith and the rationale for the sacrament of baptism.

In Origen’s more loving vision, human souls were pre-existing, spiritual creatures, equal and identical, of whom God had made a finite number in his image. Each soul possessed the will, the free will, to choose to follow or stray from God.

Some souls remained in their original state of obedient love, while ‘delinquent souls’ chose different paths, even to reject God and choose another.

Inequality and conflict thus entered our lives ‘not by God’s ordering, but by the free action of created souls’.

—

The abuse of this gift of free will, granted by God, would cause all the harm in the world, Origen wrote, and lead sinners into the clutches of evil.

The very idea that God had granted us freewill was startling enough - then and now. Indeed, 1500 years later the Calvinists, who believed in predestination, were fuming over Origen’s writing on freewill.

Even in Origen’s own time, his thesis that pre-existing souls were able to decide their fate met with intense opposition, and Origen himself struggled to explain how his conception applied to Christ.

Had the soul of Jesus a pre-existence, like all others? Origen reckoned it had:

‘In the beginning,’ he wrote, ‘when other souls were turning from God, the soul of Jesus retained its innocence and continued by its own free choice in such close association with the Word of God that . . . an indissoluble union was created.’

This ‘soul of God’, pre-implanted in Jesus Christ, would become the source of light and truth on Earth.

—

One of Origen’s most inflammatory and brilliant ideas was that Judas, the betrayer of Christ, was worthy of God’s forgiveness. Judas had been misled into evil, Origen contended.

Ordinary bribes had had nothing to do with Judas’ motivation to betray Christ, Origen wrote: ‘[Judas] was a disciple of the Lord!’ Origen insisted. ‘He was elected by him, ate with him, and listened to him for many, many months. How could Christ take a thief and betrayer among his closest followers? How could it happen?’

Judas was not inherently ‘evil’, Origen wrote. Judas had been born with free will, or, at any rate, with the freedom ‘to choose between the good and the bad’.

But Satan had perverted Judas’ freedom to choose, Origen argued: the Devil entered Judas’ soul at the Last Supper and persuaded him to betray the Son of God.

Jesus, in his omniscience, knew this in advance, and said so while washing the apostles’ feet before they sat down to eat.

‘Not all of you are clean,’ Christ declared. He was not referring to their feet; he meant the soul of one of his twelve chosen had been soiled, perverted.

As the disciple John tells it, Jesus said: ‘Very truly, I tell you, one of you will betray me.’ The disciples looked at each other, ‘uncertain of whom he was speaking’. ‘Lord, who is it?’ they asked. ‘It is the one to whom I give this piece of bread when I have dipped it.’

Jesus gave the bread to Judas – and in that moment, in Origen’s telling, the Devil entered Judas. Jesus then told Judas: ‘What you do, do quickly.’ None except Judas knew what Jesus meant.

The point is that, in Origen’s reading, Jesus decided who would betray him: Judas didn’t know his allotted role until ‘the devilish intention came into his heart’ – that is, until the moment the piece of bread exposed him to ‘the flaming arrows of the evil one’ (Satan) that made him the destroyer of the Son of God.

In short, Judas had had little choice. The Devil curtailed his free will, turning him from Jesus’ beloved apostle into a traitor.

Wasn’t Judas merely a tool of the Almighty, then? Did Judas deserve this fate? If Christ tells you that you will betray him, and asks you to hurry up and do it, are you responsible for your act?

Origen’s answer to this question invoked the primacy of free will.

Even under the spell of Satan, he said, Judas could still choose between right or wrong. Judas did not have to become a traitor. He had the power to resist evil, if he so chose.

Judas, then, must have had some free will, because without it he would have been a mannikin, the blameless pawn of a manipulative, sociopathic god. His treachery would lose its moral force and Christianity would be denuded of its crucial moment.

Without Judas’ treachery, Jesus could not have died and risen again, inspiring one of the greatest spiritual movements the world has known.

With free will, though, Judas had the power to follow or resist the impulse to accept the bribe. Jesus even gave Judas a chance to step back from the abyss, as Origen writes.

Knowing Judas’ soul had been poisoned against him, Jesus still entrusted him with the moneybag and confided in him. Like Job, then, Judas was being tested; unlike Job, Judas failed the test.

Yet Judas’ frailty should draw our sympathy, not condemnation, because he was a mere human. Jesus (and Origen) forgave him. Job, on the other hand, in his fidelity to a god who had ruined his life, seems superhuman. Are we all of us more like Judas, vulnerable, prone to temptation, in need of forgiveness? As Origen wrote, “The blessing is true for anyone, even for you, Judas”.’

Emperor Justinian 1 (482-565) shown in a contemporary mosaic from Ravenna, denounced Origen as a heretic and ordered all his writing burned (public domain)

Origen’s extraordinary idea of free will, his allegorical interpretation of the Bible and his intensely personal communion with Christ would not survive the coming counterblast.

Harder heads were about to knock the Christan faith into shape, according to doctrines that were alien to Origen’s understanding of Christ’s teaching, as a message of love, forgiveness, newborn purity and inner truth.

Christ had urged his followers to seek the Kingdom of God inside themselves, ‘in the here and now’. That introspective faith was about to change. From the 4th century CE, the thinking of the Church Fathers would be ‘fundamentally different from that of Jesus’, wrote Vermes. The Emperor Justinian I (482-565) denounced Origen as a heretic and ordered all his works burned.

The clear, compassionate spiritual faith preached by Jesus would be transformed into an ‘intellectual religion’ ruled by dogma, punishment and guilt, Heaven and Hell, rooted in the unforgiving notion of Original Sin.

The most celebrated champion of this fire-and-brimstone kind of Christianity was Saint Augustine, the guilt-wracked bishop from the North African town of Hippo, whom we’ll meet next week.

