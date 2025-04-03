This is Who made our minds?, my Thursday essay probing the greatest, cruellest and most beautiful minds of the past 5,000 years, inspired by my book, The Soul: A History of the Human Mind (Penguin 2024). Join the journey! Next Thursday: The Arabs before Muhammad

AUGUSTINE was born on 13 November 354 CE in Thagaste (now Souk-Ahras), about 100 kilometres from the ancient city of Hippo Regius, in Numidia (today’s Algeria).

He would later reflect on a happy childhood spent in a respectable Christian family, ‘when I had in a manner sucked with my mother’s milk, that name of my saviour, Thy Son’.

Saint Augustine (c.1645-1650) by Philippe de Champaigne, Los Angeles County Museum of Art (public domain).

Augustine’s childhood piety did not survive into adolescence.

The boy grew into a youth of unbridled licentiousness, whose sexual conquests would drench in shame and guilt the life of his indomitable mother, the future Saint Monica.

We find him, at sixteen, immersed in the carnal pleasures of Carthage, where his father sent him in 370 CE to study rhetoric.

The seductions of the half-pagan city, the decadence of his fellow students, the thrill of the theatres and cafes, the appeal of his early literary success, and ‘a proud desire always to be first, even in evil’ combined to lead the young Augustine astray.

‘My sin consisted in this,’ he would later confess, ‘that I sought pleasure, sublimity, and truth not in God but in his creatures, in myself and other created beings. So it was that I plunged into miseries, confusions, and errors.’

He revelled in his sensuality: ‘My love was returned and in secret I attained the joy that enchains. I was glad to be in bondage, tied with troublesome chains, with the result that I was flogged with the red-hot iron rods of jealousy, suspicion, fear, anger, and contention.’

In fairness, Augustine was the harshest of self-critics: ‘I was not a lover of marriage but a slave of lust,’ he acknowledged, a common enough weakness in young men, yet in Augustine’s case one loaded with consequences for humankind.

For this was a youth whose character and work would form the moral cartilage of the Catholic Church.

In the coming decades, Augustine would presume to harness his peculiarly self-lacerating conscience to the souls of ‘everyman’.

—

One day, Monica was horrified to learn that her son had fallen ardently in love, and that the object of his love was a girl.

The girl soon fell pregnant. Augustine and his lover named their illegitimate son Adeodatus, meaning ‘Gift from God’.

To his credit, Augustine resolved not to abandon his lover or their child.

They lived together for the next fifteen years, until Monica forced the issue: Augustine must end this sinful relationship and marry into a dowry and respectability.

Augustine would not. If he must marry, he would marry the church. But that was several years away.

—

Now in his twenties, Augustine threw himself into his studies, chiefly rhetoric and philosophy. The question of evil – of why we behave sinfully when we know we shouldn’t – obsessed him.

His quest drew him to Manichaeism, a Christo-Zoroastrian sect founded by the Persian seer Mani, who taught that God was not omnipotent, Satan flourished and the forces of lightness and darkness were forever warring for control of the human soul.

For nine years Augustine’s mind marinaded in Mani until he grew disillusioned and lost faith in the Persian seer, whom he came to regard as a fool.

The crude, binary system of Mani failed to address the great questions that continued to drum on Augustine’s conscience: What was evil? Why do we sin when we know we shouldn’t? Is it possible for a man to live without faith?

—

Around this time, 383 CE, Augustine, now a teacher of rhetoric in Rome, landed a professorship in Milan under the firm hand of Bishop Ambrose, a Roman aristocrat and exacting taskmaster.

Ambrose had no time for histrionics. Hermetic isolation, ecstatic martyrdom and ‘turning the other cheek’ had their place, Ambrose conceded, but the Catholic Church needed more than self-torment to survive and thrive.

It needed a robust legal and administrative foundation, and Ambrose grounded the young church in canon law, a system based on punishment, duty and hierarchy. Bishops would be the new authoritarians, with Ambrose offering himself as the prototype.

Under this regime, Augustine got off to an unpromising start. He devoted his mind to the works of the neo-Platonists (chiefly Plotinus), and his body to further pleasures that would later elicit his famous plea to God to indulge him ‘just a little longer please’. Alas, ‘just a little longer’ went ‘on and on for a long while’.

By his own confession, the young student and future saint was a serial predator and sexual glutton.

A whisper of conscience ran in the opposing direction, urging him to put his robe back on and choose chastity.

He was incapable. His lusts were all-conquering. The whisper grew into a scream. He pleaded with God: ‘When I prayed you for chastity and said: “Grant me chastity and continence, but not yet” I was afraid you might hear my prayer quickly, and that you might too rapidly heal me of the disease of lust, which I preferred to satisfy rather than suppress.’

—

Ambrose’s soaring sermons worked on the young man’s mind. Augustine did as he was told and read the Bible, not as folk wisdom taken literally by fishermen and herdsmen, but as a sustained allegory, in the way his great predecessor, Origen, had read it: the wars of the Old Testament and the terrible persecutions were, Origen had taught, allegories of the conflict in the human soul.

The moral beauty of the gospels and the profundity of Paul’s epistles saturated Augustine’s being.

His life closed around a single melodramatic moment: in September 386 CE Augustine was sitting in a garden in Milan when he heard a child singing: ‘Take it and read it; take it and read it.’

Beside him lay Paul’s Letter to the Romans, open at 13:13–14. He took it and read it: ‘Let us behave decently,’ Augustine read, ‘not in orgies and drunkenness, not in sexual ­ immorality and debauchery, not in dissension and jealousy. Rather, clothe yourselves with the Lord Jesus Christ . . .’

That was the moment of his conversion. Within days Augustine resigned his teaching post and declared himself ready to pursue a life of piety and devotion to the Lord.

On Easter eve, 387 CE, Ambrose baptised him.

—

Slightly daunted by the alps of Augustinian scholarship, I shall limit our ascent to the striking things Augustine had to say about pagan worship, original sin and Christian freewill.

Bear in mind that Augustine was still working under the spell of Plato, notably the Greek philosopher’s classic work, The Republic, about a city built in the image of the human soul.

While Augustine respected Plato’s intellect, his Christian sensibility was ardently opposed to Platonic (and neo-Platonic) ideas.

So, Augustine set himself a herculean task: to repudiate the entire intellectual tradition of classical Greece and Rome, and replace it with a ‘Christian’ philosophy.

—

In the Milanese villa of a friend, Augustine hauled his mighty mind to the question of good and evil.

From the harping self-criticism of his unflagging conscience, he wrung a masterpiece of introspection blended with theology that would reinvent the conscience and redefine what it meant to be human.

This was Augustine’s Confessions (397–398 CE).

‘Man has the power to choose his own good,’ he declared, ‘either by subordinating his will to the divine order, or to the satisfaction of his own desires and making himself the centre of the universe. The struggle between these two societies constitutes the substance of history.’

Augustine laid out with astonishing clarity the terrific conflict between the higher aspirations of the soul – the will and the intellect – and the carnal longing of the body: we know what is right, what we should do, he observed, but something prevents us from doing it.

‘The mind orders the mind to will,’ he wrote. ‘The recipient of the order is itself, yet it does not perform it. What causes this monstrosity and why does this happen?’

The piercing insight implied by this question led him to conclude that man (Augustine paid little attention to the minds of women) could not escape his carnal will and ‘self-love’.

Those forces threatened to drag him down, to trash his nobler aspirations and the voice of what he ‘should’ do.

‘So my two wills,’ he lamented, ‘one old, the other new, one carnal, the other spiritual, were in conflict with one another, and their discord robbed my soul of all concentration.’

Without God’s help, he concluded, the human will was unable to withstand the demonic desires that beset it. Mankind was too weak, too pathetically in thrall to his vices, to govern himself.

Only God’s grace would give man the strength to liberate his soul from the enslavement of his body.

—

No hypocrite, Augustine offered his own wayward youth as the best evidence for the prosecution. He never ceased to acknowledge his failings as a human being.

On a grander scale, he pointed to Rome as an example of an entire society, a human history, that had lost its way in corruption and depravity.

Why? Because the Romans had chosen pride and self-love before God. The Roman Empire was a cesspit of sin, Augustine believed.

A Banquet in Nero's Palace , illustration from 'Quo Vadis', c.1910, by Ulpiano Checa y Sanz. Augustine disapproved of Roman orgies (public domain).

Rome may have built great public works, and conquered the known world, but it had failed to improve the moral character of humankind, he contended. No political system could do that, he thought; no government could save men from themselves. The role of government was simply to provide peace and security ‘so that the pilgrimage to the Heavenly City could continue’.

Good and evil worked in the mind, on the conscience, Augustine wrote. The church was thus duty bound to convert the Roman Empire to Christ, he preached.

—

Though the empire was by now officially Christian and the pagan temples had been closed, in reality it was a patchwork of Christians, Jews, Manichaeans, Arians, Docetists and other strange sects and cults.

Persuading them to unite under the Roman Catholic Church was Augustine’s lifelong mission.

His doctrinal masterpiece, The City of God: Against the Pagans, envisaged a Christian realm that would supplant the Sodom of Rome.

Augustine struck the Roman pagans where it hurt, stripping their gods of authority. He divested them of moral substance and thus invalidated the case for believing in them.

His mind advanced like a scythe, lopping off the heads of Jupiter, Minerva, Mars and the rest as if they were so many weeds in the pristine pasture of the Christian faith. The pagan gods ‘took no care of the lives and morals of the cities and peoples by whom they were worshipped’, he charged.

Offering no commandments or laws, the Roman deities let men fall prey to ‘those horrible and detestable evils which afflict . . . not, indeed, only the body, which is subject to the mind, but the mind itself: the very mind that rules the body’.

The Roman pagans worshipped ‘evil and impure demons’, a mortal sin under which ‘the Law of the true God’ would condemn them: ‘He that sacrificeth unto any god save unto the Lord only, shall be utterly destroyed.’

Cybele, the ‘Great Mother’ of the gods, was so ghastly, Augustine thought, that ‘even the worst of men would have been ashamed to have her as his mother’.

Nor were the pagan Greeks spared Augustine’s wrath: even dear Homer ‘attributed divine sanction to vicious acts’.

—

Augustine relished dethroning the greatest of the Roman intellectuals, too. He ridiculed Cicero’s contemporary Marcus Terentius Varro (116–27 BCE), who had argued that ‘God [meaning Jupiter] is the soul of the world’ and claimed – idiotically, in Augustine’s view – that the mind was a kind of ‘god’ because it partook of the ‘genius’ of Jupiter.

Better to worship Plato than Jupiter, Augustine cajoled the pagans; Plato was ‘closer to the truth’. At least the Greek philosopher hadn’t ordained ‘golden showers’, as Jupiter had.

But Augustine’s faint praise of the ancient philosophers stopped at the point where they claimed that reason alone would find the good in mankind.

Not so, declared the bishop of Hippo: men would never find the good inside them without the help of God:

‘The philosophers,’ he wrote, ‘have supposed that the Final Good and Evil are to be found in this life. They hold that the Supreme Good lies in the body, or in the soul, or in both . . .’ Yet the findings of the Greeks were ‘useless because they are without divine authority’.

Having done with the pagan gods and the Greek philosophers, Augustine restated the triumph of God over the heathen hordes.

The Christian deity was the god the Romans ‘should have obeyed’, whose ‘divine Spirit’ spoke through the Hebrew prophets and was ‘fulfilled in the Church’ and ‘spread throughout the whole world’.

—

Augustine traced the origin of the Christian faith to the ‘divine spark’ that God had infused in Adam and Eve.

Alas, the first couple’s first disobedience had extinguished this spark, so that every newborn baby shared in the ‘original sin’ of their ‘first parents’.

According to this idea, all children, if they died unbaptised, would go to Hell.

Only through baptism into the Catholic faith would the infant remit his or her inherent wickedness, avoid the flames and grow into a true Christian.

That, in essence, was Augustine’s case for baptism. Most Catholics today agree with it. Baptism, he insisted, would cleanse the infant soul of evil while welcoming it into the Christian family.

To many, this sounded like the merciless condemnation of an innocent child, and raised troubling questions: what if Christ had died before John had baptised him? Would Christ have gone to Hell forever? Surely the Son of God would be granted immunity?

—

The chief opponent to Augustine’s doctrine on baptism was a brilliant British monk called Pelagius (c. 354–418 CE), who believed a child’s soul – his or her ‘divine spark’ – came not from the lineage of damaged humans but directly from God, who breathed new, pure souls into the newly born.

Babies’ souls were a ‘clean slate’, unblemished by sin, Pelagius believed. As they grew up, they would be free to choose salvation or damnation through their own free will. Their God-given souls would be the test of their moral characters, not the disobedience of Adam and Eve.

Pelagius and his disciples wondered why anyone would choose to bring a child into the world if they knew it was fallen: ‘If all men are born . . . guilty before they can even think, it is then a fearful and execrable offence to give them being . . .’

These ideas outraged Augustine, who branded the Pelagians as damnable heretics: ‘If you wish to be a Catholic, refrain from believing that “infants which are forestalled by death before they are baptized may yet attain to forgiveness of their original sins”,’ he declared.

Augustine’s conception of original sin cascaded down the centuries and paused at the desk of the French philosopher Voltaire, who rubbished it. Of original sin, he noted, ‘not a single word’ appeared in the Old or New Testament, or on the lips of its central figure:

‘Jesus Christ never said: “The infant that is not baptized will be damned.” He came on the contrary to expiate all sins, to redeem mankind by His blood; therefore, infants could not be damned.’

Voltaire dismissed Saint Augustine as a ‘debauchee and penitent, Manichaean and Christian, tolerant and persecuting’ – in short, as a man who had ‘passed his life in perpetual self-contradiction’.

The Church of Rome disagreed. They seized on Augustine’s conception of original sin as a persuasive recruiting tool. Baptism would fast-track infants into the faith and save humankind from the curse of their ‘first parents’.

In that spirit, to Augustine’s satisfaction, the Council of Carthage in 418 CE excommunicated Pelagius and the pope ­ condemned him as a heretic.

—

What of free will? Hadn’t humankind the freedom to choose between good and evil?

Yes, God had granted the first couple free will when he created them, Augustine explained, but Adam and Eve had abused that gift by choosing to eat the forbidden fruit.

So God had stripped them of free will, banished them forever and enslaved humankind to their vices.

The human condition, then, was fallen. We lived in a state of perpetual sin. The world was ‘unbearably bad’.

The choices we imagined we possessed were an illusion. We shook in our chains of self-love without realising that the only choices on offer were among the sins of pride, greed, vanity, lust, ambition, selfishness and so on.

Our souls thrashed around in a sea of bad choices, unable to ‘will’ ourselves rid of them.

‘Good works’ wouldn’t help us. Unbelievers who devoted their lives to helping others made no impression on Augustine’s doctrine of faith, because heathens, no matter how ‘good’, were already doomed in his mind.

Charity fed vanity and self-aggrandisement unless performed in the name of God, he argued.

Without ‘the unmerited gift of God’s grace’, we were condemned to live ‘according to man’ rather than ‘according to God’.

And yet, although we lived in a state of utter wickedness, in Augustine’s view we were free to make one good choice. We were free to choose the love of God over the love of self.

Most of us, he believed, chose the love of self. That is, we loved God’s creation (ourselves) but not the creator himself (God): ‘For man himself is a greater miracle than any miracle performed by man,’ he pronounced.

—

The human soul was the expression of that miracle. In Augustine’s teaching, the soul enacted the will; it was not an inert ‘thing’ waiting to vacate the body at death.

The soul willed its frail human vehicle towards Christ and goodness, or towards self-love and evil. By that choice it would be judged.

In this sense, the soul was the will. ‘Soul’ and ‘will’ were thus inseparably blended as the immaterial force that drove human destiny, hinging on whether the soul-as-will chose to follow Christ or not.

There was no other choice, Augustne insisted, for Christ had said: ‘I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.’ Christ’s way was ‘the universal way of the soul’s deliverance’.

And that conclusion terrified the sinful, gladdened the hearts of the faithful and cemented the core teaching of the Roman Catholic Church: that we are all ‘fallen’ and only by confessing our sins can we hope to redeem ourselves and avoid the flames of Hell. In short, we’re all doomed to walk this earth in a state of unexpiated guilt.

—

It may strike you as perverse that God would test his creatures and then punish them so harshly for failing the test.

Augustine insisted that the punishment was harsh because the test was so easy. He likened eating the forbidden apple to stealing pears. Don’t steal the pears! Don’t eat the apple! Don’t give in to temptation!

If the test were so easy, did that not trivialise the temptation of Adam and Eve, on whom the fate of humankind rested and whom God, in his omnipotence, knew were going to be deceived (yet did nothing to warn them)?

If the test were so easy, why had Saint Augustine himself failed the test, and so many times? By his own estimation, he had been a ravenous sexual predator.

—

Augustine’s transcendent achievement was to use his life’s example – the story of the redemption of an exceptionally gifted, if deeply flawed, young man – as a theological template for the salvation of the world.

In contemplating the transit of his soul from lustful youth to enlightened Christian, the future saint presumed to track the souls of ‘everyman’.

Many Christians today revere Augustine’s example. Others think he inflicted incalculable damage on the psyche by destroying the more forgiving theologies of Origen and Pelagius and projecting his guilt-soaked conscience onto otherwise blameless children. (Today’s Pelagian parents who believe in the natural-born innocence of their kids would have enraged the bishop from Hippo).

When Saint Augustine freighted our natural desire for sexual pleasure with guilt and self-loathing, and warned those who indulged that they risked eternal damnation, he perverted the healthy evolution of human sexuality and drove Catholics into a cul-de-sac of shame, neurosis and even insanity. Could it be that the moral foundations of the Catholic Church were baked in the foundry of one man’s self-disgust?

The tragedy is that so great a mind as Augustine’s was more obsessed with the sins of his libidinous youth than with delighting in an amorous relationship with a young woman with whom he bore a much-loved son.

The consequences of that obsession have been traumatising for Catholics, who even today are compelled to wear Saint Augustine’s guilt as a badge of faith.

Zealots always feel a psychological need to ‘convert’ the rest of us. Not long ago, I encountered a pair of former investment bankers whose wealth and (as they saw them) worthless jobs had so disturbed their consciences that they sought redemption in an evangelical church.

When we met, they were on a recruitment drive, for which I felt a blend of revulsion and pity. Why should others be swept up in the consequences of their remorse? And why waste so much time trying to convert me to their creed?

Next week we turn to the third great monotheism that was no less zealous for converts, and whose astonishing rise shocked all Christendom. It drew its name from the Arabic word to submit oneself, body and soul, before God: Islam.

Next Thursday, 10th April 2025: The Arabs before Muhammad

