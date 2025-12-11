Who made our minds?

6h

Fantastic piece on the collision of two brutal worlds. The irony of Cortés lecturing Montezuma about saving souls while simultaneouly burning villages and enslaving people really underscores how moral justifications mask conquest. The detail about Mexica parents weeping as their kids were sacrificed is haunting bc it shows even within that system, the human cost wasn't invisble or accepted. That complicated reality gets flattened when we simplfy conquest as just 'bad guys vs worse guys.'

9h

"Mass human sacrifice was thought to be the only way to appease the Aztec gods".

Indeed, and today this form of appeasement of the gods is still ongoing in the Gaza Genocide not to mention the lesser Uyghur one as well as the U.S. government's killing millions in the Mid-East bringing democracy and death as the Spanish brought Christianity and death.

Another masterful depiction of the results of the Fathers visiting their sins upon their children (pace Euripides), thanks for the horror, Paul.

I think few understand the history of human sacrifice and Lloyd deMause and his voluminous and red with human blood references, can be added to your list of infamies.

From The Origins of War in Child Abuse by Lloyd deMause

Ch. 1 The Killer Motherland

“Real Aztec mothers were unbelievably cruel toward their children. At birth, most were infanticided, killed for the Goddess, or burned in the hearth as baptism, tightly tied up in endless swaddling bands on a board and left most of the day to starve for both food and attention.65 The mothers routinely pierced their children’s stomachs, arms, lips and genitals, pulling knotted cords through their wounds to get more blood to feed the Goddess.66 Aztec females were treated even worse than Islamic females, so they were so needy as mothers that they felt they would die if their children did not devote themselves to their needs—thus forming the childhood basis for all the myths that the sun could not come up in the morning unless She was fed humans. Goddesses were deemed killers because real children not only watched their mothers strangle later-born siblings, they also watched nobles actually eat their children or drown them as sacrificial victims.67”

65 Inga Clendinen, Aztecs: A Interpretation. Cambridge: Cambridge University Press, 1991.

66 Bruce Puleo, “Fear of Maternal Engulfment in Christianity and Other Religions.” The Journal of Psychohistory 22(1995): 454.

67 Burr Cartwright Brundage, The Fifth Sun, p. 213.

https://psychohistory.com/books/the-origins-of-war-in-child-abuse/chapter-1-the-killer-motherland/

