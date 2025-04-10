This is Who made our minds?, my Thursday essay probing the greatest, cruellest and most beautiful minds of the past 5,000 years, inspired by my book, The Soul: A History of the Human Mind (Penguin 2024). Join the journey! Next Thursday: ‘Recite!’: Allah reveals the Koran to Muhammad

THE DESERTS and oases of the Arabian Peninsula were the unlikely scene of the birth of a faith that, within a century of its founding in Mecca in 610 CE, would spread to the limits of the known world – north to the Levant, west across North Africa, deep into southern Spain and as far east as the borders of India – borne by warriors on camels and horses, of fearsome mien and astonishing energy.

The pre-Islamic Arabs in the time of ‘jahiliyyah’ traversed the deserts, trading, reciting poetry and fighting endless blood feuds

Within a century this new religion would subdue an empire greater than Rome’s. The Christian world would awake as if from a pleasant dream to the spectacle of millions of Muslims kneeling at prayer before the god of Islam.

Islam means ‘self-surrender’ or ‘self-submission’: that is, the complete surrender of the soul to Allah, as demanded of all Muslims by their prophet Muhammad.

Before we meet him, let’s briefly survey the century before the founding of the Muslim faith, a hinge of history that would redirect the story of humankind.

By the sixth century CE the faithful in Christ seemed to have triumphed. Christians were spreading the ‘good news’ of Jesus Christ to the furthest reaches of the world.

Saint Paul and the Church Fathers had turned the Roman Empire ‘holy’. The world would soon end and Christ would return, and believers were preparing their souls for the Last Judgement.

Salvation was at hand. The power of that idea humbled empires and converted millions. From Spain to the Mongol steppes, from North Africa to Scotland, Christianity held in its embrace Romans, Greeks, Egyptians, Libyans, Goths, Franks, Dalmatians, Spaniards, Bulgars, Scythians, Celts, Britons and countless others.

The faith had reached the clans and tribes of Mesopotamia, Ethiopia, Libya, Persia and Mauretania, where ‘believers and preachers of the Gospel’ were ‘confessing the Resurrection from the Dead’ and Christian prophecies were ‘being fulfilled over the whole world’, according to the French historian Maxime Rodinson:

‘Everywhere, churches were being raised to sing the praises of the God in Three Persons and celebrate the sacrament of the Eucharist . . . Missionaries carried the Gospel into ever more distant lands, from the misty northern forests and plains to the shores of the warm seas, the lands of fabulous wealth from which the way led on to India and China.’

—

A travelling Egyptian merchant called Cosmas thrilled to the triumph of the church of Christ: ‘It transcends,’ he wrote, ‘as far as can be in this state of existence, every other power, and will remain unconquered until the final consummation.’

Of all the great Christian cities, none – not Rome or Antioch, Alexandria or Jerusalem – surpassed in splendour and wealth the city of Constantinople (formerly Byzantium), whose magnificent architecture and impregnable sea barriers announced it as the Christian citadel.

Named the imperial capital in 330 CE by Constantine I, the city was the heart of the Byzantine Empire, the eastern continuation of the Holy Roman Empire, where a dazzling assortment of people and ideas coalesced around the Hagia Sophia.

The great cathedral, sparkling on the Bosporus, received its finishing touches on Christmas Day in 537 CE under the proud gaze of the emperor Justinian, who declared, ‘I have surpassed thee, Solomon.’

And that is how it must have seemed to anyone who set eyes on this wonder of the world, an unparalleled marriage of faith and engineering, whose unchallenged authority and apparent invincibility seemed to fulfil the prophecy of Daniel: that the empire of the faithful ‘shall not be destroyed for ever’.

None could then have imagined that this great Christian cathedral would one day become a mosque and its immense halls, filled with Muslims at prayer.

—

In the fifth and sixth centuries the Christian faithful were distracted and bitterly divided. There were as many strains of Christianity as there were disputes among them: Catholics, Copts, Nestorians, Armenians, Chalcedonians and Arians, just to name a few.

The meanings of ‘catholicity’, ‘orthodoxy’ and ‘heresy’ were constantly evolving, according to doctrinal revision in Constantinople and Rome and the persuasiveness of the Church Fathers.

Augustinian Catholicism, for example, had supplanted the doctrines of Mani, Arius, Origen, Pelagius and others, as we’ve seen.

Their disputes were as intractable as they were interminable because they raised questions that were open-ended and unanswerable: Was Jesus divine or human or a blend? Was his presence truly in the blood and bread or was the ritual symbolic? What was meant by the virgin birth? Did infants carry the original sin of Adam and Eve? How should one understand the Trinity and the Holy Ghost?

Branches of Christendom would fight over these and other questions for the next 1500 years, and their spiritual dissonance would often turn vicious and violent.

—

The biggest emerging fault line was between the Eastern Orthodox Catholics and Western Roman Catholics. They would not formally split until the Great Schism of 1054, and yet the pressure points were already being felt in the fifth and sixth centuries, chiefly over the authority of the popes and the divine nature of Christ.

The Arians suffered an especially bitter excommunication for their belief, propagated by their gentle prophet Arius, that Christ was separate from and subordinate to God.

The Chalcedonians rejoiced in the assertion of the Fourth Ecumenical Council of the Christian Church, held in Chalcedon in 451 CE, that Jesus Christ indivisibly combined God and man in his holy person and was not dual-natured, as taught by the Nestorian heresy.

The Nestorians were denounced and excommunicated by Constantinople in the fifth century CE because they insisted on the dual nature of the Son of God as human and divine; they were driven to Persia, where they flourished.

Despite these internal divisions, the dominance of Christianity in the fifth century seemed secure. Other religions failed to offer anything as personally consoling as the promise of salvation.

—

Some empires held out against the march of Christ. The spiritual ballast of the Sassanian (Persian) Empire, the great eastern rival to Byzantium, were the Zoroastrians, who worshipped the god Ahura Mazda (‘Lord of Wisdom’). Founded in the seventh and sixth centuries BCE, the Zoroastrian faith was probably the first monotheism.

Mazda’s spirit lived in the flames that lit the squat Persian fire temples and whose prophet was the Iranian seer Zoroaster (also known as Zarathustra).

Out of this rich monotheistic soil arose another religious tradition that never seriously challenged Christianity but exerted great influence on it: Gnosticism. Gnostics ‘sought to liberate the soul from the darkness and falsehood’ of the material world by gaining ‘cosmic illuminative knowledge’ (gnosis) of themselves, as the historian of Islam Marshall G. Hodgson explained.

In the fourth and fifth centuries CE, the Semitic lands between the Nile and Oxus rivers were peppered with kindred Gnostic communities, who shared the novel idea that when God created the universe, he intended it as a meaningful human world, not as an arbitrary swag of planets and galactic dust thrown together for his amusement.

A true Gnostic was expected to dedicate his life to fathoming God’s mysterious purpose, a quest that would supposedly purify and enlighten the soul.

To Gnostics, the ‘evidence’ of our material existence were mere images flickering on the wall of a Platonic cave – the Hellenic philosopher had had a profound influence on Gnosticism – and the memories of our transient lives were but feeble representations of deeper truths that it was our life’s duty to uncover.

—

The greatest spiritual event of the first few centuries CE in the eastern hemisphere was the rapid spread of Buddhism from India to China, Korea, Japan, Vietnam and elsewhere in Asia.

As we’ve seen, Buddhism taught the doctrine of the ‘selfless self’, the purest state of being, rid of earthly craving and free to roam the fields of nirvana in soulless eternity.

Buddha’s tremendous popularity in India forced the Hindu Brahmin elite to bend Hinduism into something more appealing to ordinary Indians, who were not at all happy at being told that they were poor and sick because they’d sinned in their past lives. Perhaps they were poor and sick through no fault of their own?

Beyond India, Buddha’s simple message of spiritual liberation from the endless cycle of suffering (samsara) captured the minds of millions and established Buddhism as the third great religion of the world, even though it lacked a clear doctrine of the soul.

—

Untouched by these faiths, the Bedouin of the barren Arabian Peninsula and the mountainous areas surrounding Mecca and Medina comprised ‘a pocket of paganism’.

In the sixth century CE, this harsh region fell beyond the military control of the two great military powers, the Christian Byzantine Empire and the Zoroastrian Sassanid Empire. Engaged in endless wars, they scarcely noticed the desert warlords on the peninsula to the south unless they were trading with them.

No doubt Jews and Christians had reached Yemen, the southern strip of the Arabian Peninsula, and Zoroastrians were thick on the east coast. There were thriving Jewish communities around Medina and other centres, and the Gnostics raised their heads here and there.

But the pre-Islamic Arabs tended to keep to themselves, lording over the oases that controlled the major trade routes east and west. They were the ‘Arab exception’.

—

The pre-Islamic Arabs practised crude religious rituals in the name of local gods or fetishes that were little more than bargaining cards, as Hodgson describes:

‘For this offering I give you, lord, you will give me that favour [coin, spoils of a raid et cetera], in return.’

True, many Christians prayed in this transactional manner, as if they were also striking a bargain with the Almighty.

But the Arabs were not negotiating the salvation of their souls: rather, they wished for material prosperity, a trading windfall, victory in battle. They sacrificed animals and visited fortune tellers in the hope of material dividends.

Their pre-Islamic religious rituals were as regular and commonplace as feeding one’s camel.

And yet, the Arabs were aware of the great events swirling around them, of the doctrines of the ahl al-kitab, or the ‘People of the Book’, as Muhammad would respectfully describe the Christians and Jews.

The Meccans often met Christian monks and Jewish nomads during their travels, and they had heard of the Old Testament prophets, Jesus and his disciples, and Heaven and Hell.

The Koran, as we shall see, described many Jewish figures, including Abraham, Moses and Jesus Christ himself, as minor prophets in the world-ending revelations of Islam.

—

Muslims would later call the great slab of time before the coming of Islam ‘the Age of Ignorance’ (jahiliyyah).

It was not a discrete historical era, but rather a mood, or spirit, characterised by the vendettas and inter-tribal violence that had prevailed for thousands of years before the light of Islam shone a new path for the Arab people.

The primary meaning of jahiliyyah is ‘irascibility’: acute sensitivity to honour and prestige, arrogance, excess, ‘and above all, a chronic tendency to violence and retaliation’, as the historian Karen Armstrong explained.

Devout Muslims would later reflect on the pre-Islamic age as stifled, inert, without hope or a vision of the future. The people’s hearts back then were ‘veiled’, ‘rusted over’, ‘sealed’ and ‘locked’.

Set against that unappealing picture was the lively culture of the pagan Bedouin people, who had traversed the Arabian Peninsula on their camels for millennia.

As they engaged in blood feuds and raids on rival tribes and sacrificed to a pantheon of gods, the bedouin Arabs jealously contemplated the fertile crescent between the Nile and the Euphrates to the north.

—

The Bedouin led hard, frugal lives in the gnarled, oasis-pocked deserts, but they were not without means: their lands straddled the vital trade routes east and west – notably the Silk Road – and to north and south, between the ports of Aden and the giant entrepots of the Fertile Crescent.

Tribal conflict was more akin to a seasonal blood sport than to war. Routine clashes of arms had a long and colourful tradition, dating back to the Sumerian civilisation of the Mesopotamian plains, when scholarly priests were expected to control the seasonal flooding of the Tigris and Euphrates, exact tribute from lesser tribes, plunder passing traders if the crop failed, and ready their warriors for battle if arguments flared.

Seasonal violence was a part of the lives of the Arabian tribes: warlords controlled the armies while sorcerers oversaw the sacrificial rituals. The development of language – cuneiform writing and Aramaic over the Fertile Crescent, and Arabic on the peninsula – ensured fluid commerce.

—

Although the ancient Bedouin produced no paintings or architecture of note – making them ‘virtually invisible in the archaeological record’, notes the historian Hugh Kennedy – they excelled at an artform peculiarly suited to the lilting cadences of the Arabic language: poetry.

Well before the coming of Muhammad, the Arabs regularly engaged in annual poetry contests. At Ocadh, in southern Arabia, ‘when the merchandising was done, Poets sang for prizes – the wild people gathered to hear that’, wrote the Victorian historian Thomas Carlyle.

Poetry recitals at trade fairs were intensely competitive, writes Ibn Rashiq, an eleventh-century CE Muslim author:

‘When there appeared a poet in the family of the Arabs, the other tribes . . . would gather to that family and wish them joy of their good luck. Feasts would be got ready, the women of the tribe would join together in bands, playing on lutes as they did at weddings and the men and boys would congratulate one another: for a poet was a defence to the honour of them all, a weapon to ward off insult to their good name and a means for perpetuating their glorious deeds and establishing their fame for ever.’

Greek philosophy, too, lent the Age of Ignorance an intellectual edge. As Hodgson reminds us, the survival of vestiges of Hellenism in the Arab world had more to do with taste than conquest: that is, the wonders of Greek culture and philosophy had a more lasting influence on the Persians and Arabians than Alexander the Great’s conquest of them centuries earlier.

—

An Arab’s camels, like a Russian billionaire’s superyachts, were a symbol of his wealth and power, with the difference that camels were useful. These ‘ships of the desert’ were a sensible investment, not a water-borne toy. They were a reliable source of milk, as well as the hardiest beasts of burden, outdone in loadbearing capacity only by the elephant.

Arab life revolved around the camel, and the camel’s power to travel vast distances, carrying supplies and bearing the tribes into fresh raids.

Few outsiders were tempted deep into Bedouin territory. If the tribes weren’t hostile, the climate and landscape deterred all but the bravest traders and reckless missionaries.

These were arid steppes swathed in dunes and rocks, ferociously hot, and dotted with watering holes that sustained date palms, frankincense trees and only the most resilient humans and animals.

‘You are all alone there, left alone with the Universe,’ wrote Carlyle, ‘by day a fierce sun blazing down on it with intolerable radiance; by night the great deep Heaven with its stars. Such a country is fit for a swift-handed, deep-hearted race of men. There is something most agile, active, and yet most meditative, enthusiastic in the Arab character.’

—

The Bedouin were keen traders, and every trader doubled as a warrior – a tradition that would prove crucial to the rise of Islam.

It was a lawless society. No courts existed. Retaliatory justice – blood feuds – was the only form of retribution and punishment: an eye for an eye, a life for a life, a wife for a wife (or the equivalent in goods or slaves).

Any act that dishonoured or violated one member of the tribe dishonoured or violated all, igniting a feud that might last generations, long after the memory of the inciting incident had been forgotten.

While traditionally they had lived in tents and wandered the deserts as nomads, by Muhammad’s time many Arabs were settling in the growing communities around the oases, the most important of which was Mecca.

Muhammad’s hometown was built on solid rock in a hot, arid mountain valley, watered by a spring called the Zamzam, without which it could not have sustained human life or the field of date palms that aproned the city.

The miracle of water in so barren a place consecrated Zamzam, and drew nomads and trading caravans from across the Arabian Peninsula. Mecca beckoned as a sacred destination.

—

The Age of Ignorance is often portrayed as a realm of spiritual darkness. In fact, the Arabs were sensible to a pantheon of gods, many of whom were representations of patterns in the sky.

Priests had taken from the Persians the art of divination of the night skies, and their mathematical calculations of the stars and their movements would chart, so they hoped, the destiny of the world – or, at the very least, the fate of the tribe.

The stars, so bright in the desert skies, induced humility in the tribal chiefs, who conceded that those distant night fires probably outshone their own lights, because no tribe, however powerful, had succeeded in extinguishing them.

‘Local gods, identified with objects in the sky, were thought to be embodied in stones, trees and other natural things,’ wrote the historian Albert Hourani, ‘good and evil spirits were believed to roam the world in the shape of animals.’

Some gods found safety in towns, harams (‘sanctuaries’) or oases set apart from tribal conflict, and these became the destinations of pilgrimage, or scenes of sacrifice, commerce and festivals.

—

Before the coming of Muhammad, the Arabs tended to be a fatalistic people, resigned to the harshest of outcomes, with little faith in the gods’ willingness to intercede on their behalf.

They made perfunctory visits to their temples and shrines, but the gods tended to play an adjunctive, not decisive, role in their lives.

Perhaps the people had been disappointed too often to trust in any single deity.

An exception was Allah, Lord of the Kaaba, whom the Quraysh, Muhammad’s tribe, held to be their most powerful god. Allah had created the world; Allah was the bringer of rain; Allah animated or ‘quickened’ the human embryo in the womb.

The Quraysh also worshipped three popular goddesses, Al-Lat, Al-Uzza and Manat, known as ‘the daughters or companions of Allah’. Their shrines in Ta’if, Nakhlah and Qudhayd resembled the Meccan haram, except that they contained three large stones, one for each.

The Quraysh were unusually devoted to these female deities, and if Allah were silent or unresponsive, they would beg them ‘to mediate on their behalf with the inaccessible Allah’, as Armstrong records.

—

In the centre of Mecca stands a solid granite shrine called the Kaaba, or ‘cube’. It is the holiest site in Islam. Its four walls represent the four directions of the world.

Inlaid in the eastern wall is the Black Stone, a chunk of meteoritic basalt thought to have fallen from the sky, evidence of a sacred link between Heaven and Earth.

The Kaaba was said to date from the time of Genesis: Adam had built the shrine after his expulsion from Eden, it was thought, and Noah had rebuilt it after the floodwaters had subsided.

Abraham was thought to have rededicated the shrine after being reunited with his eldest son, Ishmael, whom he had abandoned in the wilderness on God’s command with the boy’s mother, Hagar. The Quraysh believed the Arabs were descended from Ishmael, and that God had promised them they would grow into a great people.

Worshippers during the hajj circled the Black Stone seven times in a clockwise direction, symbolising the course of the Sun around the Earth.

Before the age of Muhammad, this popular devotional ritual, the tawaf, gave spiritual meaning to the circular trade around the peninsula that had drawn the Bedouin for centuries.

Once inside the haram – the space surrounding the Black Stone – you were free to hang up your sword and relax, even among enemies: violence and arms were forbidden here.

—

This religious soil was highly fertile for the planting of Islam: the rituals, the icons and a god – Allah – were all in place.

Some Arabs were already turning to Allah as the god, while shunning the stone effigies to others. They anticipated the coming of an Arab prophet on a divine mission to revive the hanifiyyah, or the ‘pure’ religion of Abraham.

By the end of the sixth century, the Quraysh, who had settled in Mecca and were now its most powerful tribe, controlled the main trade routes that crisscrossed the peninsula.

With Persia and Byzantium almost constantly at war, the Arabian Peninsula thus became a thriving entrepot living in relative peace, and yet in search of spiritual meaning.

Around 570 CE, the ritual of the Kaaba was in the care and management of the Quraysh, whose power and wealth enriched their chiefs, sowing envy and suspicion among rivals.

Born into this ‘Age of Ignorance’ that year was a child of rare charisma and acute moral sensitivity. He would grow to achieve something none had thought possible: Muhammad would unify the Arab people around a message delivered by an angel on behalf of God.

