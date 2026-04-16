On Earth As It Is

On Earth As It Is

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Declan Foley's avatar
Declan Foley
5d

And mankind continues to dwell in ignorance, despite thief 20/21 centuries being the age of greater education.

2000 years of the teachings of Jesus, and they are still been distorted by fools to suit themselves.

Thanks to Paul Ham for his good work

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