On Earth As It Is

On Earth As It Is

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Declan Foley's avatar
Declan Foley
7h

Interesting when we look at history the amount of 'other' thongs play a vital, and often overlooked role.

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Adam Courtenay's avatar
Adam Courtenay
1d

I’d be interested to know which country brought the most amount of soldiers to the front - the quickest. I would presume Germany. Two million men sent to France and Russia in just weeks?

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