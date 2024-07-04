This is Who made our minds?, my Thursday essay probing the greatest, cruellest and most beautiful minds of the past 5,000 years, inspired by my book, The Soul: A History of the Human Mind (Penguin 2024). Coming up: Akhenaten, Buddha and Cicero.

‘To this war of every man against every man . . . nothing can be unjust. The notions of right and wrong, justice and injustice, have there no place. Where there is no common power, there is no law; where no law, no injustice. Force and fraud are in war the two cardinal virtues.’

That is the essence of the philosophy of one of the most influential and disturbing thinkers of the seventeenth century and since: the English philosopher Thomas Hobbes (1588–1679). It was little wonder: Hobbes’ life spanned the Thirty Years’ War and the English Civil War, a period of near perpetual ultraviolence.

The frontispiece of the book Leviathan (1651) by Thomas Hobbes

Hobbes saw no innate ‘good’ in human nature, no self-restraining conscience and no signs of a soul or mind worthy of salvation. Human beings were little more than beasts who sensed their environment in the way wild animals sensed theirs. The qualities of compassion, charity, civic duty and cooperation were not intrinsic to humankind. They could be taught and practised, even acquired, Hobbes allowed, but only under the wing of an omnipotent sovereign, or what Hobbes himself called a tyrant.

Thomas Hobbes was a brilliant student, a superb prose stylist and a classicist who translated Thucydides and became a tutor to the future earl of Devonshire. He wrote Leviathan, his sprawling vision of a world forever at war, in Paris in the 1640s, in the company of exiled royalists who had fled the English Civil War (1642–1651). Leviathan adumbrates the social contract or ‘covenant’ between the people and the state that, Hobbes believed, was crucial to the proper order and survival of society.

Left to our intrinsic nature, with no government to protect us from our vicious selves, we would swiftly revert to our natural, savage condition, in a state of eternal war, Hobbes argued. It fell to our sovereign, the absolute ruler of Hobbes’ ‘commonwealth’, to protect us from the descent into anarchy that would inevitably follow the absence of his iron rule.

The competition for scarce resources, food, wealth and power exacerbated this brutal state, reducing humankind to a chronic struggle for survival. In Hobbes’ proto-Darwinian world, the strong would gradually devour the weak, until the surviving powers met on the field of battle for the last time, ‘which provideth for every man, by Victory, or Death’.

By arguing that we were engaged in a perpetual war of all against all, Hobbes presented human beings as ‘separated from each other by nature . . . and having in common only the instinct for self-preservation which man shares with the animal world’. In this condition of lawless anarchy, there would be no commercial, military or agricultural coop-eration, ‘no knowledge of the face of the earth; no account of time; no arts; no letters; no society; and, which is worst of all, continual fear and danger of violent death; and the life of man, solitary, poor, nasty, brutish and short’.

To avert that bestial state, human beings must surrender whatever rights and freedoms they imagined they possessed to a central authority, ‘the supreme sovereign’, whose will represented ‘the wills of every member of the community’.

In this Hobbesian vision, your survival was in the gift of the sovereign. As the reward for your total obedience and loyalty, you could expect his protection from enemies, both domestic and foreign, and the maintenance of order. This political contract or ‘covenant’ would be enforceable by violence, because ‘without the sword’ contracts were ‘but words and of no strength to secure a man at all’.

The result was Hobbes’ model state of the commonwealth ruled by the ‘Leviathan’: ‘This done, the multitude so united in one person, is called a Commonwealth. This is the generation of that great Leviathan . . . that mortal god [meaning a king, prince or dictator], to which we owe under the immortal God our peace and defence.’

The Leviathan, the absolute power of the sovereign, Hobbes imagined as a gigantic artificial man, whose purpose was to restrain mankind from fulfilling his innate inclination to destroy himself. The Leviathan was a monstrous invention of Hobbes’ mind, the Frankensteinian proto-type of a modern dictatorship.

This vast sovereign possessed ‘an artificial soul’ that animated its Brobdingnagian body: the magistrates and other legal officers were its ‘artificial joints’; reward and punishment were the monster’s ‘nerves’; and wealth and riches provided the giant’s strength. Counsellors formed the memory of the Leviathan, while its ‘artificial reason and will’ provided equity and law. The healthy functioning of the Leviathan relied on ‘concord’ between these prosthetic parts, without which the sovereign, or ‘soul’, suffered the sickness of sedition, leading to civil war and death.

Here, then, was Hobbes’ prescription for a ‘benevolent tyranny’, if such a thing were possible. All powers, of ‘will’ and ‘soul’, were united in one ruler: ‘The greatest of human powers is that which is compounded of the powers of most men, united by consent, in one person, natural or civil, that has the use of all their powers depending on his will . . .’

Such was the power of the Leviathan: the tyrant unified the will of all in the will of one.

The personal qualities the Leviathan most prized in his citizens were wealth, pride, ostentation and vainglory. The ideal citizen acquired wealth ‘because it procured friends and servants’; ‘reputation of power’, because it drew ‘the adherence of those that need protection’; and ‘success’, because it gave a man a reputation for good fortune that made other men ‘either fear him or rely on him’. Human passions and desires would be subdued by the ‘fear of death’ and met in part by obedience and hard work.

Traditional Christian virtues of generosity, compassion and charity had no place in this Hobbesian world. That was an omission by design: they were superfluous or expressible only under the orderly conditions imposed by the sovereign power. In such a world, gods and devils were tools of the sovereign, useful insofar as they bound humankind in awed submission to the Leviathan.

—

Three years after the execution of King Charles I, Hobbes returned to London to work in the household of the earl of Devonshire. Here his understanding of the human condition matured, based on close observation of the behaviour of his fellow Englishmen.

Human beings, he concluded, were entirely dependent on their senses, their powers of perception. With our sight, hearing, touch, smell and taste, we constructed the world around us. This was not a novel idea but one with frightening implications in Hobbes’ hands. ‘There is no conception in a man’s mind which hath not at first, totally or by parts, been begotten upon the organs of Sense,’ he wrote.

In a society created by the senses, everything was in a state of flux. The world was of the moment, fleeting, vicious, hungry. There were no constants, no universal values, no laws other than the natural law of the jungle: eat or be eaten. Evils condemned yesterday were virtues today. Good works applauded this morning were disgraceful tonight.

Human worth was as valuable as its use to society in that moment: ‘A learned and uncorrupt judge is of much worth in time of peace, but not so much in war. And as in other things, so in men, not the seller, but the buyer determines the price.’

A king may dispense with moral rectitude in a crisis, and prize the services of a corrupt judge and vicious commander: ‘For let a man, as most men do, rate themselves at the highest value they can, yet their true value is no more than it is esteemed by others.’

In such a society, a man’s ‘honour’ resided in his wealth, eminence and lineage; and his ‘dishonour’ in his poverty, humility and obscurity. Hobbes thus upended the foundations of Christian morality: to be ‘good’ was to pursue wealth, class, finery and fame. Implicitly, then, the meek, the poor and the decrepit were so many worthless parasites, and Christ’s Sermon on the Mount, a piece of useless nonsense.

A society founded on the ‘evidence’ of the human senses, in thrall to a supreme ruler, had no need of miracles, religious myths and prophecies, Hobbes believed. Rid of the ‘superstitious fear of spirits’, miracles and false prophecies, ‘by which crafty ambitious persons abuse the simple people’, the human mind would more readily cede its freedom to the sovereign.

The miracles of the Catholic Church were infantile fantasies, he argued, because they were not perceptible to the senses and thus impossible. The papacy resembled a ‘kingdom of fairies’ that existed ‘in the fancies of ignorant people’. ‘It was not therefore a very difficult matter for Henry the Eighth by his exorcism; nor for Queen Elizabeth by hers, to cast them out,’ he judged.

God, in Hobbesian thought, was not a source of hope and love. Being inconceivable, God was ‘infinite’:

‘When we say anything is infinite, we signify only that we are not able to conceive the ends and bounds of the thing named . . . And therefore the name of God is used, not to make us conceive Him (for He is incomprehensible, and His greatness and power are unconceivable), but that we may honour Him.’

In Hobbesian thought, the human senses filled the infinite with the name of ‘God’. This was the opposite of the Christian, Jewish and Muslim belief in a god who filled the infinite with the creation of Heaven and Earth.

The Hobbesian god had great political value, in the Machiavellian tradition. The legislators of the Leviathan, who aimed ‘only to keep the people in obedience and peace’, instituted that religious ritual pro- ceeded not from them – they were not divinely appointed – but ‘from the dictates of some god or other spirit’. The sovereign thus arrogated to himself the power to invoke the authority of God to enforce obedience, rather like a pope.

The Leviathan prescribed a permanent tyranny: ‘[T]he name of Tyranny signifieth nothing more nor lesse than the name of Soveraignty,’ Hobbes declared. He ‘wanted nothing more nor less than the justification of Tyranny’, observed the historian and philosopher Hannah Arendt in The Origins of Totalitarianism (1951).

What kind of ‘tyranny’? The Leviathan seemed closer to the Platonic ideal than a divinely ordained monarchy or modern dictatorship. Hobbes did not believe in the divine right of kings, because divinely anointed kings served God rather than the interests of the people. Deified rulers, such as Roman emperors, were the worst: they served the god of self. Little wonder that Hobbes loathed theocracies. The tyranny of the Leviathan existed for the people, for better or worse: the rights of the sovereign lord derived ‘not from God but from the rights of those individuals who renounce them to become his subjects’.

—

The crowning irony of Hobbes’ Leviathan is that while the tyranny it prescribed ended the ‘forever war’ of man against man, the exhaustion of new powers upon which it relied condemned it to self-implosion, for those in possession of absolute power invariably turn on one another. Observed Arendt:

‘But when the last war has come and every man has been provided for, no ultimate peace is established on earth. The power-accumulating machine . . . needs more material to devour in its never-ending process. If the last victorious Commonwealth cannot proceed to ‘annex the planets’, it can only proceed to destroy itself in order to begin anew the never-ending process of power generation.’

If humankind were trapped in what Arendt called ‘Hobbes’ endless process of power accumulation’, our world would end in total war between ‘races’ or religions rather than nations, because the monsters in charge would have to concoct new lies to unify humankind – along the lines of skin colour, ‘faith’ or cultural distinction, for instance. That was Arendt’s prophecy:

‘Racism may indeed carry out the doom of . . . the whole of human civilization. For no matter what learned scientists may say, race is, politically speaking, not the beginning of humanity but its end, not the origin of peoples but their decay, not the natural birth of man but his unnatural death.’

And therein lies the fatal flaw of Hobbes’ philosophy. If Hobbes’ ‘natural’ state of humankind was perpetual war, why haven’t democracies torn themselves apart? Instead, democracy has proved more durable than anyone anticipated. Western democracy has (for now) triumphed over monarchy, tyranny, oligarchy, kleptocracy and other systems of oppression. But democracy is a rare sapling in the gale of history, where the norm had been feudalism and tyranny, and the early twenty-first century is testing the system to the limits - not least by granting the US president immunity from prosecution for any ‘official act’, which is tantamount to bestowing upon him or her the powers of a dictator.

Next Thursday: Akhenaten, rebel pharaoh and first ‘monotheist’

