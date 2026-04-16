What have we done? And why? Join me ‘On Earth As It Is . . .’ QUOTE: ‘Is War Now Impossible?’ - The title of Ivan Bloch’s visionary 1898 book Next Thursday: A German place in the sun?

THE MILLIONS drawn to the cities in the early 20th century in search of jobs and pleasure were astonished by the great inventions and new consumer goods that spilled off the factory lines. They had never seen tinned soup or a tower like Gustav Eiffel’s.

Lightning striking the Eiffel Tower, 3 June 1902, at 9:20 P.M. This is one of the earliest photographs of lightning in an urban setting, in Thunder and Lightning ’ by Camille Flammarion, translated by Walter Mostyn (1906) (public domain)

A society of mass urbanisation was rising around them, the last phases of the industrialisation of the West. It was a world of stifling conformity, extremes of wealth and poverty, and rapid mechanisation.

The vast machines, electric lights and steel cathedrals outdid the church’s traditional power to hold the mind in unblinking awe. The enormous structures and roaring engines and twinkling lights of the first decades of the Machine Age (1870-1914) heralded a new world, shimmering, brilliant and diabolical.

The great industrial fairs, the discoveries of science, the rise of secular temples, the freedom of the automobile, cruiseliner and aircraft: these, and not religion, were the opiates of the people in the opening years of the 20th century.

The Eiffel Tower (completed in 1889), the tallest man-made structure on earth, was the most sensational example of the marriage of modern engineering and architectural grandeur.

‘And in its height,’ wrote the art critic Robert Hughes, ‘its structural daring, its then-radical use of industrial materials for the commemorative purposes of the State, it summed up what the ruling classes of Europe conceived the promise of technology to be: Faust’s contract, the promise of unlimited power over the world and its wealth.’

If the ideals of the Belle Époque suggested the possibility of a humane, democratic society, the great chugging sound of industrialisation conjured a more utilitarian, impersonal world.

No doubt, it was more comfortable and healthier for many, yet its direction was far from secure. One thing was certain: never had the man-made landscape changed so rapidly.

From the end of the Franco-Prussian War (1871) to the beginning of the First World War, the civilised nations witnessed, in awestruck wonder, the inventions of: the phonograph (1877), the first synthetic fibre (1883), the Maxim machine gun (1885), the Kodak box camera and Tesla electric motor (1888), cordite (1889), the Diesel engine (1892), the Ford automobile (1893), the cinematograph (1894), Roentgen’s X-rays, Marconi’s radio telephony and the Lumière movie camera (1895), radium, sound recording and the Wright brothers’ powered flight (1903), and, in 1909, the first flight across the English Channel, by the Frenchman Louis Blériot.

Hiram Maxim (left) demonstrates his new Maxim machine gun, destined for Germany c. 1895 (public domain)

In 1900, at the greatest of the industrial expos, L’Exposition Universelle in Paris, Rudolf Diesel demonstrated an engine that ran on peanut oil.

Electrification brought light and movement to the world. Since 1850, electric tramways had spread through German and American cities, thanks to the pioneering work of Siemens and Edison. Tramways would not appear on British streets until the turn of the century, an omen of the empire’s relative decline.

Indeed, British innovation petered out in the latter years of the nineteenth century, yielding to the success of German and American inventors. During the 50 years before the outbreak of the Great War, British engineers produced just two inventions of note: the Parsons Turbine, the source of electrical generation, and the Dunlop pneumatic tyre.

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The Machine Age engineered the tools for the entertainment, movement and massacre of crowds. The machines were lauded, obsessed over, and not viewed, in the popular mind, with suspicion or dismay. William Blake’s ‘dark satanic mills’ belonged to the early Industrial Revolution and had lost their potency as symbols of the ‘evil’ of capitalism.

The Machine Age’s many apologists idealised it as liberating: to them, machines were not seen as instruments of oppression or the tools of capitalism. They would raise people above the common drudgery of routine, create endless hours of leisure and liberate humanity to do the edifying, creative work for which we were supposedly designed. As Hughes wrote:

‘In the past the machine had been represented and caricatured as an ogre, a behemoth, or – due to ready analogy between furnaces, steam, smoke and Hell – as Satan himself. But by 1889 its “otherness” had waned, and the World’s Fair audience tended to think of the machine as unqualified good, strong and obedient. They thought of it as a giant slave . . . controlled by reason in a world of infinite resources.’

And they were a source of great entertainment. The automobile and aircraft – the machine at its most glamorous – drew on a deeper well of adulation, a fetishistic need for the latest technology, not unlike the rush for mobile gadgets in our time - the difference being that these were very expensive toys initially only available to the rich.

In 1896, the German engineer Karl Benz designed and patented the first internal-combustion flat engine, called a boxermotor. Benz’s company became the world’s largest automobile manufacturer, producing 572 units in 1899.

Messrs Rolls and Royce soon followed. Automobile (and soon air) travel represented more than a defeat of the tyranny of distance. For those who were able to afford it, a motor car asserted their brassy independence and ascendancy over the troglodyte world.

By 1911, automobile and air races transfixed the public imagination. Mass production would soon bring cars to a mass audience: in 1913, the first assembly-line models rolled off the Ford production line.

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The pace and sheer congestion of discovery in the 30 years before 1914 utterly changed the human landscape. The impossible became probable, and dreams, expectations.

Giant entrepreneurial forces harnessed the new technology. The ‘first-mover advantage’ of rapid adoption spurred the German and American economies in the decades before 1914.

At the turn of the century, Great Britain remained the richest country in Europe; but Germany and America were rapidly catching up, in a race rather like China’s with America in the 21st century.

Between 1893 and 1913, British exports of manufactured goods more than doubled; Germany’s trebled; and America achieved a five-fold increase. During the same period, British production of coal, pig iron and steel rose by 75, 50 and 131 per cent respectively; in Germany, the increase was 159, 287 and 522 per cent; and in the United States, 210, 337 and 715 per cent!

Britain’s humiliation was some way off, but already the world’s largest commercial empire relied on ‘invisible earnings’. Nothing to do with new machines or manufacturing, these were chiefly dividends and interest on investments drawn from Britain’s vast multinational portfolio, which, until 1914, balanced the nation’s trade deficit.

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Arms manufacturers were in the van of technological innovation.

If rearmament was one of the drivers of the Machine Age, the reverse was also true: new kinds of weapons hastened militarism. Trains, planes, automobiles, cannons and machine guns would unleash seemingly endless opportunities for people to kill and maim each other.

Wireless telegraphy would transform military intelligence. Indeed, in the field of warfare, the technological advances were most rapid, and lethal.

Artillery presented humankind with the most efficient method of slaughtering itself, before long-range bombers and nuclear weapons arrived. These huge cannons could rain shells containing shrapnel (and later, gas) onto the heads of armies.

Germany led the way, and by 1914 had built the most powerful guns on earth. These huge cannons would fire over heads of the advancing infantry, who would surge forward beneath the raining bombs in a wave or ‘front’ – the term was first used in the 1900s to describe huge waves of attacking troops.

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The recoilless machine gun ensured an unprecedented number of them would die, or suffer terrible wounds. The new machine guns could fire 400 rounds a minute.

By 1900, military planners had glimpsed the strategic, if not the moral, consequences of the recoil-operated Maxim machine gun. This would mow down advancing lines of men like a threshing machine. And smokeless gunpowder ensured the machine-gunners were undetectable.

Hand grenades, mortars, the new French 75-millimetre quick-firing field guns and the hideous prospect of poisonous gas would send the casualties soaring.

At sea, the iron-clad steamship, the turbine-propelled destroyer, torpedoes, mines, submarines and the ultimate battleship of the day, the dreadnought, transformed naval warfare. In the air, in 1913, governments placed the first few hundred orders for primitive aircraft, and Zeppelins or airships soon became a familiar sight in the sky.

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To the generals and admirals, the new technology conjured the vision of a war so terrible it would surely be over in months.

Nobody had experienced such a war as they envisaged.

Old soldiers could remember short, sharp colonial clashes of horse and sabre, the limited firepower of cannon, and the range of musketry (140 metres), and battles decided in a few days on battlefields misted over with the smoke of powder.

Such were the characteristics of the African colonial wars, the Napoleonic Wars and the American Civil War. No doubt those involved horrendous loss of life: more than 600,000 Americans died in the Civil War between 1861 and 1865.

Yet scarcely anyone in the 1890s anticipated four years of chronic bloodshed leading to 37 million dead and wounded in a world war fought on several fronts across Europe and in distant colonies.

No army had applied the new tactics required by such concentrated force.

The human factor could not keep up with the pace of technological change. Whatever the differences between the Prussian, French, Russian and British armies, they shared this characteristic in the late 1890s: none had fired their new weapons in anger, and none knew exactly how to deploy and supply such vast forces.

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New technologies had to be absorbed into a new kind of warfare, of unimaginable deadliness.

The Prussian Army was the most advanced, having had the recent, salutary experience of defeating the French in 1870–71.

At the other extreme, the English Army was woefully ill-prepared to fight a continental war. All English officers were still mounted, tended to excel at polo (until it was banned in training colleges in 1894 because it encouraged bankruptcy) and hailed from Eton, Harrow or Winchester, and by extension, Sandhurst and the Camberley Staff College.

Not that these institutions prescribed inadequacy or feebleness; rather, they conformed to a system that refused to reform itself or admit outside, expert opinion.

As a social institution, the British Army was a success; as a fighting machine, it was largely ‘a sham’. It produced officers utterly unable to deploy a division or supply an army. They knew all about the romanticism and grandeur of Wellington and Clive of India and the Duke of Marlborough, and nothing about the shock of modern artillery.

The Royal Navy, at least until 1900, tended to be similarly past-thinking and inadequate to the challenge of the new machines at its disposal.

Between 1884, when the Pall Mall Gazette published Admiral Jacky Fisher’s pamphlet ‘What is the Truth about the Navy?’, and his jolting question almost 20 years later, ‘How many of our Admirals have minds?’, the British Admiralty tacked waywardly close to irrelevance.

A future sea war would be fought by ironclad steamships. But what was the British navy? ‘A drowsy, inefficient, moth-eaten organism’ manned by men trained to sail ships in a peaceful world, is how one critic damned it.

In fairness, the Royal Navy hadn’t fired a cannon against a great power since 1855.

The shock of the Boer War, the Russo-Japanese War and several vicious colonial disputes transformed this picture of British military ossification, through bloody trial and error.

War plans in the 1900s envisaged battle on a different scale, fought by a different kind of infantryman. He was dressed not in plumes and red coats, on horseback or bearing sabres, but camouflaged in dirt grey or khaki, helmeted, and armed with a swiftly reloadable rifle.

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As early as 1898, it was all laid out in a book of astonishing prescience and horrifying vision, Is War Now Impossible?, by the Russian banker and self-taught military analyst Ivan Stanislavovich Bloch.

Bloch’s work grasped precisely what the future held, in tactical, strategic and political terms. He almost painted a picture of the Battle of the Somme (1916), in which 54,470 British troops were killed or wounded on the first day, the deadliest in British history. As Bloch foresaw:

New arms technology (better rifles and machine guns) made bayonet and cavalry charges obsolete. The next war would be a prolonged fight between entrenched forces, in which entrenched men would enjoy a fourfold advantage over infantry advancing across open ground, Bloch calculated. This message fell on deaf British ears 18 years before the Somme.

The belligerents would settle the resulting stalemate by committing armies numbering in the millions, spread across an enormous battlefront, locked in a chronic conflict that would take years to resolve. At the time, commanders failed to digest these truths. Not until November 1912 would Helmuth von Moltke, the chief of the German General Staﬀ, attempt to disabuse the German High Command of their ‘short war illusion’. It would be a very long war, he warned. Lord Kitchener was ‘already predicting a war of three years in 1909’. But Bloch’s view left little impression on the architect of Germany’s original war plan, Count Alfred von Schlieﬀen, who anticipated a swift, short war of several months. On 5 August 1914 – the day after Britain declared war on Germany – Kitchener told the council of war that Britain should raise an army of a million men; the French, German and Russian Armies already calculated in terms of millions of men.

Colossal casualties should be expected, with a huge social cost. The war would become a duel of total economic attrition. It would unleash financial havoc and revolution, and would risk famine, disease and the ‘break-up of the whole social organization’.

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Bloch tried to communicate his vast thesis at the Hague Peace Conference in 1899. Nobody listened. France, Britain and Russia wouldn’t heed his warnings until they encountered exactly the kind of war he described, in August 1914.

As Bloch wrote in exasperation to a British magazine in 1901:

‘Having busied myself for over fourteen years with the study of War . . . I am astonished to find that the remarkable evolution which is rapidly turning the sword into a ploughshare has passed almost unnoticed even by the professional watchmen who are paid to keep a sharp look-out . . . What I could not foresee was the stubbornness which [the military class] not only recoiled from taking action but set itself to twist and distort the facts. Patriotism is highly respectable, but it is dangerous to identify it with the interests of a class. The steadfastness with which the military caste clings to the memory of a state of things which has already died is pathetic and honourable. Unfortunately it is also costly and dangerous. Therefore I venture now to appeal to the British masses, whose vital interests are at stake and whose verdict must be final.’

Others warned of the human cost of fully mechanised war. A desperate vision weighed on poor Charles Masterman, the Liberal politician and author of the best-selling The Condition of England (1909). Masterman saw the Machine Age as a great illusion. Machines did not make us any safer, he wrote, but rather heralded our oblivion:

‘[O]f all illusions of the opening twentieth century, perhaps the most remarkable is that of security. Already gigantic and novel forces of mechanical invention . . . are exhibiting a society in the beginnings of change . . . With Europe facing an international discontent amongst its industrial peoples, the nations, as an armed camp [are] heaping up instruments of destruction . . . A few years back men loved to anticipate an age of innocence and gold . . . Today [many] openly proclaim that modern civilization carries within itself the seeds of its own destruction.’

Next Thursday, 23rd April 2026: A German place in the sun?

Selected sources and further reading:

Bloch, Ivan. S., Is War Now Impossible?: Being an Abridgment of: The War of the Future in Its Technical, Economic & Political Relations, Richards, London 1899

Chandler, Alfred D., Scale and Scope: The Dynamics of Industrial Capitalism, Belknap Press of Harvard University Press 1994

Eksteins, Modris, Rites of Spring: The Great War and the Birth of the Modern Age, Houghton Miﬄin Harcourt, Boston 2000

Fussell, Paul, The Great War and Modern Memory, Oxford University Press, USA 2000

Geiss, Imanuel, July 1914 The Outbreak of the First World War: Selected Documents, Charles Scribner’s Sons, New York 1967

Gilbert, Martin, The First World War, Holt Paperbacks, New York 2004

Hattersley, Roy, The Edwardians, St Martin’s Press, New York 2005

Hughes, Robert, The Shock of the New, Alfred A. Knopf, New York 1991

Joll, James, Europe Since 1870: An International History, Penguin, London 1990

Joll, James and Martel, Gordon, The Origins of the First World War, Pearson, London 2006

Masterman, Charles, The Condition of England, Ulan Press, Red Lion, Pennsylvania 2012

Steiner and Neilson, Britain and Origins of the First World War, Palgrave Macmillan, London 2003

Strachan, Hew, The First World War, Penguin, London 2005