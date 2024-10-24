This is Who made our minds?, my Thursday essay probing the greatest, cruellest and most beautiful minds of the past 5,000 years, inspired by my book, The Soul: A History of the Human Mind (Penguin 2024).

ARE WE ENTERING a new dark age of religious hysteria?

Or are we descending into a modern Sodom of secular depravity?

Those questions underlie the political debate of the early twenty-first century. They identify the religious divide as the point of rupture in the democratic experiment.

They summon a new dialectic of theocratic versus democratic ways of seeing the world, which seems as pertinent a description of twenty-first-century politics as those weary old binaries of Right versus Left, Capitalist versus Socialist, Republican versus Democrat, etc.

The struggle between religious and non-religious people has always been with us. What has changed in recent decades is the deep intrusion of this conflict on politics.

Theocrats wish to live under a religious (or quasi-religious) state, ruled according to holy law. The theocratic tendency in the West is driven by Christian nationalists’ horror of a return of what they see as the depravity of the 1960s: carnal incontinence, moral bankruptcy, homosexuality (and other ‘perversions’), and the godless pursuit of the self.

The theocrat despises the messy liberalism and humanity of Western democracy, and yearns to impose religious codes or laws to curb our revolting behaviour. Given the chance, the theocrat would compel everyone to live according to religious law – which is why conservative Christians have more in common with Orthodox Jews and devout Muslims than with Western liberals.

Theocrats believe in the supremacy of religious law over the common law or legal precedent. They dream of living according to ‘the law of God’. In their ideal society, the government is the executive arm of their deity.

In their traditional form, theocracies rule by decree, crush secular dissent, promote holy men (or politicians who’ll do their bidding) to positions of supreme political power, and subject those they identify as ‘anathema’ – sexual deviants, adulterers, atheists and so on – to hideous forms of punishment.

It is important to distinguish theocrats from humble and sincere churchgoers (and synagogue- and mosque-goers) who simply wish to pray in peace and not to punish the godless or impose their faith on others. Sadly, their numbers seem to be declining.

Opposing this theocratic tendency are democratic secularists – that is, the laity – who cover a broad spectrum: agnostics, liberals of both the right and left wings, the nominally religious, as well as those who openly oppose all strains of religion, typically scientists, artists and atheists.

Their shared nightmare is the appearance of a nuclear-armed, ‘techno-medieval’, theocratic society that rejects evolution and human-made global warming and believes in creationism and the literal interpretation of religious texts.

Recent history yields a surge of support for partial theocracies or autocratic societies that tried or intend to impose religious laws.

Spain’s General Francisco Franco (1892–1975) built his Vatican-friendly post-war dictatorship on the myth of the Spanish crusade and the spirit of the Inquisition. He styled himself the defender of Catholic Spain against atheism, socialism and liberalism. His theocratic aspirations included a spy network that would have impressed the Grand Inquisitor himself, Torquemada.

The collapse and departure of their Soviet landlord uncorked a rush of theocratic enthusiasm in the Balkan Peninsula. In the early 1990s, Orthodox Serbia, Muslim Bosnia-Herzegovina and Catholic Croatia returned to the stage of history as their pre-Soviet incarnations, bearing their ancient religious identities like unhealed battle wounds. ‘Heavenly Serbia’ dusted down the memory of its chronic struggle against the Ottoman Turks and the nation-defining Battle of Kosovo of 1389. The Serbs persisted in thinking they were Christ’s immortal people, chosen for a divine mission on Earth.

A strip of Islam simmered in Kosovo, the residue of centuries of Ottoman Muslim occupation, as the Serbs portrayed it. The Kosovan Muslims were an affront to Serbian spiritual nationalism, Belgrade believed. The Muslims should convert or die, ran Serbian feelings, echoing the sentiment of The Mountain Wreath, an 1847 play: ‘The Muslims have two choices: be baptized in water or in blood.’

This clash of uncompromising religious beliefs helped to incite the genocidal violence of the Balkan wars of 1992–95, a bloody chapter in the percussive mimesis of human conflict.

An absolute theocracy formed in recent times was the ‘Islamic State’, the ISIS caliphate and its offshoots that spread across Iran, Iraq, Afghanistan and elsewhere in the early twenty-first century. These jihadists aimed to imitate the theocracy established by Muhammad and his heirs in the seventh century CE. Islamic militants justify their vicious attacks on Israel as ‘acts of God’. They pray for the final clash of arms with the infidel that would herald the coming of a messianic figure and Armageddon.

Like all theocracies, the Islamic State unleashed waves of frenzied iconoclasm and book-burning, destroying the Buddhas of Bamiyan (2001), the mosques and shrines that offended Sunni or Shia Muslims (2014–16), the Christian churches as well as ancient Assyrian statues in Mosul, and statues in the ancient city of Palmyra. In 2014–15, Islamic State fighters burned 100,000 books and manuscripts in Iraq, described by UNESCO as ‘one of the most devastating acts of destruction of library collections in human history’.

In Afghanistan, after negotiating the departure of the United States and their allies in 2022, the Islamic theocracy of the Taliban returned to power. Soon enough, religious laws banned women from attending schools and universities and starting careers, confining them to the veil and the home and lives of mindless submission. In March 2024, the Taliban vowed to resume publicly stoning women to death for adultery.

Hamas’s pogrom into Israel, on 7 October 2023, the worst attack on Jews since the Holocaust, in which the terrorist group slaughtered some 1200 civilians – raping and torturing many before dispatching them – was the bloodiest recent burst of violence in the name of Islam. If they succeed, Hamas and its more powerful ally in Lebanon, Hezbollah, seek to replace Israel with an Islamic theocracy.

Israel in the early 2020s was itself a partial theocracy under the sway of Orthodox Jewish politicians, who were intent on supplanting the nation’s fragile experiment in Western democracy with an autocratic regime ruled by the laws of the Torah.

Such infusions of theocracy periodically tarnish the image Israel likes to project to the world, of a Western liberal democracy, and threaten to expose it as an apartheid state beholden to a few Orthodox Jews.

The most recent example was the 2023 act that aimed to strip the Supreme Court of its power to check ‘unreasonable’ laws passed by the Israeli parliament, the Knesset. Under this act, ultra-Orthodox Jews who controlled the balance of power in the Knesset would in theory be able to establish a rogue, theocratic regime, draft laws that accord with the Torah and extend Israel’s borders to those they believe were granted by God to Moses.

The very existence of Israel in the Orthodox Jewish mind is the fulfilment of God’s gift of the ‘Promised Land’ to Moses, as prophesied in the Torah. To them, the Jewish state’s raison d’être is to prepare the Jewish people for the coming of the Messiah. By this reading, Israeli democracy is a transit point on the way to becoming a full-blown theocracy.

Israel’s unrestrained destruction of Gaza – killing tens of thousands of people in reply to Hamas’s atrocities of October 2023 – expressed the will of the theocratic wing of the Israeli government. The extremists aimed to deracinate Palestine in Gaza and the West Bank and to postpone indefinitely the hope of a two-state solution in favour of a Jewish theocracy.

The United States is unlikely to become a full-blown theocracy, but the insinuation of Biblical laws into American society by conservative evangelicals and Christian Zionists has kindled fears that many Americans on the ‘right’ are untroubled by the gradual fusion of God and state.

Few in the corporate press openly identify this as tension between theocrats and secular democrats - they tend to stick to the old divides of Right v Left or Liberal v Fascist - but that is its essence.

One has only to look at the militant evangelical agenda driving Republican Party policy and the MAGA Republicans’ appeal to God rather than the people in framing their policy agenda. The 2025 Project, for example, seeks to flood the American government with Christian nationalists and infuse society with laws based on Christian values: to create, in short, a ‘theocratic state’ if not a full-blown theocracy.

The roots of this phenomenon are traceable to the Calvinist philosopher Rousas John Rushdoony (1916–2001). No religious conservative worked harder to Christianise the political right in America than Rushdoony, the New York–born son of Armenian Christians who fled Turkish genocide in 1915.

Rushdoony’s thoughts have had a profound influence on the evangelical Protestant movement in America, which in turn has irrevocably shaped the Republican Party in both its moderate and extreme forms.

In Rushdoony’s ideal society, Christians would exercise dominion over the Earth and all its inhabitants, as the Bible instructs. Notions of ‘climate change’ and other existential threats identified by scientists would cease to exist, as only God has the power to end the world. Men would obey a spiritual aristocracy of right-thinking Christian leaders and women would subordinate themselves to men, as the Bible teaches.

Rushdoony said he would, if he’d had the power, have extended the death penalty to homosexuals, idolators, witches, adulterers, blasphemers and those guilty of incestuous or bestial relations. His preferred form of government was a ‘theonomy’ – that is, a society ruled by divine laws, notably those of the Old Testament.

Creeping theocratic tendencies, real or contrived for political gain, have tested the principle of the separation of church and state that underpins US democracy.

Two-thirds of white, senior Americans believe the Ten Commandments should be displayed prominently in schools, according to surveys. Several Republican states have tried, or are trying, to introduce legislation that would compel American classrooms to display the Ten Commandments. To conservative Christian Republicans, this would be a small step towards making white Christian nationalism the law of the land.

Evangelical Republicans have not explained how they reconcile these developments with the Founding Fathers’ explicit separation of church and state, and Americans’ freedom to worship the religion of one’s choosing (according to the First Amendment to the US Constitution and the ‘Bill for Religious Freedom’, which became law on 16 January 1786).

Until they do, many American schools may find themselves subjecting their Muslim, Hindu and other non-Christian children to the laws of Moses. That possibility acquired a prophetic hue in 2023 when the new House Speaker, the Republican Mike Johnson, a self-described creationist, announced that he would make public policy according to his reading of the Bible: ‘Well, go pick up a Bible off your shelf and read it. That’s my world view,’ he told a Fox News host in October that year.

American Christian politicians blame the ‘moral decay’ they imagine is all around them on godlessness, secularism, ‘woke think’ and so on. One US senator, Josh Hawley, drew a longer bow: he blamed Pelagius, a British monk who lived 1700 years ago. Pelagius denied original sin and argued for freedom of conscience. He taught that human beings should be free to choose how to live their lives, and that grace came to those who did good deeds. Those ideas, Hawley argued, were heretical and had no place in modern America. ‘Government serves Christ’s kingdom,’ he wrote. ‘And Christians’ purpose in politics should be to advance the kingdom of God.’

Former US attorney general William Barr arrived at a similar conclusion, telling the University of Notre Dame Law School in 2019 that he blamed ‘the growing ascendancy of secularism’ for amplifying ‘virtually every measure of social pathology’. ‘Free government,’ he maintained, ‘was only suitable and sustainable for a religious people.’ Where did that leave non-religious Americans?

In an interview on 26 April 2024, Barr revealed his theocratic credentials. ‘Just to be clear,’ a CNN journalist asked him, ‘you’re voting for someone [Donald J. Trump, in the November 2024 US presidential election] who you believe tried to subvert the peaceful transfer of power . . . You’re going to vote for someone who is facing 88 criminal counts?’ ‘The answer to the question is yes,’ Barr said. ‘I think the real threat to democracy is the progressive movement and the Biden administration.’ In calling for a ‘Christian’ government, Barr laid bare his belief that religion, not reason, should rule the United States.

Christian Zionists agreed. They hailed the then President Trump as an emissary from Heaven when he relocated America’s Israeli embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in 2018. They welcomed this as a prophetic sign that the mass conversion of the Jews to Christianity was nigh, heralding the Second Coming and Judgement Day. It played well for Trump in the polls, since 40 per cent of adult Americans reckoned Jesus Christ was ‘definitely or probably’ going to return to Earth by 2050, according to the Pew Research Center.

Christian nationalists in America routinely attack public policy in favour of Biblical law. Most believe climate change is godless junk science spread by secular socialists, vaccines against pandemics are the Devil’s work, and the right to possess firearms a part of God’s plan.

If Jesus had had a gun when he was arrested, joked one evangelical Republican, he could have saved himself. Clearly, this misreads Christ’s message of peace; in fact, Jesus ordered his disciples to sheathe their swords when the Roman soldiers entered the Garden of Gethsemane. At any rate, had Christ shot the soldiers and saved himself, he would not have died for the sins of humankind, obviating the whole point of Christianity.

A dictator posing as a religious neo-crusader is Vladimir Putin, whose unprovoked invasion of Ukraine received the spiritual blessing of Patriarch Kirill of Moscow, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church.

[Putin always recognised that the former Soviet Union had given Ukraine ‘the right’ to ‘freely secede from the Union’ (as enshrined in the text of the Declaration on the Creation of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics and in the 1924 USSR Constitution). That right was a ‘timebomb’, Putin wrote, which he duly detonated when he marched his ‘Special Military Operation’ into Ukraine on 24 February 2022.]

Putin and Kirill share the American Christian nationalists’ loathing of Western democratic ideals of free speech, human rights, women’s liberation, gay marriage and other social freedoms that, until recently, were considered irreversible.

Putin is no theocrat, of course: he is a ruthless autocrat in the Russian tradition. But he understands and deploys Machiavelli’s advice, that a ruler who hopes to survive must harness religion to the state, as a means of projecting power into the minds of the people.

Bishop Kirill was on hand to help. In Kirill’s theocratic fantasy, the invasion of Ukraine was a holy war that fulfilled the prophetic destiny of greater Russia, and the coming of Putin was a ‘miracle of God’. In fact, Kirill sanctified Russian nukes as sacred weapons in Moscow’s God-given arsenal.

This was not anomalous. On 15 August 2023, the influential chief of Putin’s Council on Foreign Policy and Defense, Sergey Karaganov, convened a roundtable meeting in Moscow of defence officials, a few foreigners and the Russian Orthodox Metropolitan for Africa to celebrate Russia’s military exhibition, Army 2023. The delegates solemnly agreed that the Russians were God’s chosen people and had the backing of the Almighty against ‘the West and its fellow travellers’ who sought to destroy Mother Russia.

Conservative evangelicals in the West who admire the ‘theocratic’ Putin (and despise the ‘liberal’ president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky), also pine for strong men like Viktor Orbán (prime minister of Hungary) and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (president of Turkey), who would ‘cancel’, or crush, the democratic ‘wokery’ that menace their ideal, God-fearing society.

Christian American conservatives have found much to like in Putin’s contempt for democracy, free speech and human rights. They backed Russia’s crusade into Ukraine and parrot the propaganda emanating from Moscow.

In Putin’s Hobbesian horror show, he pictures himself standing firm against a modern ‘Mongol horde’, this time a Western-backed army of ‘Nazis’, gays, feminists and woke types, while pounding Ukraine back into the dreary autocracy of the Russkiy mir, the ‘greater Russian world’.

To this end, Patriarch Kirill offers himself as Putin’s ‘conscience’, informing his congregation on 6 March 2022, the eve of Orthodox Lent, that the Russians were fighting Ukraine in order to defend Russian Orthodox civilisation against Western decadence, the ‘leading symptom’ of which were expressions of gay pride. Napoleon, Hitler and the Cold War were unable to destroy Mother Russia, but the rainbow flag just might.

Theocrats and those with theocratic tendencies derive their authority from their holy books.

Christian theocrats’ most cited passage in the Bible is Saint Paul’s Letter to the Romans, where Paul appears to instruct his flock to blindly obey the incumbent power (Romans 13:1–5):

‘Let every person be subject to the governing authorities,’ Paul tells the Roman Christians. ‘For there is no authority except from God, and the authorities that exist are appointed by God.’

Paul’s words were a gift to all Christian authoritarians. Here was the Biblical endorsement they needed to enforce obedience, granted by the greatest Christian proselyte. Luther used the passage to justify the brutal subjugation of the peasants during the German Peasants’ War of 1524–25. Calvin applied Paul’s words to defend his theocracy in Geneva. Jan of Leiden, the Anabaptist leader, invoked Romans 13:1–5 to crush dissent in Münster during the 1534 uprising. In literature, the rulers of Margaret Atwood’s dystopia in The Handmaid’s Tale use Paul’s words to justify their theocracy.

In our era, a US attorney general defended the separation of children from their parents on the US–Mexican border on the authority of Saint Paul’s Letter to the Romans: ‘I would cite you to [sic] the Apostle Paul and his clear and wise command in Romans 13 to obey the laws of the government because God has ordained them for the purpose of order,’ said Jeff Sessions. Many American Christians disagreed, arguing that Saint Paul had not written his Letter to the Romans to justify the tearing of children from their mothers’ arms.

Was Paul really offering carte blanche to tyranny? Was he telling his fellow Christians to obey the Roman emperors, however vicious and cruel their regimes? Had there been a misunderstanding?

It seems likely that Saint Paul had inserted Romans 13:1–5 as a clever insurance policy against the risk of his letter falling into the hands of the Roman authorities. Had it done, the government would have read, to their pleasant surprise, that these irksome Christians were law-abiding citizens after all – and even taxpayers, as Paul went on (13:6–7): ‘Render therefore to all their due: taxes to whom taxes are due . . .’

We can readily see and share the complicit smile on the faces of Saint Paul and his flock at this ingenious deception. The smile fades when we think of the tyrants, crusaders and theocrats who have hijacked Saint Paul’s words to justify their disgusting abuse of power.

