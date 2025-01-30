This is Who made our minds?, my Thursday essay probing the greatest, cruellest and most beautiful minds of the past 5,000 years, inspired by my book, The Soul: A History of the Human Mind (Penguin 2024). Next week: ‘God’s faith in Job’ (6th of 7 essays on Judaism)

I REMEMBER my primary-school (Christian) teacher ordering us to recite the Ten Commandments.

We lined up on the dais and each boy had to step forward and recall a commandment.

The Ten Commandments , an illustration of the Jews awaiting the laws of God, from a Bible card, Providence Lithograph Company, 1907 (public domain)

If we stumbled or got the commandments in the wrong order, the teacher whacked us with his cane. He didn’t hit us hard, and we treated it as a game.

‘Ham!’ the teacher barked. ‘Commandment Six: Thou shalt not – what?’

‘Ah . . . er . . . kill, sir?’

Whack!

‘Hahahahahahaha!’

‘The word you’re looking for, Ham, is '“murder”.’

The striking thing about the Ten Commandments is the finality of the ‘not’, which forecloses any hope of forgiveness and sets the soul a-tremor in anticipation of the coming punishment - lapidation, or stoning to death, being the Hebrew god’s favourite punishment for adultery, murder and homosexuality.

Only two commandments, five and six, encourage positive action – ‘thou shalt’ remember the Sabbath and honour thy parents.

Let’s refresh our memory of all ten, using the New King James Bible translation (the order of the commandments varies depending on your faith and source):

I am the Lord thy God, which have brought thee out of the land of Egypt, out of the house of bondage. Thou shalt have no other gods before me. Thou shalt not make unto thee any graven image . . . Thou shalt not bow down thyself to them, nor serve them: for I the Lord thy God am a jealous God . . . Thou shalt not take the name of the Lord thy God in vain . . . Remember the sabbath day, to keep it holy . . . Honour thy father and thy mother . . . Thou shalt not kill [‘murder’ in some versions, exonerating armies from killing]. Thou shalt not commit adultery. Thou shalt not steal. Thou shalt not bear false witness against thy neighbour. Thou shalt not covet thy neighbour’s house . . . thy neighbour’s wife, nor his manservant, nor his maidservant, nor his ox, nor his ass, nor any thing that is thy neighbour’s.

—

The Ten Commandments were compiled by Hebrew scribes between the fourteenth and twelfth centuries BCE, though nobody really knows.

They were not the first laws to be attributed to, or inspired by, a heavenly authority.

The Mesopotamian Code of Ur-Nammu (c. 2100–2050 BCE) is the oldest known legal code. And a Sumerian king called King Lipit-Ishtar of Isin (ruled c. 1934–1924 BCE) published a later set of rules on taxes, slaves, crime and inheritance in honour of the Mesopotamian gods.

A century later, the Babylonian king Hammurabi (c. 1810–1750 BCE) produced the earliest collection of Mesopotamian laws in honour of the gods Anu, Enlil and Marduk, the senior deities in the Mesopotamian pantheon. The Code of Hammurabi (compiled 1755–1750 BCE) aimed to establish a social order grounded in universal principles of justice, ‘to abolish the wicked and the evil, to prevent the strong from oppressing the weak’.

Written in Akkadian on a two-metre slab of diorite, the code lists 300 judgements regulating (among other things) debt, adoption, the treatment of slaves and appropriate punishment for crimes (hanging for theft, for example, and ‘an eye for an eye’ for assault). It even regulated building construction and boat hire.

—

The Ten Commandments were the first moral laws attributed to a single god. They were believed to be the word and will of Yahweh, and were later adopted and updated according to Christian belief. Jesus Christ added an 11th commandment, urging us all to ‘love one another, as I have loved you’.

The Jewish laws imposed a mighty obligation on the lives of a society racked by idolatry, lechery, covetousness, avarice and adultery – which is to say, a society like any other in human history.

Those who broke the commandments were subject to exile or execution and their souls ‘cut off’ from the Jewish people. Any ‘soul’ who worked on the Sabbath ‘shall be cut off from among his people’.

Those who committed the ultimate sins of rejecting all the commandments and breaking the covenant would suffer a cascade of torments of unprecedented ferocity, Yahweh threatened:

‘If you despise My statutes, or if your soul abhors My judgments, so that you do not perform all My commandments, but break My covenant, I also will do this to you: I will even appoint terror over you, wasting disease and fever which shall consume the eyes and cause sorrow of heart. And you shall sow your seed in vain, for your enemies shall eat it.’

If that did not deter you, God threatened to ‘destroy your high places, and cut down your images, and cast your carcases upon the carcases of your idols, and my soul shall abhor you. And I will make your cities waste, and bring your sanctuaries unto desolation, and I will not smell the savour of your sweet odours.’

Understandably, then, the scribes who drafted the laws and the Pharisees of the Second Temple (515 BCE – 70 CE) were eager to obey them. And these Jewish thinkers and leaders compelled all Jews to live according to ‘God’s law’, as stated in the written Torah.

—

And yet, over the centuries, Jewish scholars sensed the Ten Commandments were not forceful enough to appease the will of their wrathful, jealous deity.

More guidelines – meaning more laws – were required to rein in humankind’s appalling behaviour. In the absence of another Moses, where would the Jews get these new laws?

The scribes and Pharisees chose a novel course: they would simply make them up and attribute them to God.

‘Shockingly,’ writes the historian Simon Schama, ‘they insisted that their own learned interpretations would have authority comparable with biblically revealed law.’

And so, Jewish scholars unleashed a torrent of ‘thou shalt nots’ of their own making. They attributed to Yahweh’s omnipotent mind a further 613 commandments that intruded on every facet of life: how to eat, drink, make love, clean your body, manage your slaves, punish your wife, prepare food, avenge violence, sell land, punish your animals, stone adulterers, stone homosexuals, stone zoophiles and many more. Transvestites, witches, wizards, prostitutes and social deviants were also deemed abominations and would be variously flogged or stoned to death and ‘cut off from the people’, according to laws made up by Jewish scribes.

—

In this spirit of studious fabrication, the Pharisees ‘began the process of engaged addition’ – which is to say, they added further oral rules of their own to Moses’ stock – resulting in a vast body of laws without beginning or end that became ‘the object of interminable, multi-millennia argument’, as Schama writes.

The result was the Mishneh Torah, the Oral Torah, the first code of oral laws generated by a succession of erudite rabbis (120 of whom are known) over the first and second centuries BCE.

The Mishneh Torah codified Jewish obedience to God - or to the laws Jewish scholars had creatively attributed to God - in advance of the arrival of their messiah.

Over the ensuing centuries, the laws, commentaries and exegeses that grew around the Mishneh ‘like a great coral reef’, in Schama’s magnificent image, were organised into a vast written text, the Talmud, combining the words of the Oral Torah and the Gemara, the rabbinical analyses of the Mishneh.

The Talmud is not simply a ‘book’. It is a seventy-two-volume, living, evolving, ceaselessly probing set of interpretations of the beliefs and laws of a people. It typically takes many years to read and is taught from infancy, writes Schama, ‘almost as soon as Jews became conscious of anything’, and is ‘engraven on our souls’. The Talmud has survived serial attempts by the persecutors of the Jews to burn, ban or destroy it, and ‘will live as long as it takes for the Messiah to come, for Jerusalem to be returned and the Temple rebuilt’.

The debate inspired by the Talmud will continue until the end of the world, in the Yeshivas (Orthodox schools) and synagogues, on Jewish sacred holidays, between rabbis and their students, flaring up and subsiding, and always interrogating the meaning, the words, of the great Jewish prophets – and the author to whom they attributed their words, God himself.

—

Rule by Biblical law is the preferred form of government of militant evangelical lawmakers in Washington, as I noted in my column of 24 October 2024.

The MAGA evangelical agenda aims to frame public policy in the name of God rather than the will of the people.

The 2025 Project, for example, a template for the Trump administration, seeks to flood the US government and civil service with Christian nationalists and infuse society with laws based on the Bible: to create, in short, a ‘theocratic state’ if not a full-blown theocracy.

This process has already begun, with some evangelical Republicans calling for the criminalisation of homosexuality and ‘sins of the flesh’ in line with Biblical law.

It is not a new phenomenon, and can be traced to the Calvinist philosopher Rousas John Rushdoony (1916–2001). No religious conservative worked harder to Christianise the political right in America than Rushdoony, the New York–born son of Armenian Christians who fled Turkish genocide in 1915.

In Rushdoony’s ideal society, Christians would exercise dominion over the Earth and all its inhabitants, as the Bible instructs. Notions of ‘climate change’ and other existential threats identified by scientists would cease to exist, as only God has the power to end the world. Men would obey a spiritual aristocracy of right-thinking Christian leaders and women would subordinate themselves to men, as the Bible teaches.

Rushdoony believed homosexuals, idolators, witches, adulterers, blasphemers and those guilty of incestuous or bestial relations should suffer the death penalty. His preferred form of government was a ‘theonomy’, that is, a society ruled by divine laws, notably those of the Old Testament.

The Stoning of an Adulteress (in a manuscript of 1001 Nights by Abu'l Hasan Ghaffari, 1853-1857), a common religious punishment still practised in some countries today

Creeping theocratic tendencies, real or contrived for political gain, have tested the principle of the separation of church and state that underpins US democracy.

Christian nationalists routinely attack public policy in favour of Biblical law. Most believe climate change is godless junk science spread by secular socialists, vaccines against pandemics are the Devil’s work, and the right to possess firearms a part of God’s plan.

Two-thirds of white, senior Americans believe the Ten Commandments should be displayed prominently in schools, according to surveys. Several Republican states have tried, or are trying, to introduce legislation that would compel American classrooms to display the Ten Commandments. To conservative Christian Republicans, that would be a small step towards making white Christian nationalism the law of the land.

Evangelical Republicans have not explained how they reconcile these developments with the Founding Fathers’ explicit separation of church and state, and Americans’ freedom to worship the religion of one’s choosing (according to the First Amendment to the US Constitution and the ‘Bill for Religious Freedom’, which became law on 16 January 1786).

Until they do, American Hindu, Muslim and other non-Christian children may find themselves forced to learn and live under the laws of Moses.

Next Thursday, 6th February 2025: God’s Faith in Job (6th of 7 essays on Judaism)

