This is Who made our minds?, my Thursday essay probing the greatest, cruellest and most beautiful minds of the past 5,000 years

A PROPHET’S SUCCESS relies on his persuasive power and the credibility of his message. In his mind, the realisation of his prophecies is inevitable. His mission is to persuade his listeners of their inevitability. A true prophet, then, is not only sincere, he must also be seen to be sincere. By these measures, Muhammad excelled.

The Hijrah: Allah instructed Muhammad to leave Mecca and head to Medina, to escape persecution

‘I would say rather,’ wrote the philosopher Thomas Carlyle, ‘that his sincerity does not depend on himself; he cannot help being sincere!’

Yet Muhammad’s sincerity did not persuade his tribe. The Quraysh leaders hated him for destroying their old gods. Who was he to claim to speak for a god they refused to recognise as the only one? T…