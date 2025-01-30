Who made our minds?

Who made our minds?

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dolge Orlick's avatar
Dolge Orlick
Jan 31

The tenth commandment is some first rate arse coverage by the wealth and power class that wrote it. Hey you, lower class scum, don't even think about even thinking about the inequality and injustice that we established, protect and enjoy!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Paul Ham
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture