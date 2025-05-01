This is Who made our minds?, my Thursday essay probing the greatest, cruellest and most beautiful minds of the past 5,000 years, inspired by my book, The Soul: A History of the Human Mind (Penguin 2024). Join the journey! Next Thursday: The Last Day … End Times in Islam

MUHAMMAD WARNED his readers not to try to interpret the Koran because the word of God was beyond interpretation.

Shia Muslim girls recite the Koran during Ramadan in the city of Qom, Iran (Creative Commons)

‘He who interprets the Qur’an on the basis of his own opinion will be wrong,’ the prophet is recorded as saying, ‘even if his interpretation happens to be right.’

In light of that assessment, we won’t even try. Instead, we’ll listen to the Koran being recited, and perhaps learn something from it.