{This is Who made our minds?, my weekly essay probing the greatest, cruellest and most beautiful minds, inspired by my book, The Soul: A History of the Human Mind (Penguin 2024). Next week: Christine de Pizan.}

‘MACHIAVELLIAN’ is a byword for manipulative power and cynical statecraft. The modern media wield the adjective as carelessly as they append ‘gate’ to a minor scandal, trivialising Niccolò Machiavelli’s thought and meaning.

Portrait of Machiavelli by Santi di Tito , c. 1550–1600

Born into a noble Florentine family on 3 May 1469, Machiavelli lived in a world of city-states that were under constant threat of violent usurpation. Italy’s regional power struggles were not ‘religious’ in the way that the Protestant–Catholic conflict would be in northern Europe. In Italy, Roman Catholic spiritual power had long ago ceded ground to the political role of the church. Decades before Machiavelli appeared, Italian intellectuals and aristocrats were leisurely discussing pure political ideas in the context of religion. The existence of the church itself was not in question.

Machiavelli revelled in this milieu. A diplomat, historian and philosopher, he was fascinated by how a city-state should survive and flourish. His towering achievement was to unite a bundle of loose political ideas into a philosophy of statecraft of brutal clarity and unsparing honesty.

The Prince (1512), his most famous work, laid bare the methods by which popes and princes should seize and retain power. This little volume sometimes reads like an eloquent self-help guide for statesmen, on ‘how to get ahead and crush people’. A core precept was that a prince should use merciless force if the survival of his realm were at risk.

Upgrade to paid

An effective statesman, in Machiavelli’s estimation, was a ruthless yet sophisticated strategist, not an uncivilised brute. The shrewd prince understood the value of religious faith as a political tool for uniting and controlling the people. He knew how to harness the power of faith to his political programme.

By persuading ordinary people that the interests of the state were aligned with ‘the will of God’, the prince readily rallied the masses ‘in the name of God’ to support him, go to war, conquer his enemies and so on. That is why Machiavelli so admired the polytheism of the Roman pagans: their gods served the state, inspired the people and boosted soldiers’ morale.

Machiavelli was no atheist. An avowed Christian, his faith was of a necessarily malleable kind: ‘[A] prince ought to take care that he [seems] altogether merciful, faithful, humane, upright, and religious,’ he declared. ‘There is nothing more necessary to appear to have than this last quality . . . Everyone sees what you appear to be, few really know what you are . . .’ A prince, then, must seem devout, but ‘should you require not to be so’, a prince should ‘know how to change to the opposite’.

Nor should a prince consult his Christian conscience in deciding matters of state, Machiavelli advised. A conscience was a useless encumbrance, a handicap, in the true statesman. The politics of power had no use of ‘souls’ in the Christian sense. The monkish fear of the afterlife, the longing for the soul’s salvation, were dangerous distractions from the prince’s overriding purpose: to run an orderly regime and crush his enemies. If the prince’s methods ran afoul of Christian doctrine, that was the price of survival.

—

Machiavelli was a psychologist of power as much as he was the father of political theory. War, and how to wage it, must be uppermost in a prince’s mind, he advised: ‘A prince ought to have no other aim or thought, nor select anything else for his study, than war and its rules and discipline . . . it is seen that when princes have thought more of ease than of arms they have lost their states.’

It was safer for a prince to be feared than loved, ‘because [men] are ungrateful, fickle, false, cowardly, covetous, and as long as you succeed they are yours entirely; they will offer you their blood, property, life, and children . . .’

Stop being ‘good’, he advised: ‘If you always want to play the good man in a world where most people are not good, you’ll end up badly. Hence, if a ruler wants to survive, he’ll have to learn to stop being good, at least when the occasion demands.’

Cultivate appearances, make good impressions, he taught: ‘Men are so simple of mind, and so much dominated by their immediate needs, that a deceitful man will always find plenty who are ready to be deceived . . . The vulgar crowd always is taken by appearances, and the world consists chiefly of the vulgar.’

Above all, try to avoid being loathed, he wrote. A prince must not do that ‘will make him hated or contemptible . . . It makes him hated above all things, as I have said, to be rapacious, and to be a violator of the property and women of his subjects, from both of which he must abstain.’

If you form your opinion of Machiavelli based on those samples, you’ll arrive at the conventional notion of the man who recommended lies, propaganda and violent oppression if they secured a prince’s power.

—

Let’s look beyond the conventional. Dear to Machiavelli’s heart was the ancient Roman quality of virtus. This differed from the idea of ‘virtue’ in modern ethics. As the Romans understood it, virtus was public-spirited heroism and civic duty. Machiavelli believed that Florence, then under threat of barbarian invasion, was in dire need of virtus. At the time, he promoted the creation of a citizen army to defend Florence (he opposed using mercenaries, whom he dismissed as disloyal and cowardly).

He felt he could not rely on the church to restore Florentine virtus: the Vatican of Machiavelli’s time was a corrupt and decadent institution on the brink of the Reformation. In fact, Machiavelli blamed a craven papacy and the decline of faith for the loss of Italian virtus. Even in its uncorrupted form, Christianity enfeebled the ‘manly qualities’ of decisive leaders: ‘Our religion has glorified humble and contemplative men, rather than men of action,’ Machiavelli was fond of saying, pre-dating Friedrich Nietzsche by 370 years.

Where the popes had failed to inspire virtus to defend the state, princes should step up and do whatever they felt necessary: spread lies, recruit organised crime, deploy extreme violence. All had their place in the preservation of the state. Where possible, a prince should wrap these illegal (and immoral) actions in a religious motive, thus sanctifying his crimes in the name of God.

To be ‘Machiavellian’ thus meant someone who lied, committed crimes, evaded treaty obligations and liquidated enemies (and their entire families) in the service of the state and God. Statesmen who were serious about retaining power should be willing to ‘sell their souls’ – or the Catholic definition of a soul, as understood in Machiavelli’s day.

That was why God-fearing Christians were of little use to a prince during the death throes of Renaissance Italy. Conventional Catholics were flaccid and ineffectual, Machiavelli insisted. The Christian conscience prayed when it should have seized power; genuflected when it should have crushed the barbarians at the gate; and turned the other cheek when it should have kicked the enemy while he was down.

—

Followers of Machiavelli will relish that advice. They’re less familiar with the last chapter of The Prince, where the author recasts himself as a prophet and the self-anointed ‘saviour’ of Italy. Here we encounter a very different Machiavelli. Here he writes in impassioned tones laden with Biblical portent. For him, Italy was a fallen empire and an abandoned people, ‘more enslaved than that of the Hebrews, more oppressed than the Persians, and more scattered than the Athenians; without a head, without order, beaten, despoiled, lacerated, and overrun’.

Italians, like the ancient Israelites, would suffer devastation, enslavement and exile, he feared, unless a Moses-like or Christ-like saviour appeared to deliver them to the Promised Land. Until that time, ‘Italy remains without life and awaits the man, whoever he may be, who is to heal her wounds . . . to redeem her from these cruel and barbarous insults’.

The Italians, then, were a chosen people, awaiting the same trials and promises as God had visited on the Israelites: ‘The sea has been divided. A cloud has guided you on your way. The rock has given forth water. Manna has fallen. Everything has united to make you great. The rest is for you to do.’

Gone in this part of The Prince is the cold, calculating political theorist; arise, Machiavelli the would-be prophet. How do we account for this metamorphosis? The master political theorist had little patience for prophets. All unarmed prophets were destroyed, he famously remarked; all armed prophets triumphed.

The lives of Moses and Muhammad and the deaths of Christ, Mahatma Gandhi and Martin Luther King are thought to have ‘proved’ Machiavelli’s observation that prophets who lived by the sword (Moses was able to call on God’s arsenal) tended to die in their beds. Machiavelli might have added the ‘gift of miracles’ to the arsenal of prophets who survived: Christ and Moses would not have lasted so long without their reputed power to perform miracles.

A prophet without an army or miracles had only his charisma. When that failed, the people would dispatch him without pity or regret. The unarmed prophet Machiavelli had in mind was Girolamo Savonarola, the visionary friar whom he knew well. ‘[T]he nature of the people is variable,’ Machiavelli concluded, ‘and whilst it is easy to persuade them, it is difficult to fix them in that persuasion . . . when they believe no longer, it may be possible to make them believe by force.’

—

If he were a ‘Christian’, as he claimed, Machiavelli had a dim view of Christianity. A religion that ‘turned the other cheek’ and tormented the conscience had no place in running the realm.

On the other hand, Christianity had triumphed over the Roman Empire and conquered much of the world. Therein lay the flaw in Machiavelli’s vision of statecraft: while he recommended the exploitation of the faithful to preserve the state, he underestimated the sincerity of the faithful in driving events and opposing princes - the fall of pagan Rome being the glaring example.

In this context, it is fascinating to learn that Machiavelli was a member of a secretive club of ‘true believers’, to whom he addressed a five-page, rarely cited ‘Exhortation to Penance’. Charity, he wrote to his ‘Fathers and Brothers’, is the ‘only thing that takes our souls to Heaven; this is the only thing that has more worth than all the other virtues of men’.

Here Machiavelli sounds like a man in fear for his soul, as well he might. A cruel user of prostitutes, an opportunist, deceiver and manipulator, he was said to have cried out on his death bed, ‘I desire to go to Hell and not to Heaven. In the former place I shall enjoy the company of popes, princes and kings, while in the latter are only beggars, monks and apostles.’

His idea of Christianity boiled down to a literal belief in the word of Christ. According to his friend Francesco Vettori: ‘Our Saviour Jesus Christ says in the Gospel: “You shall love God your Lord with all your heart, with all your mind, with all your spirit, and your neighbor as yourself . . .” This or an even simpler religion is that of Machiavelli.’

A privately devout Christian who publicly argued that Christianity hobbled the statesman: Machiavelli would have enjoyed the contradiction. For him, consistency was indeed the hobgoblin of petty minds.

A moral conscience was incompatible with the advancement of political power, he theorised. The two were mutually destructive. Once said, that could never be unsaid, pivoting human self-awareness into the colder, bleaker ‘Machiavellian’ world we know so well. His political philosophy fired the starting gun on the ‘will to power’ in those who hankered to exploit religious faith to their political advantage.

Their power and egos tended to blind aspiring tyrants and tycoons to the vicious image of themselves reflected in Machiavelli’s unsparing mirror. We see this mini-Machiavellian ‘character’ all around us, in governments, the media, and on the religious councils and company boards: the soulless spawn of a giant mind who taught them (often without their knowing) that a conscience and qualities like honesty and decency were impediments to their ambition and should be dispensed with.

If he were alive today (he died in 1527 aged 58), Machiavelli might gaze on his progeny with a pang of disappointment: had so many forgotten whose mind contained them? Were so many unaware of the great Florentine who had inspired their cunning ruses, power grabs and political games?

Or…

Upgrade to paid