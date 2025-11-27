This is Who made our minds?, my Thursday essay probing the greatest, cruellest and most beautiful minds of the past 5,000 years, inspired by my book, The Soul: A History of the Human Mind and many more. Join our journey into the human mind! (This essay is a slightly edited version of an earlier post). Next Thursday: News of the New World, by Bartolomé de las Casas

ONE MORNING in Lucayan time – on 12 October 1492, according to the Christian calendar – the braver tribesmen ran down the beach to see the enormous canoes that had anchored offshore.

Landing of Columbus , by John Vanderlyn (1847), held in the US Capitol Rotunda (public domain)

The tribesmen wore their hair long and loose and went naked except for their loincloths. They paddled out for a closer look at the fair-skinned beings in their curved hats and puffy vests and steel breastplates gazing at them from the decks of the great ships. Were they gods? Had they come in peace?

The Lucayan tribes of the island they called Guanahaní marvelled at the astonishing vessels and finery of the visitors. The strangers, they learned, had come from a land across the ocean called Spain, under the command of a leader named Christopher Columbus.

The locals were ‘a very handsome people’ of ‘good stature’, Columbus recorded in his journal.

‘They do not bear arms, and do not know them, for I showed them a sword, they took it by the edge and cut themselves out of ignorance. They have no iron. Their spears are made of cane . . . They would make fine servants . . . With fifty men we could subjugate them all and make them do whatever we want.’

He offered the tribesmen cotton thread, darts, bits of coloured glass and broken crockery and ‘other small things’.

What did the Spaniards want in return, the Lucayans wondered.

Columbus pointed to the small piece of gold they’d ‘fastened in a hole’ through their nostrils, and their golden ear ornaments. By gestures and signs, the Lucayans explained that the yellow metal had come from islands to the south, where a king possessed ‘a great quantity of gold’.

—

Columbus was not a man given to mindless brutality. The arbitrary slaughter and rapine of a pirate or Viking were not his methods.

This, his first of four voyages to the ‘New World’, had been commissioned by the Spanish crown as part of a grand plan to enrich Spain and Christianise the world. King Ferdinand and Queen Isabella were determined to find a sea route to the East Indies and the legendary treasures they were reputed to possess.

Constantinople and the eastern Mediterranean were then in the hands of the Ottoman Turks, blocking the hope of an overland route to the ‘Spice Islands’.

The Portuguese and later the Dutch and British would sail around the African cape to reach them. The Spanish thought a westward voyage would take them there.

If Columbus succeeded, he was promised 10 per cent of the profits, payable in gold and spices, governorship of the newfound lands and a new title: Admiral of the Ocean Sea.

The gold would be used to finance crusades to wrest back control of the Holy Land and Constantinople from the Turks and reopen the overland route to the east.

This extraordinary enterprise had the full approval of Pope Alexander VI (1431–1503), a Spanish Borgia and corrupt libertine, whose many mistresses little enhanced the dignity of the papal office and would accelerate the coming of the Protestant Reformation.

—

There was another motive for the voyage, as precious to Ferdinand and Isabella and the pope as the discovery of gold: to convert the heathen soul to Jesus Christ – forcibly, if the natives resisted. The Spanish royals were determined to ‘civilise the New World’.

The Spanish crown had a proven record of compelling people to accept Christianity or suffer persecution and exile. The dual monarchy had banished or converted under duress the last of Spain’s Muslim and Jewish people.

The very year of Columbus’ departure, 1492, marked the completion of the Christian reconquest of the Moorish regime in Iberia. The success of the ‘reconquista’ breathed a ‘new national messianism’ across the Spanish kingdom.

For its part, Rome had invested heavily in the global propagation of the faith. In the late fifteenth and early sixteenth centuries, the popes were staunch supporters of the conquest of the lands that were thought to exist beyond the eastern Atlantic. Papal grants were made to voyages committed to enlarging Christianity and harvesting heathen souls for Christ.

In Christopher Columbus (1451–1506), the Spanish crown had found a sailor with the qualities they sought: a superb navigator and devout Catholic who shared the monarch’s desire to propagate the faith.

Columbus was a weaver’s son from Genoa. A believer in the cause of the Crusades, he was determined to bring the light of Christ to the heathens. He would later write prophetic literature that revealed shades of a messiah complex.

‘In the name of our Lord Jesus Christ,’ Columbus opened his journal during his first voyage, ‘Your Highnesses . . . resolved to send me to the said parts of India to see the said princes . . . with a view that they might be converted to our holy faith.’

—

Boobies and sandpipers flew out to greet the Santa María, the Pinta and the Nina as the fleet approached the land of the Lucayans.

Columbus fell to his knees and thanked the Lord. His crew prayed the Gloria in excelsis Deo (Glory to God in the highest). He named the island San Salvador, one of the future Bahamas.

The natives paddling towards his ships seemed ripe for conversion, he wrote:

‘I believe that they would easily be made Christians, as it appeared to me that they had no religion . . . they were a people who could be more easily . . . converted to our holy faith by love than by force.’

In this spirit, he and his crew handed out ‘red caps, and glass beads to put round their necks, and many other things of little value, which gave them great pleasure, and made them so much our friends that it was a marvel to see’.

Prizing the worthless bits of broken glass the Spanish had given them, the natives cooperated. They nodded approvingly at rumours of gold-plated cities ruled by bejewelled chiefs.

Columbus seized six Lucayan natives – whom he called ‘Indians’, thinking he had arrived in the East Indies – for use as guides to the gold-enriched isles that supposedly lay to the south.

The great search for gold began. It would soon degenerate into a maddening island-hop, largely futile.

—

Having planted a giant wooden cross on the shore of San Salvador Island, Columbus sailed along the north coast of present-day Cuba, reputed to be a land abounding in precious gems, ‘endless’ gold and temples ‘covered with golden plates’. Or so his guides had assured him.

Here, too, the astonished natives came out to meet the monstrous ships. ‘Come and see the men who had come from heaven,’ they cried.

They offered the Spaniards things to eat and drink, Columbus reported, while ‘throwing themselves on the ground and shouting to us to come on shore’.

Columbus found no gold here, nor further along the coast. He had expected the local king of one island to be girdled in yellow ore.

By now, his Lucayan guides were shrewdly mimicking the Spaniards’ ­ genuflections, repeating the Ave Maria and raising their hands to Heaven.

Columbus invariably found the native people ‘gentle’, ‘timid’ and ‘naked’, lacking weapons, religion and laws.

The Arawak and related tribes were as devoid as the Lucayans of ‘any religion’ and ‘could easily be converted to Christianity’.

In some places, the Spaniards were treated like gods: the people hailed them as heaven-sent, accommodated them in their finest houses, kissed their hands and feet, pampered them with whatever food they could rustle up, and traded their finest produce for pieces of glass. They, too, would soon ‘turn Christian’, Columbus assured his royal patrons.

‘I trust in our Lord that your Highnesses will resolve,’ he wrote, ‘to bring so many great nations within the Church and to convert them; as you have destroyed those [meaning Jews and Muslims] who would not confess the Father, the Son and the Holy Ghost.’

—

Onwards Columbus sailed. Piles of gold bars were said to be amassed on the beach of a nearby coastal region called Babeque (or Baneque, the name the natives gave the mainland), or so his guides affirmed.

On arrival, Columbus found mastic, aloes, cotton, fruit and an ‘infinity of spices’, but no gold bars. The natives here were ‘very gentle’, he wrote, ‘not knowing what is evil, nor the sins of murder and theft, being without arms, and so timid that a hundred would fly before one Spaniard . . .’

The souls of these people were eminently convertible, he thought: had they not claimed to believe in a ‘god’? Were they not adept at the hand gestures used in prayer and genuflection?

‘Your highnesses should resolve to make them Christians,’ he wrote to the king, ‘for I believe that . . . in a little time a multitude of nations would be converted to our faith, with the acquisition of great lordships, peoples and riches for Spain.’

—

By mid-November 1492, Columbus had reached the lovely island he called Hispaniola (modern-day Haiti and the Dominican Republic), where his men found gold in the rivers and the local chief presented the Spanish commander with a gold mask.

‘Hispaniola is a miracle,’ Columbus wrote. ‘Mountains and hills, plains and pastures, are both fertile and beautiful . . . there are many wide rivers of which the majority contain gold . . . There are many spices, and great mines of gold and other metals . . .’ The Indians, he observed, were ‘so naïve and so free with their possessions that no one who has not witnessed them would believe it. When you ask for something . . . they never say no. To the contrary, they offer to share with anyone . . .’

He promised the Spanish royals that, in return for more ships, his next voyage would bring back ‘as much gold as they need . . . and as many slaves as they ask’.

He added: ‘Thus the eternal God, our Lord, gives victory to those who follow His way over apparent impossibilities.’

—

On 4 May 1493, a few months after Columbus returned from his first voyage, Pope Alexander VI promulgated the bull Inter caetera (Among other [works]), which gave Spain control of the newly discovered realm.

‘In those far off lands,’ the pope had been led to believe, ‘were very many peoples living in peace and . . . going unclothed, and not eating flesh. Moreover, [they] believe in one God the Creator in heaven, and seem sufficiently disposed to embrace the Catholic faith and be trained in good morals.’

Succeeding popes adopted this way of thinking: on 8 May 1529, Pope Clement VII (1478–1534) issued the bull Intra arcana (Inside the secret) to Charles V, ruler of the Spanish and Holy Roman empires, granting him vast powers to intervene in ecclesiastical matters in the colonies and compel the native people to choose God and a Christian salvation, and avoid the grave risk of damnation.

‘We trust that, as long as you are on earth,’ Pope Clement wrote to Charles V, ‘you will compel and with all zeal cause the barbarian nations to come to the knowledge of God, the maker and founder of all things, not only by edicts and admonitions, but also by force and arms, if needful, in order that their souls may partake of the heavenly kingdom.’

These bulls would form part of the ‘Doctrine of Discovery’, a series of declarations that sought to validate the European seizure of overseas territories and justify imperialism.

—

Over the next three years, Columbus was as good as his word, offsetting the shortfall in gold by enslaving as many natives as he could find. He was under great pressure from investors to produce a return on their investment.

‘Let us in the name of the Holy Trinity,’ Columbus wrote, ‘go on sending all the slaves that can be sold.’

Now in command of a fleet of seventeen ships, in 1495 Columbus launched a huge slave drive. His men rounded up 1500 natives, bundled them into pens guarded by dogs, selected the most impressive 500 and shipped them back to Spain; 200 died en route.

When Columbus returned to relieve the thirty-nine Spanish soldiers he’d left to guard Haiti, he found them all dead, killed by the natives in revenge for the Spaniards’ abduction of ‘their women and children as slaves for sex and labour’, as the American historian Howard Zinn recorded.

It was but a brief moment in the disintegration of the world of the Lucayans, Arawaks and other tribal groups in the Caribbean. They tried but failed to resist armour, swords and muskets. Then they fled. The Spanish hunted them down, and mutilated them, hung them or burned them alive. Thousands were enslaved on vast estates and down mines. Families were torn apart. Countless numbers committed suicide. Many parents would put their children to death rather than hand them over to the ‘conquistadors’.

News of these atrocities reached Europe through the extraordinary eyewitness accounts of Bartolomé de las Casas, a young Spanish priest who had participated in the conquest of Cuba in 1511.

Next Thursday, 4th December 2025: News of the New World, by Bartolomé de las Casas

Selected sources and further reading:

Castro, D. (2007) Another Face of Empire: Bartolomé de Las Casas, Indigenous Rights, and Ecclesiastical Imperialism, Durham NC: Duke University Press.

Clayton, L.A. (2011) Bartolomé de las Casas and the Conquest of the Americas, Chichester UK: Wiley-Blackwell.

Columbus, C. and Markham, R.C. (transl.) (1893) The Journal of Christopher Columbus (During His First Voyage, 1492–93), London: The Hakluyt Society.

Danchevskaya, O.Y. (2011) ‘Concept of Soul among North American Indians’, 9th Native American Symposium.

Delaney, C. (April 2006) ‘Columbus’s Ultimate Goal: Jerusalem’, Comparative Studies in Society and History, 48(2), pp. 260–92.

Dunbar-Ortiz, R. (2014) An Indigenous Peoples’ History of the United States, Boston: Beacon Press.

Hanke, L. (April 1937) ‘Pope Paul III and the American Indians’, The Harvard Theological Review, 30(2), pp. 65–102.

Jones, R.P. (2023) The Hidden Roots of White Supremacy and the Path to a Shared American Future, New York: Simon & Schuster.

Las Casas, B. de (1992) A Short Account of the Destruction of the Indies, London: Penguin Classics.

Reséndez, A. (2016) The Other Slavery: The Uncovered Story of Indian Enslavement in America, Boston: Mariner Books.

Sweet, L.I. (July 1986) ‘Christopher Columbus and the Millennial Vision of the New World’, The Catholic Historical Review, 72(3), pp. 369–82.

Wilson, P.H. (2010) Europe’s Tragedy: A History of the Thirty Years War, London: Penguin Books.

Zinn, H. (1999) A People’s History of the United States, New York: Harper Perennial.