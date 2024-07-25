This is Who made our minds? my Thursday essay probing the greatest, cruellest and most beautiful minds of the past 5,000 years, inspired by my book, The Soul: A History of the Human Mind (Penguin 2024). Coming up: The Tao, Female Mystics and Homer’s Psyche.

IN MARCH 45 BCE, Marcus Tullius Cicero (106–43 BCE), Roman statesman, politician, philosopher, lawyer and the finest writer of Latin prose, shut himself away in his villa on the then island of Astura, south of Rome, in a state of agonising grief.

A month earlier, his beloved daughter Tullia had fallen gravely ill after giving birth. When she briefly rallied, Cicero’s grief was cruelly, momentarily alleviated. It broke him when she died.

Bust of Cicero (1st-cent. BC), Palazzo Nuovo, Musei Capitolini, Rome. Photo: José Luiz Bernardes Ribeiro. ( Creative Commons ).

His daughter was the only person Cicero had truly loved. His sorrow left him unable to fulfil his duties in the Forum and the courts. He shunned contact with friends. Her memory brought him to the point of suicide.

Letters of consolation poured in, but none pierced the fog of his despair as sharply as one from his friend Servius Sulpicius Rufus, the renowned jurist:

When I received the news of your daughter Tullia’s death I was indeed as much grieved and distressed as I was bound to be, and looked upon it as a calamity in which I shared . . . [But] such was her love for you . . . that she certainly does not wish you to act as you are acting. Grant this to her – your lost one! Grant it to your friends and comrades who mourn with you in your sorrow! Grant it to your country, that if the need arises she may have the use of your services and advice. Remember, you are Cicero . . .

In April 45 BCE, Cicero replied:

I regard it as ignoble not to bear my misfortune as you who are endowed with such wisdom think it should be borne. But from time to time I am oppressed and can scarcely withstand my grief . . . I have forfeited the distinctions which you mention, and which I gained through the greatest exertions, and now the sole consolation I retained has been torn from me.

The great man roamed his great library and threw himself on the Greek classics, reading all they had to say about mourning. They gave him little comfort. He turned his pen to the study of his own mind.

Cicero’s Tusculan Disputations is the greatest work of self-consolation ever written, the product of a profoundly depressed mind that squeezed words from itself in the hope of alleviating his pain.

The five ‘disputations’, or debates, with imaginary characters, offer a beautifully composed digest of the ideas of Cicero’s time, chiefly concerning the fate of the soul and the nature of death. In writing them, Cicero surmounted his own grief to examine depression in others and in all its forms.

In darkness he found light. He overcame pain and affliction with fortitude. He found comfort in accident as the umpire of misfortune. He learned to moderate or expunge futile emotions. He banished his fear of death by gazing on it as a blessing. And he looked to virtue as the repository of happiness.

‘The first thing, then, is to inquire what death . . . really is,’ he began.

‘[F]or some imagine death to be the departure of the soul from the body . . . others fancy that it continues to exist for a time; and others believe that it lasts forever. There is great dispute even what the soul is . . . Was it the heart? The brain? The blood system? The lungs? Breath? Or, as Zeno the Stoic supposed, fire?’

In such questions Cicero immersed himself, ploughing through the works of Plato, Aristotle, Pythagoras, Democritus and many more, even citing an old man from Phthia called Pherecrates, who believed the soul was ‘a name without a meaning’.

Which of these ideas were true ‘some God must determine’, Cicero decided, but that did not inhibit him from trying to find the answer.

‘In all these opinions [on the soul],’ he wrote, none threatened suffering after death, ‘for all feeling is lost with life, and where there is no sensation, nothing can interfere to affect us . . .’

Share

The Ciceronian heaven was a place without pain, to which our souls voyaged after they left the body, ‘as to a permanent home’. His fictitious disputants agreed: ‘Death . . . either makes us happy, in the case of the soul continuing to exist, or, at all events, not unhappy, in the case of our becoming destitute of all sensation.’

Cicero found great consolation in this thought, for it meant that his beloved daughter was either in paradise or freed from pain.

Cicero put his faith in reason. He scorned ideas of an afterlife populated by gods and demons as mere fantasies, which comforted those ‘not acquainted with natural philosophy’ – by which he meant what we call science. He portrayed the gods of the Roman pantheon, ancestral worship and the underworld as the illusions of people who believed in ghosts. Their want of reason led many to imagine ‘the shades below’ and to dread living ‘underground’ after they died.

In dismissing them as superstitions, Cicero sounded like a man of the Enlightenment, the Voltaire or Rousseau of ancient Rome, or even a Richard Dawkins or Christopher Hitchens of our times.

Cicero was more circumspect than they, humbler in the face of what he knew he did not know. If he rejected the pantheon and the Roman myths, he understood the comfort religion brought to ordinary people and its role in maintaining public order. No nation was ‘so barbarous’, he wrote, ‘nor any people in the world so savage, as to be without some notion of Gods’.

Rather than rail against beliefs in gods and stories that he could neither prove nor disprove, Cicero chose to examine that which he could experience: ‘[W]hen I reflect on the nature of the soul, it appears to me a far more perplexing and obscure question to determine what is its character while it is in the body . . . than to imagine what it is when it leaves it.’

He conceded that ‘the most difficult thing imaginable was to discern the soul by the soul’. Therein lay the great challenge of Apollo’s precept, ‘Know Thyself’: for how can the self know the ‘self’?

We must try to ‘know ourselves’, Cicero insisted, if we hope to be anything other than predatory, fornicating beasts, ‘for we are not merely bodies’ goaded by selfish desires and basic instincts: ‘When Apollo said, “Know Thyself”, Apollo meant: “Inform yourself of the nature of your soul”; for the body is but a kind of vessel, or receptacle of the soul, and whatever your soul does is your own act.’

The soul was a ‘third eye’, Cicero argued, and its power of self-reflection reconciled the contradiction of self-knowledge:

‘[T]he soul, like the eye, though it has no distinct view of itself, sees other things . . . it sees that it has vigour, sagacity, memory, motion, and velocity; these are all great, divine, eternal properties. What its appearance is, or where it dwells, it is not necessary even to inquire.’

—

With his daughter foremost in mind, Cicero laid out a powerful case for immortality. Wishing her to live forever, he embraced Plato’s idea of the soul as the ‘self-moved first mover’ (as opposed to Aristotle’s ‘unmoved first mover’):

‘[I]f the soul be the only thing in the whole world which has the power of self-motion, then certainly it never had a beginning, and therefore it is eternal . . . The soul . . . derives that motion from its own power, and not from the agency of another . . . And these premises compel you to allow its eternity . . .’

And eternity made the soul divine, Cicero concluded. The soul was ‘not to be found on Earth’. It belonged elsewhere, being a ‘fifth kind of nature’ that made ‘gods and souls the same’.

The soul, then, was a little god inside us all, Cicero believed. It was the god inside Archimedes that inspired him to describe the transit of the Moon, the Sun and the planets; it was the god that inspired Homer, the Greek philosophers, the Greek playwrights and Virgil; and it was the god that flew his daughter to the pagan equivalent of Heaven.

So, this grieving, self-exiled father, the greatest mind of his age, who felt Rome had no further use of his talents, found peace and solace in immortalising the soul of his daughter and in contemplating the beauty of the natural world. And Cicero drew two conclusions, astonishing for a man writing in a polytheistic pre-Christian, pre-Copernican society.

First, the world must have been created by an intelligent designer, a single god. And second, the seat of the soul was in the head, or mind. Cicero united these ideas in one soaring passage wherein he described the wonder of the heavens and the orbiting planets, leading him to speculate that a single divine hand must have created the universe, and that the human soul partook of the power of that heavenly craftsman:

‘As when we behold, first of all, the beauty and brilliant appearance of the heavens; secondly, the vast velocity of its revolutions, beyond power of our imagination to conceive; then the vicissitudes of nights and days, the fourfold division of the seasons, so well adapted to the ripening of the fruits of the Earth, and the temperature of our bodies: and after that we look up to the Sun, the moderator and governor of all these things; and view the Moon, by the increase and decrease of its light, marking, as it were, and appointing our holy days; and see the five planets, borne on in the same circle, divided into twelve parts, preserving the same course with the greatest regularity, but with utterly dissimilar motions among themselves; and the nightly appearance of the heaven, adorned on all sides with stars; then, the globe of the Earth, raised above the sea, and placed in the centre of the universe . . .

‘When we view these and numberless other things, can we doubt that they have some being who presides over them, or has made them . . . or who at all events is the regulator of so immense a fabric and so great a blessing to men? Thus, though you see not the soul of man, as you see not the Deity, yet, as by the contemplation of his works you are led to acknowledge a God, so you must own the divine power of the soul, from its remembering things, from its invention, from the quickness of its motion, and from all the beauty of virtue. Where, then, is it seated, you will say? In my opinion, it is seated in the head . . .’

Next Thursday, 1 August: The ineffable Tao.

