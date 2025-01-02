This is Who made our minds?, my Thursday essay probing the greatest, cruellest and most beautiful minds of the past 5,000 years, inspired by my book, The Soul: A History of the Human Mind (Penguin 2024).

HOW WE SENSE the passage of time shapes how we live.

If we think of time as linear, we imagine our lives as ‘moving forward’. To what? To where? And for what purpose? We have no real answers, but we press on regardless.

If we think of time as circular, as our ancestors did, we measure our lives by the seasons, the sowing and the reaping, the phases of renewal and decay.

The Israelites' Encampment in the Wilderness, Guided by God in the Form of a Pillar of Smoke , by JJ Derghi, 1866 ( Wellcome Collection )

Bronze Age societies (3300–1200 BCE) lived in circular time, measured by nature, the stars, the transit of the planets and, later, by shadow and water clocks, the earliest of which appeared in Egypt around 1500 BCE.

Time followed a circular pattern, too, in ancient Hindu and Buddhist belief: the eternal carousel of samsara, of endless rebirth, or redeath, until a deserving few were admitted to Moksha or Nirvana, the Hindu and Buddhist heavens.

Greek and Roman historians believed history repeated itself, being locked in a cycle of growth and decay: men would keep fighting the same wars and building the same societies, over and again.

The ‘Thucydides trap’, attributed to the Greek historian, foretold the collision of old and new empires, a deterministic theory of history that some uphold today and invoke when they argue that a conflict between the United States and China is ‘inevitable’.

There are realms of time that exist so far beyond our powers of comprehension that they ‘greatly stimulated speculative thought’ in ancient societies about our origins and our destiny, according to the archaeologist Henri Frankfort.

These realms were the absolute past before worlds were born and the absolute future after worlds have died.

Helpless to comprehend these infinite expanses, ancient societies sought refuge in myths and stories about their ancestral roots and the gods and heroes who went before them.

Creation myths advanced where reason failed. They told of our birth and death, of the afterlife, of the underworld, of the Everywhen of the Australian indigenous people, and so on.

These myths were born of a yearning to explain where we’d come from, to render bearable our isolation in the universe, and to comfort our passage through this life and into the valley of death.

Neolithic societies, in this sense, worshipped the myths and legends that preceded them. They were past-thinking, past-worshipping people. They longed for the morning of the world. They revered those legendary figures whom they deemed their founders and forefathers, the heroes of their creation myths. They erected stately monuments to their heroes’ memories, scrubbed clean of the tawdry details of their probable lives. They consecrated their rulers’ and warriors’ souls in ziggurats and pyramids and vast tombs.

‘Nostalgia is an underrated force in history,’ observed the historian Tim Mackintosh-Smith. ‘Time goes forward; but people often flee backwards, from crisis and complexity to imagined simplicity and purity. The past can be another country, but it can also be a homeland.’

—

While most ancient people consecrated a rear vision of former glory, some dared to look ahead, into the dim, distant future. They consulted auguries and oracles, omens and the stars. When war, famine and plague threatened, they turned in terror to the local seer or prophet for news of better days ahead.

Rulers importuned semi-mythical holy men such as Tiresias and Epimenides to explain their most fearful premonitions. Will we win the war? Survive the drought? Defeat the pandemic? The rulers shrank in horror from an unwanted reply, and perhaps killed the messenger, while rallying around good news like moths to a flame.

For several millennia, that was the limit of our dalliance with fate and the future: a visit to the local seer, a glimpse at the stars, a plea to the oracle. Too much speculation was unhealthy: it might attract the wrath of the gods. Better to settle with the comforts of the past and our dear ancestral heroes.

—

It is unclear precisely when the ancient Hebrews turned from the past and looked to the future, placing their trust in one god, who promised them, they believed, a home in a land of milk and honey where one day in the distant future they would be redeemed under the merciful gaze of their Messiah.

The Hebrews were a desert-dwelling Semitic tribe traceable to the Bronze Age who gradually and consciously excluded themselves from the ancestor-worshipping polytheists who surrounded them and attached themselves to a single deity drawn from the ancient Canaanite pantheon: Yahweh.

The Jewish religion evolved, as all religions do, but it received the theological equivalent of an evolutionary leap during the Babylonian captivity (sixth and fifth centuries BCE), when, as so often happens, oppression achieved the opposite of what the oppressors intended.

The more the Babylonians tried to stamp out the peculiar beliefs of the Israelites, the more the Israelites honed their faith into the defiant belief system to be known as Judaism, the religion of a covenanted people devoted to the divine will and law of their god, Yahweh.

—

Writing emerged between 3500 and 3000 BCE. The ancient Sumerians were thought to be the first to inscribe their thoughts, or rather their calculations, on papyrus.

The earliest cuneiform script did little to elevate the mind or glorify their gods, as Yuval Noah Harari observes. The bean counters and tax collectors were the earliest scribes, noting down cold data about harvests and taxes.

Among the first recorded Sumerian written messages was the useful, if unedifying, ‘29,086 measures barley 37 months Kushim’, which probably meant: ‘A total of 29,086 measures of barley were received over the course of 37 months. Signed, Kushim.’ By 2500 BCE Sumerian kings were issuing decrees, priests were writing oracles and ordinary people were sending personal letters in cuneiform script.

The Hebrew language evolved in a similar tradition, enabling the Israelites to inscribe their thoughts on long scrolls or parchments, which they preserved in the tabernacle as sacred lore and carried with them wherever they went.

This writing far transcended the mere quotidian record. Their language manifested one of the greatest literary traditions in human history, enabling the early Hebrews to record their sacred beliefs and the word of their prophets.

Among the earliest recorded manifestations of a ‘Jewish’ consciousness was the ‘Word of God’ transmitted by the prophet Moses in the first five books of the Hebrew Bible (the ‘Pentateuch’), composed by Jewish scribes between the eighth and first centuries BCE. The Old Testament, as Christians would call it, also contained the Nevi’im (the word of the great prophets) and the Ketuvim (Psalms, Proverbs, the books of Job, Daniel and others).

Of all the gifts the ancient Hebrews have given the world – a literary canon, a moral foundation, a legal code – two distinguished their religion as a faith that prophesied a better world to come:

A belief in one god, to the exclusion of all others, a god who had chosen the Jews to fulfil his will on Earth. A belief in prophecy as the holy charter to the promised land.

For 3000 years the ‘Jews’ – derived from the Biblical Hebrew word yehudi, meaning ‘from the Kingdom of Judah’ – consciously believed in a single deity and strove to live their lives according to his laws as transmitted by the Hebrew prophets, the messengers of God.

The Hebrews, then, the ancestors of the Jews, were the first prophet-led, monotheistic tribe bobbing about in a sea of ancestor-worshipping polytheists. So, we alight on a hinge, a pivot in time, when a few tribes of future-worshipping monotheists cut ties with the ancestor-worshipping polytheists, and turned as one to the guidance and promises of their (not always) merciful god. This hinge swung over centuries of overlapping history. A powerful early influence was the prophecy of Ipuwer, that rare Egyptian visionary who preached the coming of an ‘ideal ruler’.

—

From the earliest, the Jewish faith was a religion of redemption and of hope. Their conception of time was linear, they were always ‘becoming’, they looked to the future, but they would carry with them all the theological baggage of a perilous past.

Where the ancient Egyptians revered the ‘golden age’ of yesterday, the Jews awaited a golden age to come.

‘For the Jews the future is normative,’ wrote Frankfort. ‘For the Egyptians, on the other hand, the past was normative.’

Two events bound the Jews to a destiny they believed their God had pledged - or covenanted - exclusively to them: their return to the Promised Land and the coming of the Messiah.

Throughout Jewish history, according to the religious historian Philip Schaff, their religious, political, and social institutions and customs ‘pointed to the coming of the Messiah, and the establishment of his kingdom on earth.’

The spectacle of whole societies ‘marching toward a glorious future through the dregs of the present’, of the coming triumph of religious faith, of the very belief in human improvability, were traceable to this ‘Judaic, messianic, apocalyptic idea’, as the historian Norman Cantor described it.

This anticipation of great, God-given events would bend the minds of the Jews to the the day their lives would be redeemed by the appearance of the messiah in the Promised Land.

Saint Augustine, as we shall see, echoed this anticipatory belief in his vision of the Second Coming of Christ, when every soul would be judged, the world would end and the saved would ascend to Heaven.

