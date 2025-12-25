This is Who made our minds?, my Thursday essay probing the greatest, cruellest and most beautiful minds of the past 5,000 years, inspired by my book, The Soul: A History of the Human Mind and many more. Join our journey into the human mind! Next Thursday: The Curse of Ham

DEEP IN THE NORTH AMERICAN mid-west, into the deserts of the southern basin, beyond the northern lakes to the Arctic Circle and over the mountains to the sea lived some 1000 Native American tribes with their own cultures, languages, ways of life and belief systems.

Let’s not romanticise them. The Native Americans were as noble and as mediocre, as flawed and as gifted, as any other branch of Homo sapiens. Their flaws were as acculturated as their strengths.

The Arrival of the Pilgrim Fathers (1883) by Antonio Gisbert. Private collection (public domain)

Some, like the so-called ‘Five Civilized Tribes’ – Cherokee, Seminole, Choctaw, Chickasaw and Muscogee – assimilated more readily with Europeans; many others, notably the Comanche, Apache and Cheyenne, fiercely resisted European intrusion.

Most Native Americans believed their souls were ‘tenants’ of the bodies, and left the body at death, just as the Christians believed.

The Native American soul was immortal too: it went to the Land of the Dead, the ‘Happy Hunting Grounds’, a place commensurate with Heaven, Nirvana and Moksha. That was why the Algonquin left food at the graves of the dead, to feed the liberated soul (as had the Egyptians), and why the Iroquois made a hole in the grave so that a ‘homesick’ soul might return and visit its former body (akin to the ancient Chinese pleading for the souls of their deceased to ‘come back’).

Some tribes believed their warriors possessed more than one soul. The Pueblo, Algonquin and Shoshone counted at least two souls per person, while the Sioux, Yuchi and Condo counted four.

As Ake Hultkrantz found in his monumental study of Native American religion, one (or more) bodily souls ‘granted life, movement, and consciousness to the body’, while a second ‘free’ soul (or souls) was free to frolic outside the sleeping body, to visit faraway lands and the abode of the dead.

The Cheyenne, Tlingit and Ojibwe tribes believed the soul was the shadow of the man. When the body died, the shadow froze and died.

For the Rarámuri and some Californian tribes, the soul was ‘breath’ (as the ancient Greeks believed, and the God of the Hebrews demonstrated when he breathed a soul into Adam): when a man stopped breathing, his soul left his body.

The Hopi thought their souls a liquid essence, like rain. That was understandable as they lived in an extremely dry region. Without water the body died, leaving only a watery spirit. Hopi souls returned to Earth during torrential rain as kachina figures (kachi means ‘life’ or ‘spirit’).

Dreams, according to a common tribal tradition, sent messages back to the soul: warnings and prophecies that, if not acted on, would lead to sickness or disaster. If an Iroquois ignored his soul’s ‘secret desires’, he would lose energy and suffer depression or illness, or even die.

Medicine men were able to travel into the psyche of a sick person and catch and bring back his or her soul. The bravest warriors were terrified of death because they imagined they’d meet the souls of their enemies in the afterlife.

The Navajo and Apache feared the vengeful ghosts of the warriors they’d slain and captives they’d tortured, and even the repercussions of bitter family feuds.

—

It is hard to conceive of a less likely intruder on the lives of the Native Americans than the English and Dutch pilgrims who landed at Massachusetts Bay in 1620.

The Puritans were as distinct from the coastal Wampanoag in their outlook and dress as can be imagined. They were followers of an austere branch of Calvinism that, they believed, conferred upon them the rank of God’s Elect: theirs were enviable souls whom the Almighty had chosen to ascend directly to Heaven in a rapture of glory.

The very name ‘Puritan’ denoted a faith ‘purified’ of the papacy. Many Puritans had defected from the Church of England because they believed the ‘high’ Anglicans retained popish rites that polluted their ministries.

Having consciously severed themselves from Catholic idolatry and incense-smelling cathedrals, from saints and the ‘real presence’, from the Mass and the Nicene Creed, and having alienated themselves from the Lutherans and Anglicans, the Puritans found themselves boxed into a theological corner.

There were few places in Europe where the Puritans were not persecuted or despised or barely tolerated. Holland would prove relatively tolerant, hosting in the early 1600s some 400 English puritans living in exile. Oliver Cromwell’s later Puritan rule in England would add a trail of slaughter to the unappealing reputation of the ‘Brethren’.

—

The New World loomed in the Puritan imagination as a Promised Land that God had set aside specially for them.

There, they felt sure they would find the religious freedom that Europe had denied them.

With the staggering solipsism that characterises the zealot, the Puritans presumed that God, in his boundless wisdom, had chosen them to fulfil a great spiritual enterprise: to voyage to ‘America’ and build a pure Christian society, a New Jerusalem, to which Christ would return and usher them into God’s grace.

In that sense, the Puritans shared with the ancient Hebrews, Orthodox Jews, Serbs and South African Boers a belief that they were ‘covenanted’ by God for a special destiny.

It’s a small imaginative leap from claiming a pact with the Almighty to the fertile psychological soil out of which grew the Afrikaner state, the state of Israel, the US Constitution and the self-deluding idea of ‘manifest destiny’.

The story of how the Puritans arrived at this conception of themselves is beyond our scope. The roots of the idea lay in the theology of John Calvin, but nothing in the Bible singled out a shipload of frigidly pious English and Dutch pilgrims for a fast track to Heaven.

A Puritan did not know for sure, though, that God had chosen him. In consequence, the Calvinists lived as though they were always on trial. Health, prosperity and good fortune were held to be signs of God’s favour and suggested you were among the Elect. Bad fortune, sickness and poverty, ‘not to speak of dark skin’, as the historian Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz points out, were ‘evidence of damnation’.

—

The world was a hierarchy, the Puritans believed, with God at the zenith and the rest of humankind graded according to their eligibility for Heaven.

The pagan ‘Indians’ (Native Americans) and enslaved Africans occupied the lowest rung on the heavenly ladder.

This idea of a spiritual and racial hierarchy appealed because, being the Elect, the Puritans saw themselves at the human tip of this spiritual pyramid. Those who failed to measure up to the Puritans’ pristine example of piety were doomed.

The Jews, Muslims and the despised Catholics were for the flames, of course, as were the Native Americans and African Americans who had never heard of Christ and preferred their own gods to him. In fact, just about anyone who wasn’t a Puritan faced eternal damnation.

—

Bad weather forced the Mayflower to land near the tip of Cape Cod and not, as originally planned, near the mouth of the Hudson River (then claimed by Virginia).

The first boatload of ‘pilgrims’, as they saw themselves, 102 men and women from England and Holland, weighed anchor in November 1620 in what is now Provincetown Harbor.

The sixty-nine tribes of the Wampanoag who had inhabited the area for 10,000 years were the first Native Americans to set eyes on them.

They saw a tribe of pale-skinned strangers whose appearance must have seemed outlandish: the men in tall hats, doublets and breeches, and the women in coifs, smocks and aprons.

The Puritans’ first official act was to ratify the Mayflower Compact, signed aboard the ship by forty-one pilgrim men on 21 November 1620. Together, the pilgrims declared that they had journeyed to the New World in God’s name ‘to plant the first Colony’.

In so doing, they were enacting the spirit of Sir Thomas Smythe (c. 1558–1625), the English merchant who in 1592 had obtained the settlement rights to the colony from the explorer and statesman Sir Walter Raleigh (c. 1552–1618).

Smythe had lauded Virginia as ‘an earthly paradise’, a ‘delicious land’ with ‘gentle natives’, and ‘one of the goodliest countries under the sun’. Clerics were commissioned to urge congregations to ‘go forward to assist this noble action’ of settling the New World.

—

The reality was bitterly hard.

Daily, the settlers were assailed by want of food, shelter, order and security, trials they faced with dogged hard work and an unstinting belief that God was on their side and would deliver them from evil.

The presence of the indigenous tribes and, later, the ‘blackamores’ (Africans) posed a dilemma. The Puritan vision of the Promised Land did not involve sharing it with pagans and slaves.

Then again, their Christian spirit obliged them to cooperate with (if not love) their neighbours, so they were receptive at first to the natives’ peaceful entreaties.

Well before the arrival of the pilgrims, the Wampanoag had held frequent ‘Thanksgiving-like’ celebrations, thanking nature for her bounty in the form of feasts and ceremonial games.

Alas, nature’s bounty had lately included lethal diseases that accompanied the first European explorers. By the time the Puritans arrived, only a fraction of the Wampanoag had survived.

Those survivors were now struggling to fend off the Narragansett, a nearby tribe who had proved more resistant to the disease, and now outnumbered them.

To meet the tribal threat, the Wampanoag appealed for the strangers’ help. They offered to assist the Puritans farm the land, in exchange for weapons with which to fight the Narragansett.

The Puritans agreed, briefly aligning their interests with those of the native people. The first ‘Thanksgiving’ was thus an arms deal: in autumn 1621 the pilgrims and ninety Wampanoag people sat down to share a harvest celebration, a three-day feast of fowl and deer.

That event inspired a national expression of thanks for a bountiful harvest. It would evolve into an annual celebration on the theme of gratitude.

—

This spirit of sharing did not last the year. The native tribes ­ discovered – as would the Indigenous Australians 150 years later – that they had no legal right to the land they had lived on for thousands of years because they had not ‘subdued’ it (meaning enclosed and farmed it). That is to say, they had not proven civil ownership as recognised by European law.

John Winthrop (1587–1649), a Puritan, a lawyer and an early governor of the Massachusetts Bay Colony, declared the region legally a ‘vacuum’. So too would the British colonisers of Australia: it was terra nullius, ‘nobody’s land’, empty and there for the taking. (This conception of Australia would be reversed by the Mabo High Court case of 1992.)

Winthrop promised to fill the void by creating a ‘City upon a Hill’, as he told fellow Puritans in Southampton before his departure for America in 1630. He had appropriated a line Christ used in the Sermon on the Mount, to describe the New World, a ‘beacon of hope’.

There was a problem: the Puritans needed Biblical authorisation before they seized the native land. Fortunately, there it was, in Psalm 2:8: ‘Ask of me, and I shall give thee, the heathen for thine inheritance, and the uttermost parts of the earth for thy possession.’

But how? By violence? Would God approve? Yes: Romans 13:2, they decided, gave them the right to take the native land by force: ‘Therefore whoever resists the authority resists the ordinance of God, and those who resist will bring judgement on themselves.’

The Puritans read the word of God as intended exclusively for them. By this reading, none denied that God meant the Wampanoag and other tribes would be consigned to Hell if they resisted the Puritans. The Almighty himself had authorised the English and Dutch landgrab.

The Landing of Roger Williams in 1636 (1857) by Alonzo Chappel. Rhode Island School of Design Museum (public domain)

Few Puritan ministers in the American colonies troubled their conscience with the fate of native people. The Puritan missionary John Eliot (c. 1604–1690) who proselytised in Massachusetts around 1636, never challenged the destruction of native culture or native enslavement.

Eliot’s meek plea against slavery – ‘to sell soules for mony seemeth to me a ­ dangerous merchandize’ – was ‘a mere lamb’s bleat’ beside the roar of Bartolomé de las Casas against the destruction of the Aztecs, as the historian Lewis Hanke put it.

On the other hand, if the ‘Indians’ and ‘Negroes’ possessed a soul, shouldn’t they be offered the chance of salvation? So much the Puritans were willing to concede.

As in any group who represented a spectrum of humankind, there were decent and well-meaning Puritans, enlightened pioneers, charitable men and women who sought peace with the natives. An outstanding example was the missionary Roger Williams (c. 1603–1683), who urged tolerance and kindness, leading to his banishment from the colony as a dangerous radical.

Williams’ spirit failed to counter the bigotry that festered beneath the capes and black hats of the Brethren. The bloodcurdling stamp of intolerance fell from their pulpits, according to which the ‘Indians’ were ‘accursed savages’ who should be destroyed or enslaved.

‘We know not when or how these Indians first became inhabitants of the mighty continent,’ preached Cotton Mather (1663–1728), a Harvard-educated Puritan minister in Boston, ‘yet we may guess that probably the Devil decoyed these miserable savages hither in hope that the gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ would never come to destroy or disturb his absolute empire over them.’

Mather reflected a popular view. Puritan ministers routinely hurled bolts of pious contempt on the heads of ‘Indians’ and ‘Negroes’.

Africans and Native Americans were the ‘true witches’, they claimed, and black-skinned people were ‘inherently evil creatures, unable to control their connection to Satanic wickedness’, as the anthropologist Timothy J. McMillan explains the thinking.

—

This Puritan blend of paranoia, cruelty and self-­righteousness curdled into something more expansive, malign and insensible: if the Puritans were the instruments of God, as they believed themselves to be, then God must have ordained their crusade against the native people.

If the Almighty had chosen them to dominate the New World, then their subjugation of the native tribes was not only a matter of time, it was inevitable.

Little did the Sioux, the Algonquin or the Iroquois then realise it, but the strangely dressed white folks building little houses on their prairies were the outriders of a mighty influx of strangers, for whom the occupation of native land had been agreed in advance, in a covenant between them and their god.

—

Consider the Pequot War of 1636–38. The English aimed to remove the Pequot Indians who lived in what is now southern Connecticut and Rhode Island.

They used the alleged murder of a white trader by Pequot people on Block Island as the pretext for an expedition to punish them. Finding the Pequot villages deserted – the natives had escaped to the forests – the Puritans destroyed their crops and torched their wigwams.

Open war resulted. The English adopted the tactic of Cortés, massacring non-combatants, women and children as a way of demoralising the enemy.

Captain John Mason decided that he would slaughter every inhabitant of the Pequot villages at Mistic, near Long Island Sound. First, he set fire to their villages. ‘Those that scaped the fire were slaine with the sword,’ wrote William Bradford, a historian of the Plymouth Plantation. ‘[T]hey thus destroyed about 400 at this time . . . and they gave the prayers thereof to God, who had wrought so wonderfully for them.’

In the aftermath, no English settlers doubted that God had ‘delivered up the heathen as stubble to the sword of his chosen people’, in the words of historian Samuel Eliot Morison.

Cotton Mather rejoiced that ‘no less than 600 Pequot souls were brought down to hell that day’.

—

Whatever hardships they endured, or violence they inflicted, the English and Dutch pilgrims were convinced that they were building New Jerusalem in a land far from the hated Catholics and the High Anglicans. This conviction consoled them in the rightness of their actions.

Departing for the New World was not only preferable but also necessary for two reasons: God and profit. ‘Oh my America! My new-found land,’ and such sentiments bestrew the literature of the seventeenth century. America was the repository of dreams.

The ‘New World’, wrote the novelist Virginia Woolf, was ‘not merely a land on the map, but symbolized the unknown territories of the soul’.

To realise those ‘unknown territories’ would be a bloody business, a grinding westward expansion through the homelands of the original inhab­itants.

The Native Americans did not go quietly. Most chose war over thraldom. Nor were they eager converts to Christianity. Chiefs threw in the missionaries’ faces the hypocrisy of Christian morality.

If the white man’s god had ‘permitted us to remain in a fatal error, through so many ages’, declared an ‘Indian Speech in Answer to a Sermon’ given in Pennsylvania in 1710, then his god was ‘a tyrant . . . In a word, we find the Christians much more depraved in their morals than we are . . .’

Next Thursday, 1st January 2026: The Curse of Ham

