This is Who made our minds?, my Thursday essay probing the greatest, cruellest and most beautiful minds of the past 5,000 years, inspired by my book, The Soul: A History of the Human Mind and many more. Join our exploration of the human mind. Next Thursday: What do women want?

WHENEVER I READ Karl Marx, I’m reminded that four of his seven children died in childhood.

Karl Marx (right), Friedrich Engels and Marx's surviving daughters: (L to R) Jenny Caroline (1844-1883), Jenny Julia Eleanor (1855–1898) and Jenny Laura (1845–1911)

Three daughters lived to adulthood, two of whom committed suicide. An eighth child, an illegitimate son, died in poverty in London, unaware of his famous paternity.

Karl was a doting, entertaining father, and Mr and Mrs Marx were distraught when four of their children perished of diseases. Alas, his duty of care to his kids did not extend to finding a job in the ‘market’ which might have put good food on the table and medical care within affordable reach.

Marx was a trained lawyer, a prodigiously hard worker and a faux bourgeois gentleman who loved caviar and cigars. He remained what we call a ‘freelancer’ throughout his life. His wife was a well-connected (if disinherited) German aristocrat.

Despite these qualifications, taking a job in the system he despised would have irredeemably compromised his communist ideals and bound his life to the capitalists he sought to destroy. One feels a grudging admiration for Marx’s consistency. On the other hand, it is hard to escape the conclusion that, consciously or not, Marx sacrificed his children on the altar of the revolution.

Young Marx worked like a worker bee. As a student in Berlin, he threw himself day and night at history, law, philosophy, economics and literature.

Insatiable was his appetite for knowledge, and ‘Faust-like’ his search for the ‘truth’.

He spent his middle years (1850–60) mole-like in the British Museum, writing about the capital he lacked.

Marx was no hypocrite. He cared for other people’s children insofar as he wrote about them: millions were dying prematurely from avoidable malnutrition and diseases and in workhouses where poverty forced them to work.

In this light, Marx’s greatest gift to posterity was surely Point 10 of his ten-point plan for ‘communist’ reform: ‘Free education for all children in public schools’ and ‘Abolition of children’s factory labour in its present form’.

Even today’s most defiant libertarians take those rights for granted, yet at the time Marx proposed them, in The Communist Manifesto in 1848, they were so remote from the lives of working families as to be like manna from Heaven.

Listen to Marx in full roar on child labour (writing in Capital, his masterpiece):

‘The bourgeois clap-trap about the family and education, about the hallowed co-relation of parent and child, becomes all the more disgusting, the more, by the action of Modern Industry, all family ties among the proletarians are torn asunder, and their children transformed into simple articles of commerce and instruments of labour.’

—

Marx had solid grounds for being angry. In 1770, English children aged over ten could be compelled to work eighteen hours a day in dangerous and dirty factories. In 1833, the British Parliament cut the working day of children (aged nine to thirteen) to nine hours and allowed them two hours’ schooling.

In 1852, France retained the twelve-hour children’s working day, a relic of the revolution. In Zürich, at the time, ten-year-olds could be forced to work up to twelve hours a day; in Austria in 1860, the same limit applied to children between fourteen and sixteen.

Marx concluded: ‘The “House of Terror” for paupers, of which the capitalistic soul of 1770 only dreamed, was realized a few years later in the shape of a gigantic “Workhouse” for the industrial worker himself. It is called the Factory.’

The factory was the engine room of the Industrial Revolution, a 200-year technological transformation wrought by the telegraph, steam trains, canals, textiles and machinery of all kinds. It brought great wealth and comfort to many middle-class people, and Hell on Earth to millions of working men, women and children.

Unleashed by ‘laissez-faire’ capitalism – which is to say, a libertarian free-for-all, whereby an employer could pay and impose whatever conditions he chose – this industrial transformation created a new identity, the ‘working class’.

—

The working class wasn’t born; it was made, avers the historian E.P. (Edward Palmer) Thompson, by the industrialisation of the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries.

We see an eight-year-old boy employed as a ‘runner’ by Hague & Cook’s, of Dewsbury, a blanket maker. It is the early nineteenth century. The lad’s job was to run between two machines, transferring ‘cardings’.

The machines set the pace, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. (with a one-hour break), six days a week. The child ran almost all day. Many other little boys and girls did the same job.

Here’s an extract from the boy’s testimony to the Sadler Report on Factory Child Labour (1832), given when he was twenty-two, and typical of hundreds of testimonials the committee received (for a rounded perspective, it should be read in conjunction with the findings of the UK Government’s 1833 Factory Commission). He and other children, he swore, were beaten frequently to keep them running:

Sadler Committee: Does beating then principally occur at the latter end of the day, when the children are exceedingly fatigued? Witness: It does . . . and in the morning sometimes, when they are very drowsy, and have not got rid of the fatigue of the day before. Sadler Committee: What were you beaten with principally? Witness: A strap . . . a stick sometimes . . . Sadler Committee: Have you yourself been beaten, and have you seen other children struck severely with that roller? Witness: I have been struck very severely with it myself, so much so as to knock me down, and I have seen other children have their heads broken with it.

Little girls, the young man said, were treated the same way: he remembered seeing a twelve-year-old girl being ‘violently beaten’ by the factory manager.

Children changing bobbins in a factory in Victorian England. Some were as young as four. © Jhayne via Flickr.

Thomas Bennett, the father of eight children, all of whom worked at the Dewsbury mill from the age of six, described the effects of this treatment on his children:

‘[W]hen they have come home . . . they have dropped asleep with the victuals in their hands; and sometimes when we have sent them to bed with a little bread or something to eat in their hand, I have found it in their bed the next morning.’

Bennett regretted to say that often he had to beat his children to get them out of bed and off to work in the morning.

In Ireland and Scotland, the conditions were worse. In the 1840s J.C. Symons, the government commissioner for the investigation of the condition of the hand-weavers, visited the slums of Glasgow:

‘I have seen human degradation in some of its worst phases, both in England and abroad, but I did not believe until I visited the wynds of Glasgow, that so large an amount of filth, crime, misery, and disease existed in any civilised country. In the lower lodging-houses ten, twelve, and sometimes twenty persons of both sexes and all ages sleep promiscuously on the floor in different degrees of nakedness. These places are, generally, as regards dirt, damp and decay, such as no person would stable his horse in.’

—

In the 1840s, it was the visiting son of a rich German industrialist who held a mirror to Britain’s grotesque labour conditions.

In The Condition of the Working Class in England, the twenty-four-year-old Friedrich Engels described people living in filth, hunger, depravity and disease. This in the homeland of the richest empire the world had known, then at its peak.

In Manchester, where the then twenty-two-year-old was sent in 1842 to work in a thread factory co-owned by his father, Engels found crowds of families dressed in rags, living up to twenty to a room; open sewers draining into streets; sick and starving children huddled around fires; gin palaces dispensing alcoholic insanity; little girls given over to prostitution.

That was a portrait of the nation’s workers – not beggars; they were Victorian ‘working families’ – who existed at the whim of their employers and landlords.

Cholera, typhus and smallpox were endemic, the result of cramming people into unhygienic living quarters. The same conditions were rife in London, Newcastle, Liverpool, Glasgow, Dublin and other major cities.

Many of these working families were forced to beg, irritating one passing ‘Lady’, who complained to the Manchester Guardian:

‘MR. EDITOR, For some time past our main streets are haunted by swarms of beggars, who try to awaken the pity of the passers-by in a most shameless and annoying manner, by exposing their tattered clothing, sickly aspect, and disgusting wounds and deformities. I should think that when one not only pays the poor-rate, but also contributes largely to the charitable institutions, one had done enough to earn a right to be spared such disagreeable and impertinent molestations . . . A Lady’

Sentiments like these went to the marrow of what Marx and Engels most loathed about the ‘bourgeoisie’.

The two would meet in Paris, in 1844, and strike up a lifelong working friendship dedicated to the destruction of capitalism.

—

British philanthropists, writers and politicians (on both sides of the House of Commons) had similarly identified the suffering and moral rot in Britain.

They tended not to blame the system; they believed the solution lay in its reform.

Marx and Engels, however, as much as they admired the productive power of private enterprise, believed the system of unfettered capitalism had caused the misery and was beyond reform.

So they set forth to overthrow the system.

Their diagnosis was rooted in the history of class antagonism, under which the workers and capitalists were locked in a chronic class war.

Marx and Engels understood this war as an inevitable process governed by the ‘scientific laws of history’:

‘[T]he whole history of mankind,’ Engels wrote, ‘has been a history of class struggles, contests between exploiting and exploited, ruling and oppressed classes.’

To Marx and Engels, the laws of history advanced according to stages of economic and political development, against which human agency was helpless.

Capitalism, a passing stage, was doomed by its internal contradictions to be replaced by the ‘Dictatorship of the Proletariat’.

This ‘benign dictatorship’ of the workers by the workers would then wither away, according to Marx’s ‘scientific laws of history’, yielding to the eternal harmony of humankind, or the Marxist equivalent of Hegel’s absolute knowledge.

—

Marx considered this process inevitable, unstoppable; he was simply the messenger of a phenomenon that would have happened regardless of whether he existed or not.

On the contrary, Marx the prophet had conjured this phenomenon into being, in the brilliance of his mind and the lucidity of his prose, binding countless millions to a vision of history that was neither inevitable nor unstoppable.

The fury of Marx’s revolutionary fervour brooked no restraint, and the dialectical advance of his ideas conjured a vast program of class war culminating in the extermination of the bourgeoisie.

What follows is a sketch of how he got there.

—

Young Marx was struck by the idea that Hegel’s history of the mind might also explain the history of class relations.

Hegel, as we’ve seen, understood history as the gradual liberation of human consciousness.

By ‘alienation’, Hegel meant the process by which inherent parts of our nature were made to seem foreign and hostile to us. Our need of love and spiritual solace could be perverted into antisocial longings and neurotic aberrations that collided with the social order and ran afoul of a religious prescript.

And yet our choice of whom we loved or worshipped or associated with formed the essence of our ‘selves’ and made us who we were.

To be denied those choices, whether by law or custom, ripped our natural ‘self’ from its anchorage and created a society of pretenders, of masked monsters. Hence the ‘self-alienated’ individual existed in constant conflict with, even in horror of, his or her conscious self.

—

Marx seized on this idea of the ‘alienated self’ and adapted it to his configuration of the ‘alienated worker’.

Hegel had got reality upside down, in a state of mystical abstraction, Marx concluded. Marx would set reality on its feet.

According to Marx’s revision of Hegelian alienation, the workers under capitalism were thoroughly ‘alienated’ from the product of their labour.

The goods the workers made – a pair of shoes, a dress, a bucket of coal – were not theirs to sell. The employer ‘owned’ them. They were ‘his’ to sell. The worker’s time, effort, skill, the sweat of his brow, his working life, were the property of the business owner.

As a result, the worker had no stake in the stuff he or she made, the stuff that contained his or her ‘objectified essence’, to use Marxist language, deracinating the pride the workers took in their work.

The textiles or shoes or coal were thus the ‘ensouled’ product of the worker’s labour. They were the result of the energy and spirit of the worker, but he or she had no share in them.

—

In late-nineteenth-century Europe and America, most workers were a wretchedly paid pair of hands doing a repetitive task on an assembly line, at a loom or down a mine.

Here, the worker experienced a twofold sense of alienation: from his society – who no longer treated him as the respected village cobbler or tailor or blacksmith – and from himself: he was just another factory hand or miner, churning out stuff.

The alienated worker no longer enjoyed the ‘value’ or self-worth his community and family had previously accorded him. He was now a function of output per unit of time, reduced to a soulless tool in a set of timed targets, with no ownership in, no ensoulment of, the things he made.

This process stripped the worker of his identity and character. The man who had been a father, friend and valued citizen was now a factory hand, his personality an ‘object of exchange’, Marx observed.

Qualities of character that, until then, ‘had been given, but never sold; acquired, but never bought – virtue, love, conviction, knowledge, conscience’ received a price tag and ‘passed into commerce’. The process infantilised the worker. The little boys running between machines grew up to be men running between machines, their lives tyrannised by the ticking of the clock.

—

‘Time is everything, man is nothing,’ Marx wrote, ‘he is, at the most, time’s carcass.’ The proletarian worker had become ‘an appendage of the machine’, a ‘commodity’, exposed to ‘all the vicissitudes of competition’.

This grinding process of economic alienation produced ‘a depraved soul’ in the service of the ‘money soul’, as Marx wrote in Capital.

The spirit or life force of a human being had been transubstantiated into the muscle power that produced the cash flow the employer and his investors coveted.

Under such a system, Marx wrote in a famous passage:

‘All that is solid melts into air, all that is holy is profaned, and man is at last compelled to face with sober senses, his real conditions of life, and his relations with his kind. The need of a constantly expanding market for its products chases the bourgeoisie over the whole surface of the globe. It must nestle everywhere, settle everywhere, establish connections everywhere.’

—

The coming revolution would amend that injustice, Marx and Engels prophesied.

They envisaged a violent revolution that would ‘make impossible’ – which is to say, annihilate – the ‘bourgeoisie’.

‘This condition [of the capital-owning bourgeoisie] becomes every day more absurd and more unnecessary,’ Marx declared. ‘It must be gotten rid of; it can be gotten rid of. A new social order is possible, in which the class differences of today will have disappeared . . .’

The arc of Marx’s idea of historical justice would fall with a screaming thud on the heads of the railway barons, the mine owners, the free-market prophets and the ladies of charity.

—

If anyone doubts this, let’s reprise a few electrifying moments from The Communist Manifesto, the most influential political tract ever published.

Written by Marx with Engels’ help, the manifesto prophesied the triumph of a stateless, classless society – the consequence, Marx held, of the overthrow of the bourgeoisie and capital-owning classes by the workers.

‘A spectre is haunting Europe – the spectre of communism,’ declares the opening line, as ominous as a hearse in a plague-stricken street. The bourgeoisie, that ‘class of modern capitalists, owners of the means of social production and employers of wage labour’, were the last and most parasitic oppressor in an ancient struggle between ‘freeman and slave, patrician and plebeian, lord and serf . . . oppressor and oppressed’.

Under communism, all property ownership and all rights of inheritance would be abolished. The state would seize the factories and ‘instruments of production’. Industrial armies would be created, ‘especially for agriculture’.

The distinction between town and country would be ‘abolished’ and replaced by ‘a more equable distribution of population over the country’.

Marx excelled at euphemism when it suited him: here he meant the forced resettlement of the urban middle class to the countryside (as happened during the ‘Killing Fields’ in Cambodia in 1975–79, with horrific consequences).

‘What the bourgeoisie therefore produces,’ Marx concluded, conscious of the nightmare explicit in his words, ‘are its own gravediggers. Its fall and the victory of the proletariat are equally inevitable.’

Only bloody insurrection, only ‘the shock of body against body’, Marx wrote, would achieve his revolutionary aims. Gradual reform, union organisation and democratic pressure had no place in Marx’s conception of violent revolution as the agent of social change.

Instead, he sentenced the capital-owning classes to death:

‘You are horrified at our intending to do away with private property . . . Precisely so; that is just what we intend. You must, therefore, confess that by ‘individual’ you mean no other person than the bourgeois, than the middle-class owner of property. This person must, indeed, be swept out of the way, and made impossible.’

In effect, that ‘person’ might be anyone who had inherited an asset or owned a plot of land or a little workshop. They were what Marx called the Lumpenproletariat, or petty bourgeois.

—

If the laws of history ‘inevitably’ condemned the bourgeoisie, why not accelerate that process and bring forward the creation of a workers’ paradise that was coming anyway?

‘The philosophers have only interpreted the world,’ Marx wrote. ‘What is crucial, however, is to change it.’

The annihilation of the capital-owning bourgeoisie must start at once, Marxists insisted, because the miner and factory worker could not wait for the laws of history to save them.

The ‘violent overthrow of the bourgeoisie’ would hasten history to its final state, and lay the foundation ‘for the sway of the proletariat’.

—

Belief in the idea of freedom had earthly and bloody consequences. In the case of the workers, ‘freedom’ meant relief from crushing poverty and oppressive taxes, and the provision of properly paid jobs. It meant sparing their children from having to work in dangerous factories. These goals were not intellectual constructs, phantasms of the mind.

As the nineteenth century ended, well-organised workers’ movements armed with Marxist ideas demanded better pay and conditions and political representation. Many took Marx at his word and planned the annihilation of the entire capitalist class.

The idea of gradual reform, unionisation, workers’ rights, a minimum wage, and rules governing health and safety were dismissed by the Communists as laughably inadequate (and indeed a threat to their violent alternative).

Chinese government officials being sent to work on farms, 5 July 1957 (public domain)

In the bloodiest enactment of a political doctrine in history, Marx’s programme spawned the totalitarian leviathans of Lenin’s Soviet Union, Mao’s China and their communist satellites of Cuba, Vietnam, Kampuchea (Cambodia), North Korea and others in Africa. The ‘bourgeoisie’, often a shopkeeper, small plot-holder, government worker or academic, were ‘denounced’ and ‘re-educated’, imprisoned or banished from the cities, where millions perished in the name of the ‘liberation’ of the workers.

The last lines of The Communist Manifesto announced the end of the ruling class:

‘The Communists disdain to conceal their views and aims. They openly declare that their ends can be attained only by the forcible overthrow of all existing social conditions. Let the ruling classes tremble at a Communistic revolution. The proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains. They have a world to win. WORKING MEN OF ALL COUNTRIES, UNITE!’

—

The terrible conflicts of the 20th century devoured the world of men who, ever busy with their schemes of violence, tended to ignore the thoughts of a being whom they had thus far consigned to the domestic shadows.

Yet she comprised half of all Sapiens. She had a mind of her own and intended to use it, quietly and constructively at first and then, when men rejected her peaceful appeals to equity and justice, in open and violent revolt. It’s time we turned to the minds of women.

Next Thursday, 12th February 2026: What do women want?

Selected sources and further reading:

Beer, M. with Partington T.C. and Stenning, H.J. (transls.) (2012) The Life and Teaching of Karl Marx, London: Routledge.

Chadwick, E. et al. ‘1842 Report on the Sanitary Condition of the Labouring Population of Great Britain’, House of Commons Sessional Paper, UK Parliament.

Engels, F. (2009) The Condition of the Working Class in England, Oxford: Oxford World’s Classics.

Finnegan, W. (4 June 2023) ‘Child Labor Is on the Rise’, The New Yorker.

Griffin, E. (2014) Liberty’s Dawn – A People’s History of the Industrial Revolution, New Haven CT: Yale University Press.

Harrison, A. and Hutchins, B.L. (2013) A History of Factory Legislation, London: Routledge.

Hegel, G.W.F. and Brown, R.F. (1837) Hegel: Lectures on the History of Philosophy Vol. III: Medieval and Modern Philosophy, Oxford: Oxford University Press.

Hegel, G.W.F. (2019) The Collected Works of Georg Wilhelm Friedrich Hegel, Hastings UK: Delphi Classics.

Hutt, W.H. (March 1926) ‘The Factory System of the Early 19th Century’, Economica, 16, pp. 78–93.

Kapp, Y. (March/April 1983) ‘Karl Marx’s Children’, New Left Review, I(138).

Marx, K. (1993) Capital: A Critique of Political Economy, London: Penguin Classics.

Marx, K. (2016) The Collected Works of Karl Marx, Hastings UK: Delphi Classics.

Marx, K. and Engels, F. with Moore, S. (transl.) (2011) The Communist Manifesto, London: Penguin Classics (Special Edition).

Popper, K. (1994) The Open Society and Its Enemies, Princeton NJ: Princeton University Press.

Sadler, M. (1831–32) ‘The Sadler Report on Child Labour’, Academia.edu.

Singer, P. (2018) Karl Marx: A Very Short Introduction, Oxford: Oxford University Press.

Thompson, E.P. (2013) The Making of the English Working Class, London: Penguin Classics.

UK Government, ‘1833 Factory Act’, The National Archives.