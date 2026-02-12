This is Who made our minds?, my Thursday essay probing the greatest, cruellest and most beautiful minds of the past 5,000 years, inspired by my book, The Soul: A History of the Human Mind and many more. Join our exploration of the human mind. Next Thursday: Immovable men

AT FIRST GLANCE, it seems that most women want a man.

Not just any man. Ideally he should be a keen listener, a solvent self-initiator, a co-homemaker, a doting dad, a demon lover and a barrel of laughs . . . all wrapped up in a ribbon of kindness.

Saint Mary Magdalene (c. 1490-1495) by Piero di Cosimo, Galleria Nazionale d'Arte Antica, Rome (public domain)

Since this beast doesn’t exist, many women find themselves doomed to perpetual disappointment.

Hold on. That would be to misunderstand the question. To find out what women really want, let’s take a bicycle ride around what she’s had.

—

For most of recorded history, women and girls have lived in daily fear of being raped, enslaved, beaten up, married against their will (usually to an old man), impregnated against their will, confined, disinherited, impoverished and ignored.

The female body has been ritually chained, bound, mutilated, stretched and denied the sexual pleasure nature intended, by a string of laws, religions and customs dating back to the Neolithic.

If you think this representation exaggerated, reflect that until the 1990s most countries granted husbands the legal right to rape their wives.

Rape in marriage was legal in Britain until 1991 (when a House of Lords judgement recognised marital rape as a crime) but the change in the law was not explicitly laid out until the Sexual Offences Act 2003. Men were legally able to rape their wives in the Netherlands until 1991, in Australia until 1992, in the United States until 1993, in France until 1994, and in Brazil until 2005. In Japan, there is still no provision specifically defining marital rape. Ten countries still allow rape in marriage, and four of those permit it even if the victim is a girl.

—

Many forms of ritual abuse of women’s bodies continue, usually designed to suppress or shame a woman’s sexual desire.

Women’s bodily functions were (and are) considered, by religion and custom in many societies, as shameful, impure, unnatural and unwanted, unless for the pleasure of men.

A woman’s sexual organs were locked up, ritually cleansed, and, in many countries, physically removed. At least 92 countries still practise female genital mutilation – the removal of all or part of the clitoris.

—

When there appeared in women’s lives moments of laughter, joy, love, fulfilment, connection, and artistic and intellectual excellence, those moments were, until quite recently, scarcely recorded.

Male historians, if they mentioned her at all, tended to note the ephemeral presence of wives and lovers, prostitutes and princesses – characters depicted as being on the margins or playing supporting roles to the male protagonists.

Not until (mostly) female historians began to unearth, several decades ago, what they called ‘herstory’ – being the actual experiences, thoughts and achievements of women – would the lives of 50 per cent of humankind find a permanent record.

The sacred texts of the Jews, Christians and Muslims contain a pageant of accomplished women, of varying powers, but they all tend to conform to an archetype conjured by men.

We read of women as wives, vassals, helps, slaves, concubines, saints, whores, maids, breeders and mistresses.

We find virginal mothers, vengeful princesses, tyrannical queens and ferocious witches, the classics of the male imagination.

In the Bible, there’s Jezebel the bitch; Delilah the deceitful; Judith the saviour; Mary the virgin mother; Mary Magdalene the good hooker; Esther the heroine; and Ruth the saint.

We learn little about a woman’s life beyond her sexual appeal, fecundity and whether she obeyed or dominated her man. Little about what she did or thought all day; nothing on her ideas about justice, politics, sex, the tribe. In what did she believe? There is silence.

A man tended to regard his wife as created for his service, a sexual and domestic vassal, a ‘helpmeet’, as God described Eve.

The question of whether she had a ‘soul’ or a ‘conscience’ wasn’t asked: men didn’t consider a brain helpful in what he saw as his social adornment and sexual service provider.

It is extraordinary how little men traditionally knew about the thoughts and feelings of their wives, daughters, lovers, sisters and mothers. Had he bothered to ask, he would have been shocked to find a terrific build-up of intellectual and emotional and sexual passion beneath the bonnets and petticoats of the women in his life.

—

A light in the darkness of women’s history was the relatively liberated lot of upper-crust women in ancient Rome.

Aristocratic Roman women (circa 1 CE) enjoyed rights that would be denied British women until the 1870s, notes the historian Mary Beard. They could own property, inherit assets and make their own will. They were even permitted to free their slaves – a useful right if you hoped to marry one.

That said, of the Twelve Tables of Laws of ancient Rome, promulgated in 449 BCE, which would form the basis of Roman jurisprudence for the next thousand years, just three pertained to women:

Table V (Estates and Guardianship): ‘Female heirs should remain under guardianship even when they have attained the age of majority, but exception is made for the Vestal Virgins.’ Table VI (Ownership and Possession): ‘Where a woman, who has not been united to a man in marriage, lives with him for an entire year without interruption of three nights, she shall pass into his power as his legal wife.’ Table X (Religion): ‘Women shall not during a funeral lacerate their faces, or tear their cheeks with their nails; nor shall they utter loud cries bewailing the dead.’

To which a fourth might be added: if a vestal virgin broke her vow of chastity, she should be buried alive, demonstrating that even if most men had little interest in women’s minds, they took a legal and religious interest in her body.

—

The ancient Hebrews, too, were obsessed with regulating and controlling women’s bodies according to ritual.

The Torah is full of granular instructions to women concerning cleanliness and sexual functions. A regime of implacable fastidiousness would govern her personal hygiene, sexuality, menstrual cycle and diet.

Leviticus sets the tone. Its Law Concerning Bodily Discharges issues stern warnings about the ‘uncleanliness’ of women’s menstrual (and men’s seminal) ‘discharges’. Husbands should not have sex with their wives while they are menstruating, Leviticus warns.

‘And you are not to . . . take off her clothes during the time when she has a flow of blood . . . You would be unclean.’

Islamic and Hindu texts agree with the Torah on menstruation. The Koran advises men to ‘withdraw from women during menstruation and do not approach them until they are clean’. Menstruating women were not allowed to enter Hindu temples until 1991.

—

The Hebrew Bible imposed strict laws on marriage and virginity. Lapidation, or stoning, was the standard punishment for adulterers. A bride who claimed to be a virgin but whose husband later found that she was not ‘shall be brought to the door of her father’s house and there the men of her town shall stone her to death’.

If a man seduced an already betrothed woman ‘in a town’, both should be taken to the town’s gate and stoned to death, ‘the young woman because she was in a town and did not scream for help, and the man because he violated another man’s wife’.

To their long list of prohibitions, the Hebrew scribes added a ban on homosexuality and bestiality: ‘You shall not lie with a male as with a woman. It is an abomination. Nor shall you mate with any animal, to defile yourself with it. Nor shall any woman stand before an animal to mate with it. It is perversion.’

—

Early Christians were no less eager to institute laws that governed every facet of the minds, actions and bodies of women.

Christian wives should obey their husbands, Saint Peter commanded. They were the ‘weaker sex’, prone to vanity:

‘Do not let your adornment be merely outward – arranging the hair, wearing gold, or putting on fine apparel – rather let it be the hidden person of the heart, with the incorruptible beauty of a gentle and quiet spirit, which is very precious in the sight of God.’

A wife’s obedience and awareness of her place in God’s hierarchy were uppermost in Saint Paul’s mind: ‘[T]he head of every man is Christ, the head of woman is man, and the head of Christ is God.’ A man was the image and reflection of God, he wrote, ‘but woman is the reflection of man’.

Paul’s disciples were equally decided on the matter. Christian women, wrote Paul to Timothy, should shut up and obey men: ‘And I do not permit a woman to teach or to have authority over a man, but to be in silence.’

—

Women were considered a contested resource, prized for their beauty, virginity and reproductive power. Those qualities were incompatible in the Christian mind: on one hand, sexual intercourse was the shameful expression of lust; on the other, a couple’s genitals somehow had to connect if they were to procreate (this being pre-IVF). How to reconcile the shameful with the necessary liaison of the flesh?

The answer lay, Christianity taught (and still teaches), in the ‘holy family’. Sex should be confined to the marital bed, for the purposes of breeding.

You were not meant to enjoy it: the intense pleasure it engendered was unnatural, disgusting, sinful (and heaven help those who masturbated).

In this spirit of biological denial, the Catholic Church established Christ’s mother, Mary, as the ideal woman. Mary literally united motherhood and virginity. She was chaste and yet blessed with child.

Her body had not known the throb and grunt of a hairy man; her mind had not felt the ecstasy of an orgasm.

The biological impossibility of Mary has made no impression on the realm of fantasy that Catholics inhabit today, and one wonders how the history of the church might have unfolded if a diligent monk had raised his hand and told the Greek translators of the Hebrew Bible in the third century BCE that the Hebrew word almah in the Book of Isaiah meant ‘young woman’ and not, as they rendered it in the Septuagint, ‘virgin’.

—

Throughout the history of ancient China, a husband could beat or kill his wife with impunity. Unable to own property in her name, she was entirely dependent on him.

She could not divorce him, but he could divorce her, on his terms and for whatever reason – such as if she disobeyed or irritated him, or merely talked too much.

The ancient Chinese wife received a few perks, reflecting her slightly elevated status: husbands were forbidden from selling her as a prostitute, for example.

And as the senior female in the household, the wife was allowed to ‘manage’ her husband’s concubines, whose children she considered her own.

Chinese society obliged a wife to worship her husband, in death as in life. A widow who refused to remarry after her husband’s death was seen as chaste and honourable; her celibacy a mark of respect for her late husband.

Social pressure persuaded Chinese widows to mutilate their faces or bodies to avoid remarriage, or to commit suicide. Widows who killed themselves were posthumously honoured. This reverence for unmarried widows prevailed in some form in China between 221 BCE and 1912.

—

Prostitutes were plentiful in the Middle Ages and the early modern era, and easily identifiable by an item of clothing or patch of colour.

In fifteenth-century Milan, prostitutes wore black wool; in Bergamo, yellow cloaks; in Vienna, a yellow handkerchief attached to their shoulders; in Augsburg, Avignon, Lyon and Namur, robes of green.

In Bristol, their hoods were of striped fur, to distinguish them from hoods worn by ‘honourable women’. In Parma, they wore white cloaks. Siena insisted they wear flat shoes or slippers in public.

In both Bern and Zürich, they wore red caps, rather like the handmaidens in Margaret Atwood’s novel. In Arras, they wore a piece of ruddy cloth on the arm.

Biblical references to ‘the great harlot’ and ‘the whore of Babylon’ gave scriptural sustenance to the myth of the ‘fallen woman’ at a time when the clergy tended to take the Bible literally.

While women who prostituted their bodies (usually in desperation) were considered beyond the reach of salvation, the souls of the men who paid for sex with them were redeemable. This double standard was lost on the church.

By this measure, women were to blame for men’s sexual predations. Men had succumbed to a forgivable weakness, that of being unable to resist the lust that women excited in them. For centuries, women were resigned to this wretched social contract.

Many prostitutes were eminently practical: if they were going to be treated like whores, they might as well get paid for it.

—

The medieval and early modern church tolerated prostitution as a necessary social evil, echoing the Augustinian and Pauline defence.

‘If you expel prostitutes from society,’ wrote Saint Augustine, disgusted by his own recollection of using them, ‘you will unsettle everything on account of lusts.’ He meant that, without prostitutes, ‘respectable women would be corrupted, and men would turn to acts of sodomy’.

This most celebrated of Catholic saints compared prostitution to a sewer in a palace: if you removed the sewer, you filled the palace with ordure, flooded by the sin of fornication. (One is tempted to add, ‘Speak for yourself, Bishop.’)

So prostitutes helped maintain the social order. Far better that a fallen man relieve himself with a prostitute than with an ‘uncorrupted woman’ or – heaven forfend – a man.

In this sense, the prostitute performed an act of salvation: although she was already damned, her services saved the souls of respectable women and homosexual men who might otherwise have consummated a ‘debauched’ liaison.

—

Men were led to believe that marrying a prostitute was a charitable act that would help to remit his sins or even save his soul. In the 12th century a criminal who agreed to marry a prostitute would likely receive a lighter sentence, on Earth and in Purgatory.

And there was hope for a prostitute’s soul if she repented: salvation was within reach! Saint Mary Magdalene, Saint Mary the Harlot (or the Egyptian), Saint Afra, Saint Thaïs and Saint Pelagia were the most prominent of canonised former prostitutes.

Thaïs, a great beauty, was forced into prostitution by her mother and made a lot of money. It appears she enjoyed her work, until a man of God disguised as a client asked her:

‘If you know God almighty, why have you lost and bedeviled so many souls as you have? For you not only are damned in your own soul but you must also give account for the other souls that have been damned through you.’

Note that the prostitute had damned the man, not the other way around. Thaïs abandoned prostitution and turned to God.

Repentant prostitutes (like Thaïs) were eligible to join the Order of Saint Mary Magdalene, created by Pope Gregory IX in 1227. It housed and converted fallen women until they were ready to be married off.

The ‘Soul House’ in fourteenth-century Vienna, for example, did not oblige women to take a vow of chastity. Once a woman had spotted a future husband, or he’d spotted her, the happy couple were free to leave.

Mary Wollstonecraft (c. 1797) by John Opie, National Portrait Gallery, London (public domain). Mary knew what (some) women wanted.

As women gained a sense of ‘self’ – a mind and soul, through education – she wondered what this meant and what she wanted. Even Freud, as we shall see, admitted he had no answer to the question ‘What do women want?’

A female friend of mine once answered, ‘Women want what they want when they want it.’

Let’s hear the answer of one of the earliest ‘feminists’, Mary Wollstonecraft. Women wanted, she said, to be respected for their minds and their accomplishments. Women wanted men to take them seriously. Women wanted to befriend men and to be treated as equals. Until this happened, women would always be treated by men as smiling accompaniments, pretty decorations and sexual possessions:

‘Would men but generously snap our chains and be content with rational fellowship, instead of slavish obedience, they would find us more observant daughters, more affectionate sisters, more faithful wives, more reasonable mothers – in a word, better citizens. We should then love them with true affection, because we should learn to respect ourselves.’

Women had been ‘allowed to remain in ignorance, and slavish dependence [for] many, very many years’, she observed. That had bequeathed to society a creature who was fond of pleasure and had a childish attachment to ‘toys’ and adornments, precisely the kind of woman that the Enlightenment philosopher Jean-Jacques Rousseau deemed most desirable.

‘The conclusion which I wish to draw is obvious,’ Wollstonecraft declared. ‘[M]ake women rational creatures and free citizens, and they will quickly become good wives, and mothers; that is – if men do not neglect the duties of husbands and fathers.’

Mary wrote that in the late 18th century. An update might read, ‘women want to love and be loved; to be admired for what they do and think, not how they look; to accomplish something of joy or use or edification; to bring happiness to the lives of others (and to be spared presumptuous articles like this about what women want).’

The poet Pindar and the philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche put it best. Women, like men, want ‘to become what they are.’

Of course, many women (and men) persuade themselves that they do not want to be who they are. They hide behind masks. They wallow in false consciousness. They join the herd. True liberty terrifies them. They pursue money and power as ends in themselves. To become who you truly are demands work and courage and failure. Anyone who gives the matter a moment’s thought will see that money and power (and indeed happiness) are incidental bonuses of the pursuit of the truth about one’s self. Share that with your lover. Happy St Valentine’s Day!

