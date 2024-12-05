This is Who made our minds?, my Thursday essay probing the greatest, cruellest and most beautiful minds of the past 5,000 years, inspired by my book, The Soul: A History of the Human Mind (Penguin 2024). Next week: The ensouled city of Plato

THE BIBLICAL STORY of the creation of woman posed a question to which male theologians and priests have failed to offer an adequate answer: did God grant woman a soul?

Let’s retrace the moment in the Book of Genesis when He might have done.

The Garden of Eden with the Fall of Man (1615) by Peter Paul Rubens and Jan Brueghel the Elder. Mauritshuis Collection, The Hague (Public Domain)

After breathing life into Adam’s nostrils so that Adam ‘became a living soul’, God thought: ‘It is not good that the man should be alone.’

Adam needed a ‘helpmeet’, God decided, to help the first man accomplish his daily tasks in Eden, such as inventing the names for God’s newly created plants and animals and watering the flowers. Adam couldn’t multi-task.

So God ‘caused a deep sleep to fall upon Adam’, and while he slept God ‘took one of Adam’s ribs’, ‘closed up the flesh’ and ‘made [the rib] into a woman and He brought her to the man’.

God named the woman Eve. She would be Adam’s ‘wife’ and ‘they shall become one flesh’. And so the first ‘man and wife’ stood naked beside each other and ‘were not ashamed’.

God failed to clarify whether Eve, like Adam, was a ‘living soul’. Did she possess a soul of her own or did she share Adam’s? Did his rib contain a soul? Or had God left Eve soulless in anticipation of her ‘disobedience’ (God being omniscient)?

Saint Augustine reckoned Eve was made of Adam’s flesh, bones and soul: ‘[I]f the soul of the first woman comes from the man, a part signifies the whole in his exclamation, “This is now bone of my bones, and flesh of my flesh”.’ That is, ‘the entire woman was taken out of man’. The theologian Thomas Aquinas agreed with Augustine, and rejoiced in God’s choice of Adam’s rib, because if Eve were made from his brain she might ‘use [her] authority over man’, and if she were made from his feet she might be ‘subject to man’s contempt as his slave’.

Women who have given the matter a moment’s thought remain unpersuaded. ‘We have not yet outgrown the theological myth that woman has no soul, that she is a mere appendix to man,’ observed the writer Miriam Schneir in 1972.

‘Perchance the poor quality of the material whence woman comes is responsible for her inferiority . . . the less soul a woman has the greater her asset as a wife, the more readily will she absorb herself in her husband.’

—

The tragedy of Eve has exerted enormous influence over the way men have treated women throughout history. To understand why, let’s revisit the garden paradise of the Bible and see what allegedly happened there.

The myth of the creation of Adam and Eve and their banishment from the Garden of Eden is the foundational text of Genesis. If one takes the story literally – and 40 per cent of Americans do – then Adam and Eve (or Adam and Steve, in the gay version) were real people who inhabited Eden some 8000 years ago, about the time the Bininj people of Western Arnhem Land were painting pictures of serpents on cave walls.

Adam and Eve lived in perfect innocence, warm and naked, without a care in the world. They gorged on exotic fruits and frolicked with fawns and delighted in each other’s nudity without the slightest frisson of lust, shame or guilt.

Then Satan, a fallen angel dressed in a snake suit, entered the garden, where the first couple were sunbathing near an apple tree after their morning skinny-dip under a waterfall.

Satan slithered up to Eve and wondered why she hadn’t sampled the delicious apples on the Tree of Knowledge.

Eve explained, ‘We may eat the fruit of the trees of the garden; but of the fruit of the tree which is in the midst of the garden, God has said, “You shall not eat it, nor shall you touch it, lest you die”.’

‘You will not surely die,’ replied the snake. ‘For God knows that in the day you eat of it your eyes will be opened, and you will be like God, knowing good and evil.’

Unable to resist, Eve reached for an apple and bit into it. Adam followed. At once, the first couple’s minds were floodlit with the knowledge of evil. They felt ashamed. They felt tormented by guilt. They felt stirrings of lust at the sight of each other’s naked bodies. Adam sported history’s first erection.

Worse, the first couple were growing old and one day they would die. They were ‘fallen’.

Rainbow Serpent , rock art in Arnhem Land, Australia. At least 8,000 years old, when creationists believe the serpent beguiled Eve. By Ian Sanderson

At that moment, God happened to be taking a stroll around Eden in search of his fallen creations. God already knew what they had done.

But Adam and Eve were too ashamed to meet their creator and hid themselves in a shrubbery.

‘Where are you?’ God called to Adam. ‘Have you eaten from the tree of which I commanded you that you should not eat?’

Adam crept shamefully out of hiding, his fig leaf akimbo, and ungallantly blamed Eve: ‘The woman whom You gave to be with me, she gave me of the tree, and I ate.’

God turned to Eve: ‘What is this you have done?’

‘The serpent deceived me,’ she said, ‘and I ate.’

God’s punishment was swift and merciless. He cursed Satan to eternal snakehood then damned the first couple. Eve would suffer the agony of childbirth, much grief, domestic slavery (Adam ‘shall rule over you’), then death: ‘I will greatly multiply your sorrow and your conception,’ God told her, ‘in pain you shall bring forth children.’ Adam, God condemned to a lifetime of farm labour, to grunt and sweat over the barren soil until he, too, dropped dead. ‘In the sweat of your face you shall eat bread, till you return unto the ground . . . for dust you are, and to dust you shall return.’

Adam and Eve were then banished from paradise. Clad in animal skins, they bade farewell to Eden and entered the waste land whereon they would scratch a living for the term of their natural lives. And then they would die. God offered no forgiveness and no appeal.

The poet John Milton wrote of the terrible moment when the fiery gates of Eden ‘with dreadful faces thronged’ closed behind the first couple, and the truth hurtled down that they were, and forever would be, ‘fallen’:

‘They looking back, all the eastern side beheld

Of Paradise, so late their happy seat . . .

Some natural tears they dropped, but wiped them soon;

The world was all before them, where to choose

Their place of rest, and providence their guide;

They hand in hand with wandering steps and slow,

Through Eden took their solitary way.’

Not content with banishing Adam and Eve from Paradise, God chose to punish their descendants – which was to say, all humankind, according to Catholic teaching. Through this lens, we are forever tainted by the first couple’s disobedience, which had inflicted ‘the mark of which, imprinted on the soul, brought death to every human being’, writes Biblical historian Géza Vermes.

Whenever I hear priests praising their merciful, loving God, I’m reminded of this moment in Genesis, and of the merciless rage of a deity who had granted his human creations ‘free will’ and then handed them an endless death sentence for acting on it.

—

That is one reading of the ‘Fall of Man’. Another is that the whole story of the eviction from Paradise was plagiarised from the Epic of Gilgamesh, the Mesopotamian classic that predated the Bible.

A third reading is that the Fall was a metaphorical depiction of the seduction and rape of a young virgin.

By this account, a disembodied penis entered Eden, penetrated Eve and infected her with the knowledge of sin. The eternal punishment of humankind was thus inaugurated by the chicanery of Satan posing as a rogue phallus.

The Gnostic myths and the academics Celene Lillie and Hannah Wortzman offer variations on this thesis. Wortzman’s close reading of the ancient Greek and Hebrew texts persuasively demonstrates that the authors of Genesis intended to show that Satan raped Eve in the Garden of Eden, as early Jewish and Gnostic interpretations of the Fall also claim.

The ancient scribes were beguiled by that word ‘beguiled’, as in ‘the serpent beguiled me’. Depending on your translation, ‘beguiled’ may mean seduction or temptation or sexual violation.

By this reading, human beings were the evil progeny of the serpent and Eve. In one account, Satan was said to have poured his poison over the forbidden fruit – that is, he drenched the apple in his semen before enticing Eve to taste it.

Generations of Christian priests and theologians have preferred the literal reading of Genesis. They blamed Eve and, by extension, all women, for humankind’s ‘first disgrace’. When she said ‘yes’ to the apple, she said yes to the deflowering of humanity. She fell to Earth and dragged us all with her.

The Jews read Genesis differently. According to Jewish tradition, our ‘first parents’ had not ‘fallen’. Nor were their souls or their children’s forever poisoned by original sin. That’s partly because the Jews did not regard souls as ‘spiritual entities’ that enter the body at birth and leave it at death. The Jewish idea of the soul, or nephesh, had little in common with the Christian one. The Jewish body and soul formed a single, interdependent entity that did not separate at death.

—

It should not surprise us that the ‘first humans’ should be the progeny of an act of sexual violence. The creation myths of many ancient societies involved cosmic rape and the penetration of celestial vaginas by gargantuan penises.

Rape among the Titans bred the gods who would rule Athens. To lift the population of ancient Rome, scores of Sabine women were abducted and raped by Romans, led by Romulus, the city’s founder. The rape of Lucretia by Sextus Tarquinius, the son of King Tarquin the Proud, resulted in the banishment of the entire royal family from Rome and the foundation of the republic.

Claudius Appius, one of the ‘Ten Tarquins’ and a distant ancestor of the Roman road-builder, raped a plebian young Roman woman called Virginia. On discovering the rape, her father killed Virginia to preserve her honour. The rapist went free.

Nevertheless, the legacy of Adam and Eve remains a central plank of the Catholic faith, thanks largely to the tireless work of Saint Augustine, according to whom man and woman were endowed with the freedom to choose between good and evil.

Adam and Eve had chosen evil, he wrote. Their sin was to place their own selfish needs ahead of God’s commands. In consequence, Christian ‘free will’ was lost.

Adam’s ‘falling away from God was the first death of his soul’, Augustine wrote. The body’s insatiable needs would forever debauch the spirit. The flesh had defeated the soul: ‘For the soul, now taking delight in its own freedom to do wickedness, [could not] keep the flesh in subjection . . .’

In response to his prodding, the early church condemned Eve’s carnal temptation. If only Eve had refrained from eating the apple – meaning ‘said no’ to Satan – her reproductive organs, in Saint Augustine’s opinion, would have been ‘moved by the will and not excited by lust’ to procreate a moral and healthy human brood. Instead, her descendants would be born scarred by evil unless their infant souls were redeemed through baptism. In the spirit of Augustine, the Catholic Church would forever condemn Eve’s carnal temptation as the origin of the sin of lust.

—

Ever since, women have been accused by generations of men of being responsible for the moral depravity of the human species. So it seems fair that women be given the chance to respond. Let’s hear from two female writers (both of whom we’ll meet again) who directly challenged God’s and the church’s condemnation of women.

Mary Wollstonecraft (1759–1797) was a founder of the ‘first wave’ women’s movement. ‘Gracious Creator of the whole human race!’ she appealed to God, ‘hast thou created such a being as woman . . . merely to adorn the earth, when her soul is capable of rising to thee?’ Must women ‘rest supinely dependent on man for reason, when she ought to mount with him the arduous steeps of knowledge’? she asked.

Voltairine de Cleyre (1866–1912), a formidable polemicist whose work amply fulfilled the promise of her name, blasted the idea that ‘from the days of Adam until now’, the Christian church had ‘made Woman the excuse, the scapegoat for the evil deeds of man’:

‘So thoroughly has this idea permeated Society that numbers of [men] who have utterly repudiated the Church, are nevertheless soaked in this stupefying narcotic to true morality . . . still hug the old theological idea that they are to be “heads of the family” . . . that “Man is the Head of the Woman even as Christ is the head of the Church”.’

If the story of Eden teaches us anything, it demonstrates the power of a beautiful fairytale to arrest and wear down the minds of otherwise rational men, anaesthetising their critical faculties and rendering their beliefs childish.

It is remarkable to contemplate how many brilliant minds, how many centuries, how many opportunities have been squandered on inquiries into Adam’s rib and the soullessness and subordination of women. Those beliefs about women persist in our world today. Reason and science have not rid the mind of the hex of Eden or diminished the power of myth to addle the brain.

Next Thursday, 12th December 2024: The ensouled city of Plato

