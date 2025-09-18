This is Who made our minds?, my Thursday essay probing the greatest, cruellest and most beautiful minds of the past 5,000 years, inspired by my book, The Soul: A History of the Human Mind (Penguin 2024). Join our journey! Next Thursday: Luther’s wrath

ONE QUESTION that possessed the Catholic Church was the nature of the afterlife: precisely where did the soul go after the death of the body? Who qualified for Heaven? Surely not every sinner was destined for Hell?

An Angel Frees the Souls of Purgatory (c.1610) by Ludovico Carracci. Pinacoteca Vaticana (public domain)

The idea of the afterlife during the late Renaissance had a beatific or terrifying reality. Heaven and Hell were real places to which your soul went after your body expired. Visions of heavenly bliss made earthly life bearable; images of souls roasting in Hell quickened the desire to repent.

Everyone lived at death’s door. There were no antibiotics or vaccines, hygiene was rudimentary, and highly contagious diseases swiftly became pandemic. Many died of pneumonia and other respiratory infections during the freezing European winters. Many women died giving birth. At least one in three children perished before their first birthday in the fifteenth century.

Cholera, typhus, smallpox and other contagious diseases eliminated whole communities. The Black Death (1348–49) killed about a third of Europe’s population. Countless people died without receiving their last rites, and infant children succumbed without being baptised.

The parents’ cry went up: what would become of the souls of their little ones? So many were dying, and so quickly, that priests who weren’t sick or dead couldn’t keep pace with demand for burials. ‘[T]he disposal of the dead was often obscenely hurried and perfunctory during that night- marish couple of years,’ writes the historian Diarmaid MacCulloch.

—

People found comfort in visions of paradise, yet ordinary folks had no assurance that their souls were going to Heaven. Most were venial or mortal sinners: no matter how often they confessed and repented, their souls were impure and their salvation in doubt.

The creative thinkers in Rome contrived two ingenious mechanisms to ease the people’s fears and help chaperone the repentant to Heaven: they dusted down and relaunched the ancient idea of Purgatory, ‘a place of purgation [or cleansing] for less-than-perfect souls who could anticipate eventual promotion to the divine presence’; and they conceived of a system of paid certification, or ‘indulgence’, that would reduce your time spent in Purgatory and ‘hasten the point of reception into bliss’.

There is no mention of ‘Purgatory’ in the Bible. Neither Christ nor the apostles speak of it. The Purgatory of the Catholic Church was technically the creation of Pope Gregory I (‘Saint Gregory the Great’, c. 540–604).

In his Dialogues, Gregory contrived with the aid of 1 Corinthians a kind of heavenly waiting room that promised the sinner a ‘second chance’ of reaching paradise through purification by fire.

Sincere compassion attended Purgatory’s conception: the realisation that none of us is perfect, certainly not the clergy, but surely humankind did not deserve eternal hellfire for a few moral lapses?

The genius of Purgatory was that it offered solace to souls at death’s door, and comfort to parents whose children had died before being baptised.

—

As early as the fifth century, Peter Chrysologus (c. 380–450 CE; his name meant ‘Golden-Tongued’) had spoken of a suburb of Hell called Limbo, a less hellish place for little boys and girls who died without being baptised.

(Centuries later, Voltaire would ridicule this idea: ‘Why should these poor little wretches be placed in this limbo? What had they done? How could their souls, which they had not in their possession a single day, be guilty of a gormandizing that merited a punishment of six thousand years?’)

In fact, the idea of Purgatory predated Christianity altogether. The Roman poet Virgil wrote of souls being made to serve a time of repentance:

For this are various penances enjoined, And some are hung to bleach upon the wind; Some plunged in waters, others purged in fires, Till all the dregs are drained, and all the rust expires.

Plato described a form of Purgatory in the Phaedo, borrowing the idea from the ancient Egyptians.

The Hindu karmic cycle, or samsara, where souls who did not deserve eternal bliss or damnation were reincarnated, functioned as an earthly purgatory dating back at least 1000 years before Christ.

—

In the Christian context, the idea of sins needing remission originated in third-century CE Rome, when Christians who had been forced to renounce their faith by the Romans sought forgiveness and readmission to the church after a period of penance.

In sixth-century CE Ireland, ‘penitential’ handbooks for confessors advanced the idea of repentance as a way of purifying one’s soul. The books contained long lists of sins and the penance required to remit them. In this way, the relationship between guilt and repentance acquired a sharply transactional character.

Not everyone was persuaded. The early Church Fathers condemned as heresy any belief in the ‘purgation of souls’, for which the theologian Origen and his followers were fiercely attacked by Saint Augustine.

The medieval Catholic vision of Purgatory taught that your soul would be purified by fire until it was fit to ascend to Heaven. The worse your character, the longer the fire.

Had you attended Mass regularly? Had you confessed and truly repented your sins? Had you shown charity and compassion, piety and devotion, through prayer and pilgrimage? Had you taken the cross and gone crusading? If you could answer yes to such questions, you could expect a shorter spell in Purgatory.

—

Purgatory was thus a sort of spiritual balance sheet. On one side of the ledger were your sins; on the other were your efforts to redeem yourself. You could hope to reduce the sentence by attending Mass, by doing good works or simply by uttering a few Hail Marys.

It was thought that reciting the Lord’s Prayer fifteen times and the Hail Mary fifteen times might shave 5475 years off one’s time in Purgatory.

Any indulgences you bought could be offset against your allotted years in Purgatory. The more indulgences you bought, the faster the purification of your soul and the quicker you went to Heaven. In this way, redemption was monetised: the passage to Heaven had a price tag. The greater your payment in this life, the less you suffered in the next.

It was an appealing pitch that convinced millions to part with their money or goods.

—

Wandering indulgence salesmen called ‘pardoners’ preyed on obvious targets: those facing death or sinners who had not bought indulgences previously.

Since nobody knew how long one’s ‘purification by fire’ would take, the pardoner’s sales pitch was open-ended.

A vast protection racket of the afterlife grew up. Why not shorten the torment of your dead loved ones? A ‘soul-prayer’ for your dearly departed might cut their purgation to just a few hundred years. In return, the deceased would pray for you and your soul.

‘It was a marvellous way of uniting the dead and the living in mutual aid,’ writes MacCulloch.

—

The Vatican defined an ‘indulgence’ as ‘a remission before God of the temporal punishment due to sins’.

An indulgence certificate would remove ‘part or all’ of the punishment, and ‘may be applied to the living or the dead’.

The church drew its authority to remit sins from the ‘Treasury of the Satisfactions of Christ and the Saints’, a kind of reservoir of heavenly goodwill that Christ and the saints had accumulated for the church’s use.

The pope’s divine authority placed him at liberty to share that treasury among the people, via indulgences that would purify the soul in the afterlife. The fear of limbo had a vital earthly use.

—

What began as a way of rewarding devotion became one of the most egregious abuses of papal power.

The sale of indulgences lubricated a machine of corruption that preyed on people’s fear of the afterlife. A vast network of salesmen spread over Europe selling certificates of pardon that promised to shave years off your allotted time in Purgatory.

Pilgrims were easy targets, picked off en route to shrines by pardoners who relieved them of their coins, jewellery and even wax, which could be converted into cash.

Lengthy pilgrimages were rewarded according to the distance travelled. Pope Alexander III (1159–81) lopped three years off Purgatory for Swedish pilgrims to Rome, and two years for English pilgrims.

Indulgences were priced according to one’s ability to pay. The wealthiest citizens of Mainz-Magdeburg, for example, paid around six rhenish guilders per indulgence in 1517; ­ merchants paid one guilder; and poorer citizens, half a guilder (one guilder bought a single Bible in 1522).

The more cash the pardoners raised, the more the Catholic Church relied on the funds.

Rome used the money to finance the massive costs of building and maintaining cathedrals and paying the clergy.

The construction of Saint Peter’s in Rome (1505–1615) cost a total of 46,800,052 ducats, most of it paid for by the biggest sale of indulgences in the church’s history - money that had apparently relieved countless souls from purgatorial fire.

As costs rose, so did the pressure on pardoners to sell more afterlife insurance policies. Unscrupulous pardoners guaranteed to save your soul in exchange for a down payment on salvation.

They became the most reviled characters in late-medieval Europe, inspiring Chaucer’s portrait of the sleazy Pardoner, a prototype for future snake-oil salesmen, tulip promoters and cryptocurrency zealots.

But pardoners were selling something far more valuable than cures, tulips or bitcoin. They were selling eternal life.

—

By the early 1500s, the Vatican was so dependent on the sale of indulgences that it ignored the corruption that riddled the system.

A succession of popes and cardinals did nothing to restrain the monster they had created. A craving to preserve their wealth and power moved them to ‘look the other way’ when pardoners knowingly defrauded the people.

Catholics were even inveigled to buy pardons for relatives, friends and themselves ‘in advance of the commitment of new sins’.

While popes were fleecing the people with the promise of a shorter stint in the purgatorial fire, the Holy Roman Emperor was taxing them to pay for his war on Islam.

The hated Turkish Tax, a later version of the Saladin tithe, cost as much as 10 per cent of ordinary people’s total income, on top of the usual taxes.

‘The misery is appalling and indescribable,’ an archdeacon of Dortmund wrote of the impact of the tax on the poor.

To this were added the incessant bleats to buy indulgences not only to save your soul, but to finance new crusades against the Muslims. In England between 1444 and 1502, there were twelve campaigns to sell indulgences to pay for crusades against the Turks.

In fact, a certificate granting an indulgence is one of the earliest surviving printed documents in England, issued to Londoners Henry and Katherine Langley on 13 December 1476.

—

It would take a singular act of defiance to expose centuries of Catholic graft, hypocrisy, abuse of power and wilful misrepresentation of Christ.

On 31 October 1517, as fresh stones were laid on Saint Peter’s by labourers paid from the sale of indulgences, a little-known Saxon friar drew up a list of ninety-five grievances against Rome.

Martin Luther’s chief complaint was against the corruption within faith that had put a price on the redemption of the soul. But he meant to attack the church where it most hurt: in the wallet.

Next Thursday, 25th September 2025: Luther’s wrath

Selected sources and further reading:

Bax, B.E. (2010) Rise and Fall of the Anabaptists, Bibliolife.

Beer, P.J. (1 September 1978), ‘What Price Indulgences? Trent and Today’, Theological Studies, 39(3), pp. 526–35.

Bell, A.R. and Dale, R.S. (September 2011) ‘The Medieval Pilgrimage Business’, Enterprise & Society, 12(3), pp. 601–27.

Bragg, M. and guests, ‘Purgatory’, In Our Time, London: BBC Radio 4.

Chaucer, G. and Coghill, N. (transl.) (2003) The Canterbury Tales, London: Penguin Classics.

Course, M. (2022) ‘The Meaning of Purgatory’, Aeon.

Jenks, S. (ed.) (2018) ‘Documents on the Papal Plenary Indulgences 1300–1517 Preached in the Regnum Teutonicum’, The Journal of Ecclesiastical History, 70(3), pp. 609–10.

Karant-Nunn, S.C. (2016) ‘Martin Luther on Death and Dying’, Oxford: Oxford Research Encyclopedia of Religion.

Kiermayr, R. (1986) ‘How Much Money Was Actually in the Indulgence Chest?’ The Sixteenth Century Journal, 17(3), pp. 303–18.

Le Goff, J. and Goldhammer, A. (transl.) (1984) The Birth of Purgatory, Chicago: Chicago University Press.

Long, J.D. (31 March 2018) ‘One Life/Many Lives: An Internal Hindu-Christian Dialogue’, Religions, 9(4).

MacCulloch, D. (2004) Reformation: Europe’s House Divided, 1490–1700, London: Penguin Books.

Po-Chia Hsia, R. (ed.) (2004) A Companion to the Reformation World, Oxford: Blackwell Publishing.

Pope Gregory I and Gardner, E.G. (transl.) (2010) The Dialogues of Saint Gregory the Great, Merchantville NJ: Arx Publishing.

Scotti, R.A. (2007) Basilica: The Splendor and the Scandal: Building St. Peter’s, New York: Plume.

Vatican.va, ‘Indulgences’, Catechism of the Catholic Church, The Holy See.

Virgil and Fagles, F. (transl.) (2008) The Aeneid, London: Penguin Classics.

Tyerman, C. (2006) God’s War: A New History of the Crusades, London: Penguin Books.