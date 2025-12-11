This is Who made our minds?, my Thursday essay probing the greatest, cruellest and most beautiful minds of the past 5,000 years, inspired by my book, The Soul: A History of the Human Mind and many more. Join our journey into the human mind! Next Thursday: Francis Xavier and the power of the Jesuits

ON 12 MARCH 1519, a Spanish armada led by Hernán Cortés (1485– 1547) anchored their ships at the mouth of the Grijalva River and proceeded upriver in small skiffs.

Portrait of Montezuma II (c. 1680), attributed to Antonio Rodriguez, Tesoro dei Granduchi (public domain)

This was Tabasco country (part of modern-day Mexico) and was inhabited by the Chontal Maya people, who had never seen horses and assumed the rider and horse were somehow joined as one creature.

Perhaps the Spanish commander was the man-god Quetzalcoatl, returned from the dead after 300 years? If some natives thought so, Cortés would soon disabuse them: he had come, like Columbus, for gold and slaves and souls.

Cortés and his men rowed ashore under a rain of arrows, which bounced harmlessly off their armour. They drew their swords, loaded their crossbows and faced down waves of Chontal warriors, of whom some 220 lay dead within a few hours.

After ordering his men to destroy the Chontal idols, Cortés warned the survivors that their souls would be ‘carried off to Hell’ unless they abandoned polytheism and human sacrifice and turned to Jesus Christ.

He had previously assured the emperor, Charles V (1500–1558), that ‘we were not going to do [the native people] any evil injury, but only to instruct them’.

As a peace gesture, the Chontal leaders presented Cortés with twenty slave girls. A Spanish priest went down this terrified line, paused before each girl, sprinkled holy water on her tearful face and prayed for her soul, before her new owner, a Spanish soldier, dragged her away.

Cortés sailed on, aided by a slave girl whom he named Marina, who readily absorbed the Spanish language and culture and became his personal translator. It delighted him to hear her recite the Hail Mary.

—

Meanwhile, from the heights of Tenochtitlan (modern-day Mexico City), Montezuma, the fabled ruler of the Mexica people, the dominant Aztec tribe, had received awful omens, and was feeling deeply melancholic: his idol, Quetzalcoatl, had warned him that a strange people were coming to seize his kingdom.

Montezuma saw visions of two-headed monsters and a pyramid of fire burning in the night sky, among other portents of doom. Montezuma’s spies confirmed his vision: Spanish intruders were heading for his magnificent island city, set high on a natural lake.

Cortés had beached his boats and set off on foot for Tenochtitlan at the head of an army of 400 men. They marched from town to town, their cannons, swords, muskets and armour making short work of any local resistance.

Natives who replied with spears and flint-studded knives were slaughtered and their villages burnt. ‘I burnt five or six small places of about a hundred inhabitants,’ Cortés informed the king. And in a later letter: ‘I burnt more than ten villages.’

Montezuma deployed a team of sorcerers to halt Cortés’ advance, and dispatched gifts of gold, silver, slaves and rich garments to appease the intruders.

The Spaniards interpreted this as a sign of weakness and pressed on, rampaging through the lands of the Cholulu, friends of Montezuma, of whom hundreds were massacred.

—

At the city of Texcoco, Cortés met the ruler Ixtlilxochitl II, who welcomed the Spanish with gifts and a banquet.

‘The Indians knelt down and adored them as sons of the sun, their gods, believing that the time had come of which their dear king Nezahualpilli had so often spoken,’ explained the Mexican historian Miguel León-Portilla.

Cortés promised to repay their kindness by teaching them the laws of God. ‘The emperor of the Christians’ (King Charles V of Spain) had sent him, he explained, to turn the Indians to Christ and to save their souls.

Cortés recounted the mysteries of human creation and the fall of Adam and Eve, the Trinity and the Incarnation, the passion of Christ and the resurrection. He drew out a crucifix and held it high. The Spanish knelt and prayed.

Ixtlilxochitl burst into tears and answered that he and his brothers understood and wished to become Christians. Some were sincere; others simply hoped to survive.

The Spaniards wept with joy at their conversion. Ixtlilxochitl was later baptised and would accompany Cortés on his conquest of Honduras.

—

When they first set eyes on Tenochtitlan, the Spaniards wondered if they were not ‘living in a dream’, recalled Bernal Díaz del Castillo, a soldier travelling with Cortés.

The stone pyramids and palaces of Montezuma rose out of the lake like a children’s fantasy, finer than the castles of Spain, he wrote.

‘Everything was shining with lime and decorated with different kinds of stonework and paintings which were a marvel to gaze on . . . [I] thought that no land like it would ever be discovered in the whole world.’

Some 200,000 people lived here, compared with 60,000 to 70,000 in Seville, then the largest Spanish city. The city’s temple precinct, about 500 square metres, contained some eighty structures – pyramids and pools and shrines dedicated to the gods and used for human sacrifice.

—

On the causeway leading to the main palace, Cortés met Montezuma. The Aztec king arrived in a litter and baldachin studded in gold and precious stones. His minions swept clean the earth in his path.

The whole scene glinted in the light, as if Montezuma were ‘a reflection of the sun itself’, Díaz recorded.

Cortés and Montezuma exchanged gifts and respects, and the Spaniards were led to their spacious rooms.

In the great hall, Cortés explained to the Mexican court that his king had sent him to ‘beg’ Montezuma and his subjects to ‘become Christians . . . so that their souls will be saved’.

A day later Cortés stood before the Aztec court and narrated the story of Jesus Christ, the son of God who ‘was crucified for our salvation’. The baffled Aztecs were informed that the ‘passion and death he suffered was to save the entire human race’.

That ‘race’ included the Mexica. Your deities are worthless, Cortés told the Mexican ruler: ‘Our God who rose on the third day and is now in heaven . . . created everything in the world’, and without his ‘holy will’, nothing would have happened in the world. The Mexican gods, he added, were ‘not gods, but devils, which are very evil things’. Aztec idols were useless before the might of the Christian cross.

Montezuma listened patiently. ‘We are all brothers,’ Cortés continued, ‘children of the same father and mother, named Adam and Eve.’

He, Cortés, had come to save them all, on behalf of the king of Spain, who grieved for ‘the eternal damnation of so many souls’.

The conquistador’s dearest wish was that when the great Montezuma ‘heard these things’ about Christ, he and his people would no longer adore false idols or sacrifice human lives or tolerate sodomy.

When Cortés concluded, Montezuma said that, yes, he had heard of ‘your three gods’ – meaning the Holy Trinity – but ‘we have worshipped our own gods here and consider them very good. So must yours be, and do not bother yourself any more at present with speaking to us about them.’

—

Over the coming months, Montezuma was allowed to stay on his throne, unmolested, while the Spaniards behaved as ‘honoured guests’.

That gave the invaders time to observe the Mexica and their peculiar practice of human sacrifice. Until the coming of Cortés, the Mexica and other Aztec tribes in the region had thought their home the birthplace of the world: their immense pyramids, artistic wonders, trade networks, farming, weaving and language, the magnificence of their rulers – all these were the dazzling outward appurtenances of a rich and confident culture in thrall to a multitude of gods who demanded human lives in adulation.

Mass human sacrifice was thought to be the only way to appease the Aztec gods and the spectacle understandably revolted the Spaniards and all outsiders who witnessed it.

The horrific theatre of an Aztec sacrifice, to Huitzilopochtli, god of war and the Sun, of ‘the slow tides of blood down the steps of the pyramids’, of ‘human hearts pulped into stone mouths’, is described in this incomparable passage by Inga Clendinnen, an authority on pre-Columbian human sacrifice:

‘As the time of death drew near . . . they were prodded through the elaborate routines which were a prelude to their ascent of Huitzilopochtli’s pyramid. There they would be seized, forced back over the killing stone, a priest pressing down each limb to keep the chest tautly arched, while a fifth drove the wide flint blade of the sacrificial knife into the chest and dragged out the still-pulsing heart. The heart was raised to the Sun and the plundered body let to fall aside. It was then sent soddenly rolling down the pyramid steps, to be collected at the base by old men from the appropriate calpulli temple, who would carry it away through the streets for dismemberment and distribution.’

No part of the victims’ bodies were wasted: the corpses were exfoliated and the skin flayed and pulled over the bodies of the living, ‘who begged for the privilege’ of wearing an enemy warrior’s skin.

The victims were mostly captives, members of enemy tribes or those deemed unfit to live, and they might be women and children. Some 20,000 Huastec women and children were butchered to commemorate the inauguration of the Temple of Huitzilopochtli.

Thousands more were similarly dispatched during the four seasons of sacrifice, to celebrate the sowing and the harvests, in honour of the gods of the Earth, the Sun and the rain.

—

If there exists an objective idea of the humane, of an inherent measure of natural justice, it will condemn the practice of human sacrifice in the same breath as it condemns lapidation, witch-dunking, slavery, female genital mutilation, child labour and many other abominations that our kind have defended as ‘cultural’, ‘social’ or ‘religious’ traditions, or simply ‘the way we do things’. But even among the Aztecs, human sacrifice was not ‘culturally defensible’: Mexica parents wept as they watched their toddlers being paraded through the city before being dispatched in honour of some man-made god. Parental love defied the bloody demands of the deities, at least in the mothers’ and fathers’ hearts.

The refusal by Montezuma to end human sacrifice offered the Spanish a pretext for the complete destruction of Aztec culture and religion. Cortés’ men smashed on the steps of the temples the idols and statues of the Mexica gods, as the conquistador assured the king in 1520:

‘In the place of these, I put images of Our Lady and the Saints, which excited not a little feeling in Moctezuma and the inhabitants, who at first protested, declaring that if my proceedings were known throughout the country, the people would rise against me for they believed that their gods bestowed all earthly good . . .’

The Mexica, he continued, ‘must learn there was but one God, the universal Lord of all, who had created the heavens and the earth’. They ‘were bound to adore and believe him, and no other creature or thing’.

—

A fresh Spanish fleet arrived. Worried they might undermine his authority, Cortés needed a bargaining chip to assert his control. So he seized and imprisoned Montezuma.

In so doing, Cortés gravely underestimated the people’s loyalty to their king. The Aztecs revolted and barricaded the Spaniards inside the royal palace: two-thirds of Cortés’ men died in the mass breakout that ensued, stalling the Spanish conquest of the Aztec world.

But two events supercharged that conquest: smallpox, which felled the Mexica like a scythe through a field, and the Spanish reinforcements, in the form of fifteen bronze field guns, three large iron cannons and 118 crossbowmen.

Cortés turned his fresh forces on the Aztec capital. The fighting raged for three months. The Mexica counterattacked with dazzling heroics and brutality, dangling a necklace of Spanish heads down one side of the main pyramid.

In 1522 the Spanish crushed the Aztecs, their victory – as elsewhere in the Americas – owing more to gunpowder, armour and disease than fighting skill.

Thousands of Mexica prisoners were sold into slavery, an immensely lucrative business that bankrolled the Spanish king: one-fifth of the profits were paid as tribute to Charles V. Mexica women and girls were sold as sex slaves; the most attractive tribeswomen became the vassals and wives of Spanish nobles.

The conquistadors levelled the city of Tenochtitlan and melted its golden sculptures into bars. Christian cathedrals arose on the entrails of the Aztec empire.

‘Today,’ wrote Bernal Díaz, by then an old man recalling his role in the conquest, ‘all that I then saw is overthrown and destroyed; nothing is left standing.’

Conquista de México por Cortés (Conquest of Mexico by Cortés), unknown artist, second half of the 17th century (public domain)

After the sword came the cross. In 1524, twelve Franciscan missionaries – known as the ‘Twelve Apostles’ – arrived, charged with converting the surviving Aztecs and saving their pagan souls.

At first, the Mexica seemed receptive to the Christian faith, and thousands came forward to be baptised – or so the Franciscans would claim.

Back in Europe, people marvelled at this wholesale conversion of the ‘savages’, an idea that persisted until the 1990s, when new research suggested that most Mexica had converted under duress.

Under the relentless tutelage of these and future missions, the Aztec religion was expunged forever. The Mexica would abandon their mythology and vengeful gods. No longer would the souls of dead warriors come back to life as butterflies or exotic birds. No more would the malign souls of mothers who died in childbirth return to haunt them. And, a saving grace, human lives would no longer be sacrificed atop the Aztec temples.

—

Spanish missionaries fanned out across the South American continent. Mass conversions to Christianity began; the sword hung over those who refused.

Human sacrifice was outlawed, and anyone caught in the act was executed. In 1532, for example, the Spanish hung the Cuauhtinchán chief Huilacapitzin, and hung, drew and quartered his assistant priests.

The indigenous Americans were also obliged to abandon polygamy and choose one wife. The loss of their harems did not endear many to Jesus. A few openly rejected Christ. A brace of patriarchs called the Lords of the Mexica, who held fast to Aztec tradition (and their harems), were having none of the Christian God:

‘You have told us that we do not know the One . . . who is Lord of the heavens and of the earth,’ they told the twelve Franciscans. ‘You also say that those we worship are not gods . . . [but] our forebears . . . told us that through our gods we live and exist . . . we will die before giving up serving and worshipping [our gods]. This is our determination; do with us what you will.’

The elderly Aztecs were allowed to die natural deaths: it made no sense to infuriate the people by persecuting a few diehard old wizards.

—

The conquest of the Incan empire (population c. 16 million) by Francisco Pizarro in 1532–36 followed the pattern set by Columbus and Cortés: a frenzied search for gold and the enslavement and slaughter of the tribes who refused to accept the Christian power.

The Incas, already racked by civil war and disease, put up little serious resistance and were massacred – in their thousands at the Battle of Cajamarca.

Armour, gunpowder and smallpox overwhelmed them, and Inca culture and religion never recovered. Christ was forced upon the survivors. The last Incan died in 1572, 40 years after the invasion of ‘New Spain’ began.

