IN 1506, WANG YANGMING (1472–1529), a secretary to the Chinese Ministry of Justice, was vetting prisoners’ records near Nanjing when he came across the case of a censor who had been gaoled for disobeying a powerful local eunuch.

Wang Yangming by Shen Junhui. Shaoxing Museum (public domain)

Wang, a diligent, fair-minded official, was determined to correct injustice wherever he saw it.

He saw at once the unfairness of the censor’s incarceration and reported it.

But it wouldn’t do to upset an angry, powerful eunuch. For his pains, Wang was flogged forty times, imprisoned for several months and then banished to Guizhou.

If ever a human being experienced an ‘epiphany’, Wang would during his banishment.

His solitude and suffering made him see, one night, aged thirty-six, that the principles (li) of life were to be found not in external phenomena but in the ideas and productions of one’s own mind.

Values, ethics and morality were constructs of the mind.

They had little to do with the superficiality and brutality of the material world.

They only mattered, or had substance, if one acted upon them.

—

In that observation, Wang brought to its highest expression the neo-Confucian ideal (xinxue).

To understand what this meant, let’s backtrack a little.

Wang ­inherited, integrated and resurrected the teaching of the greatest neo-Confucian philos­ophers of the Sung epoch (960–1280 CE).

We lack the space to do justice to these giants of neo-Confucian thought. They included:

Zhang Zai (1020–1077), whose Hsi Ming (‘Western Inscription’) ends with a pithy summary of the neo-Confucian spirit: ‘In life I shall serve unresistingly, and when death comes I shall be at peace’;

Zhu Xi (1130–1200), whose unorthodox teaching of the ‘Four Books’ (the Great Learning, the Doctrine of the Mean, the Analects of Confucius and the Mencius) and his brave take-down of corrupt elites led to his execution (and posthumous rehabilitation);

Lu Xiangshan (1139–1192), best known for his study of the mind, and for writing that ‘the universe is my mind and my mind is the universe’.

—

Wang fulfilled that spirit to the letter.

His teaching formed the foundations of ‘The Learning of the Mind’, one of two leading schools of thought in the history of neo-Confucianism, which commanded the direction of Chinese philosophy for over a thousand years and heavily influenced the development of Confucian thought in Japan and Korea.

—

Wang’s youth had seemed unpromising.

He failed the tough civil service examinations, in 1493 and 1495, but passed the ‘advanced scholar’ (jinshi) test, after he switched his interests to martial arts and Taoist ‘techniques for longevity’.

In his first job, at the Ministry of Works, he expounded new measures for frontier defence and strategy that received imperial approval and led to his promotion in 1500 to the Ministry of Justice.

After his term in exile, Wang returned to favour and resumed his swift rise, becoming state ceremonials minister (1514), assistant censor-in-chief and governor of southern Jiangxi (1516), and, in 1521, war minister and Earl of Xinjian.

—

Wang’s official career ran in parallel with his private absorption in philosophy.

His life was the very enactment of his celebrated doctrine, that knowledge and action were one. That is, a thought without action is useless, and an action without thought is reckless and may lead to ruin.

This perception packed a powerful moral message: why bother thinking of your duty and your goodwill to family and friends and charity to the less fortunate if you don’t act on those thoughts and feelings?

‘One knows filial piety,’ Wang argued, ‘only when one acts upon it, and correct action requires correct knowledge.’

—

Wang acted.

When his father died, in 1522, he put his official career on hold. He went home to mourn and stayed for several years. He received hundreds of visitors, who sat before the man they now recognised as a neo-Confucian master, to discuss how to live a useful life.

The fruits of these discussions yielded Wang’s classic work, Chuanxilu (‘Instructions for Practical Living’).

By the early 1520s, he had finessed these ideas into his defining doctrine, of ‘the innate knowledge of the good’.

—

A core element of Wang’s thought was the distinction between ‘selfishness’ and ‘self-centredness’ (both termed siyu in Mandarin).

Self-centredness was a wholly negative state of mind that ‘viewed the world excessively and exclusively from one’s own point of view and to view oneself as distinctly separate from other persons and things’, as the neo-Confucian philosopher David Tien explains.

That definition described the essence of a sociopath.

Selfishness, on the other hand, in the way Wang applied it, was a force for good akin to Adam Smith’s concept of enlightened self-interest.

Selfishness placed the survival of the person and family first, thus ensuring the survival of the community.

According to Tien’s superb introduction to Wang’s thought, Wang employed both senses of siyu in explaining how to cultivate a virtuous or moral life: to suppress self-centred desires and elevate mutually beneficial self-interest.

—

The goal was to reach a state of ‘oneness’, where the conception of ‘self’ and ‘other’ were united, so that my needs and desires corresponded with yours.

This was more than an affirmative version of the Golden Rule: it was an actively applied philosophy of life.

Wang thus exercised and cultivated ‘an emotional identification and feeling of oneness with others’, writes Tien, and took this to an extreme degree: he claimed to experience ‘an interpersonal unity with the entirety of Heaven and Earth’.

—

Wang’s private philosophy championed non-violence, even as he served as the emperor’s war minister.

His idea of the supreme unity of the person and the world harmonised with the ancient Confucian rejection of violence as a tool of statecraft.

Non-violence was not a novel idea: aversion to the use of force permeated the Confucian tradition. The philosophers Laozi, Mencius, Mozi and Sun Tzu had all opposed war or sought to minimise it.

Laozi’s alternative to war was to use ‘softness to overcome hardness’.

Mozi rejected offensive war, according to his doctrine ‘against attacking’, and promoted ‘universal love’.

Sun Tzu recommended that force should always be held in reserve and used as a last resort. The revered military strategist used the word ‘force’ only nine times in The Art of War, his masterpiece, while his later German counterpart Carl von Clausewitz used Gewalt – ‘force’ – eight times in just two paragraphs defining war.

—

Wang, in sum, believed in the singular unity of ‘us’ and ‘them’, as peaceful co-dependents in the world.

There was no place in his sublime vision of human cooperation for violent coercion.

He taught not as a guru in a shady mountain retreat surrounded by adoring acolytes, but as an experienced diplomat and government minister.

The eruption of violence, like all bad outcomes, he believed, was a manifestation of the failure or poisoning of qi, the vital life force of the universe.

