This is Who made our minds?, my Thursday essay probing the greatest, cruellest and most beautiful minds of the past 5,000 years, inspired by my book, The Soul: A History of the Human Mind (Penguin 2024). Next Thursday: Traces of Christ (the first of several essay on Christianity)

ON THE EAST BANK of the Jordan River, Moses pulled up at the head of the children of Israel. On the West Bank lay Canaan, the Promised Land, promised by God to his ‘Chosen People’.

Joshua Stops the Rotation of the Sun (ca 1700) to help conquer the Promised Land, as prophesied by Moses. By Carlo Maratta, Fondation Bemberg (public domain)

Exhausted and near death, Moses prepared to perform his last act: to deliver the children of Israel to their God-given home. He would thus reinforce the divine law and fulfil the terms of the Abrahamic covenant.

Before he expired, Moses offered grave words of warning to the Israelites. They would lose their Promised Land, he said, this land they prepared to ‘enter and occupy’, if they acted ‘corruptly’.

If any dared worship false gods, Yahweh would ‘scatter’ them among the nations so that they ‘shall be left few in number among the nations where the Lord will drive you’.

In Canaan they would encounter nations ‘greater and mightier’ than the Jews, Moses warned: the Hittites, the Girgashites, the Amorites, the Canaanites, the Perizzites, the Hivites, the Jebusites, to name a few.

It was the will of God that the Israelites should annihilate every one of these nations, and slaughter every man, woman and child, Moses told them: ‘You shall conquer them and utterly destroy them’ as God instructed, Moses said. ‘You shall make no covenant with them nor show mercy to them.’

Moses’ work was done. ‘I must die in this land,’ he told the Israelites, ‘I must not cross over the Jordan; but you shall cross over and possess that good land.’

Moses died as he’d lived: stern, unbending, resolute, unloved.

The children of Israel tended to prefer his gentle brother, Aaron: When Aaron died, ‘all the house of Israel mourned for 30 days’ but when Moses died only the menfolk mourned.

A prophet, a leader, a lawmaker, a judge, Moses was the ‘moulder’ of the Jewish people, ‘the engineer of a mighty framework’ that governed every facet of their public and private conduct. He was ‘a totalitarian of the spirit’ and a man of ‘superhuman’ powers, writes the historian Paul Johnson.

The Israelites, led by Joshua, entered Canaan sensible to their ‘covenanted uniqueness’ and devoted to a ‘single formless faceless God amid the empires of the many-gods’, writes the historan Simon Schama.

Their consciousness of having been chosen was kindled and then inflamed by the great charismatic prophets who came after Moses. These men styled themselves as holy heralds who partook of the ‘divine gift’ of the Messiah.

They epitomized the impassioned strain of prophetic Judaism that softened the hard edges of the faith, bringing hope and warmth to the stern, law-based religion of the Pharisees.

The Hebrew prophets injected spirit into the letter of Jewish laws, producing a less formal religion ‘linked to and fed by the prophets, the influential mouthpieces of God’, writes the theologian Géza Vermes.

—

This ‘Age of the Prophets’ (forty-eight men and seven women, most of them Biblical characters) began with the word of Samuel, eleven centuries before the appearance of Jesus.

It found a permanent tradition in the warrior song of David and the wisdom of Solomon, and in the messianic grandeur of Elijah and Isaiah and their many successors.

It ended with weeping Jeremiah, the chariot-bound Ezekiel and lesser prophets of dubious provenance. Some consider Daniel a prophet, though he lived after the classic age of Hebrew prophecy.

Together, these visionary seers have comforted the Jewish people through exile, captivity, war and persecution, always reinforcing their love of and duty to God as his chosen people.

The Hebrew word for prophet, nabhi, means ‘one who is called’, in this instance by God to diffuse his message to humankind.

The Jewish prophets were human beings, not angels; they were of the people, not hermits in mountain caves.

They absorbed God’s message and disseminated it among the tribes and villages. They reminded the Jews of their covenant with God and dared to attack the elites who violated it.

The prophets were teachers as well as seers, observed the ninth century rabbi Saadia Gaon. They showed the people why and how to fulfil the laws and commandments.

—

Their delivery was mesmerising, charismatic. The Hebrew prophets fired the imagination, delighting and horrifying, inspiring and educating.

Ezekiel’s and Jeremiah’s soaring discourses anticipated the hellfire of a medieval priest, while David’s and Solomon’s were grave and sober, like those of a wise bishop. Isaiah’s was lyrical, beautifully composed, unforgettable.

Their prophetic duty was to impress upon Israel the consequences of their words and what their words ‘foreshadowed’, for they foreshadowed the will of God himself.

The wilder prophets seemed possessed by God, their master, whose spirit flowed through and transformed them: prophesying ‘gripped’ the prophet’s ‘personality in its depths’, as Samuel told Saul:

‘Then the Spirit of the Lord will come upon you, and you will . . . be turned into another man.’

Their sermons were sublime, fiery, voluptuous, thunderous, terrifying, exquisite, perfect and sweet. They felt their mighty visions, intimately, viscerally. Many shook as they sermonised, observed witnesses.

In the prophets’ minds, God was ‘overwhelmingly real and shatteringly present’, wrote the historian Abraham Heschel.

As such, the Hebrew prophets lived in a state of ‘unrelieved distress’, awed by the grandeur and humility of their task as God’s messengers and living witnesses of God’s truth and the vectors of his word.

—

‘Incline your ear, and come to Me,’ invited Isaiah’s charm. ‘Hear, and your soul shall live; And I will make an everlasting covenant with you.’

A seer, a mystic, and an orator of genius, Isaiah seemed to feel the pulse of Jerusalem. The little desert outpost, he prophesied, would one day eclipse the splendours of Nineveh, at the time (c. 800 BCE) the greatest city in the known world.

Jerusalem would be a citadel of peace, Isaiah said, the judge of nations and ‘the seat of divine learning’.

Its citizens ‘shall beat their swords into plowshares, and their spears into pruning hooks: nation shall not lift up sword against nation, neither shall they learn war any more’.

The love of God will triumph over war and a ‘greater passion’ will subdue the passion for bloodshed.

Out of the victory of peace shall arise a just and compassionate world, Isaiah dreamed, rid of pain and fear, and utterly unrealisable other than as a metaphorical swoon:

‘The wolf also shall dwell with the lamb, The leopard shall lie down with the young goat, The calf and the young lion and the fatling together; And a little child shall lead them . . . They shall not hurt or destroy in all My holy mountain, For the earth shall be full of the knowledge of the Lord As the waters cover the sea.’

—

The Lord exacted a terrific revenge on the Assyrians after they ransacked the land of Israel. He spread plague through the Assyrian camp and destroyed the army of Sennacherib, according to the Biblical myth.

Assyrian power revived under Ashurbanipal (669–631 BCE), and there to report the grim news was the prophet Jeremiah, perennially hangdog, ‘stern with gloom’ and ‘a soul in pain’.

Jeremiah warned of coming war, pestilence and famine. ‘O my soul, my soul!’ he cried. (In other translations, ‘Oh my bowels! My bowels!) ‘I am pained at my very heart! My heart makes a noise in me; I cannot hold my peace, because you have heard, O my soul, the sound of the trumpet, the alarm of war . . .’

Israel’s enemies would overwhelm Jerusalem and the cities of Judah, wailed Jeremiah. He blamed the Jews for this catastrophe because they had provoked God’s ‘anger’.

The end was nigh: Jeremiah wept until ‘terror was in his soul’, and the walls of Jerusalem seemed to sway before his eyes:

‘Behold, the whirlwind of the Lord Goes forth with fury, A continuing whirlwind; It will fall violently on the head of the wicked.' The fierce anger of the Lord will not return until He has done it, And until He has performed the intents of His heart.’

Jeremiah was just warming up for the full blast: dead bodies would pile up in the city and become food for birds and wild animals, and Jerusalem would be ‘a heap of ruins, a lair of jackals’.

Jeremiah was a reluctant prophet. He loathed his job. His soul was full of love, he protested, but the world had poisoned it.

It was horrible to be a prophet of castigation and wrath, he complained. What rewards did he receive for bearing so great a burden? None, it seemed.

The weeping Prophet Jeremiah , by Marc Chagall (fair use).

The people reproached and derided him ‘all day long’: ‘I have become a laughing-stock all the days,’ he cried out. ‘Everyone mocks me.’

It was little wonder: Jeremiah wouldn’t stop depressing them.

And yet, when events fulfilled his worst premonitions, when every face ‘turned pale with dark despair’, Jeremiah brightened up and sang of the good times to come, of wheat and wine, the flock and herd, and how their souls would ‘be as a watered garden; and they shall not sorrow any more’.

The source of Jeremiah’s sudden optimism was his conviction that God would save the souls of the ‘day labourers of the ancient world’: the poor, the bereft and the homeless.

—

The florid, charismatic style of the Jewish prophets started to wane. Their sermons grated on the Pharisees and the scribes, who accused them of being overzealous, prey to fraud and somewhat embarrassing.

The scribes were aghast, then, when the astonishing figure of Elijah appeared.

A miracle worker and seer from Gilead, Elijah’s magician’s palate was reputed to produce rain on demand. He was even said to have defeated Baal in a rainmaking competition.

The high priests underrated Elijah: he was a man of principle, perhaps the first man in Jewish history to stand for ‘the individual conscience’, writes Paul Johnson.

Kings should be treated equally before the law, Elijah dared to suggest. The law should serve right, not might, he insisted, four centuries before the Greek historian Thucydides argued the opposite, that ‘The strong do what they can and the weak suffer what they must’.

—

The prophets and high priests were in furious disagreement on matters of style and substance. The prophets tended to value moral worth, the goodness of an act or thought, over the strict letter of the law – a distinction Jesus would repeatedly draw, infuriating the Pharisees of his day.

For example, the prophets Amos, Hosea, Isaiah and notably Jeremiah, in his great speech against the sanctuary in Jerusalem, condemned the ritual of sacrificial worship.

The prophets were difficult to dismiss because the people loved them. They offered solace in a desolate world. They reminded ordinary Jews of their ‘chosenness’. They spoke to the soul of the ancient Jews and their longing for the Messiah.

So prophecy lived on, not least as bat gol, or ‘the voice of the Lord’ – heaven-sent words that apparently everyone could hear, and encouraged ordinary people to behave like prophets.

Barely a day went by without a bat gol heralding this or that vision of a blissful or terrifying future.

—

New emissaries of God appeared toward the end of the Second Temple era (597 BCE – 70 CE) that bracketed the life and death of Jesus.

Among them were the miracle workers Honi HaMe’agel, dubbed ‘the circle drawer’ by Pompey during the conquest of Jerusalem in 63 BCE, and Hanina ben Dosa, a Galilean holy man of the first century CE.

Both Honi and Hanina seemed to possess the rainmaking powers of Elijah and Elisha. The people celebrated Hanina as a ‘general wonder-worker’ and ‘the person for whom the world to come was created’. Honi was stoned to death for defying the high priests during the conflict between the Hasmonean brothers and the Sadducees.

A few decades later, a Jewish prophet and carpenter from Galilee would meet a similar fate for daring to call himself the Son of God (as recorded by his apostles, Matthew and Luke).

Next Thursday, 20th February 2025: Traces of Christ (1st of several essays on Christianity)

