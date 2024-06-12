I’m Paul Ham. I’m a historian of conflict and the ideas that people are willing to live and die for. Who made our minds? is inspired by my book The Soul: A History of the Human Mind (Penguin 2024).

You’re receiving this email because we’ve met through a shared interest in history; we’ve crossed paths in our work; or we’re friends and I thought you’d like this.

Every Thursday I’ll introduce a prophet, philosopher, scientist or artist whose work has shaped the way we think and act.

First up tomorrow, 13 June 2024: Descartes’ proof of God.

And then:

20 June 2024: The Unsparing Mirror of Machiavelli.

27 June 2024: Christine de Pizan’s City of Ladies.

4 July 2024: Thomas Hobbes’ Forever War.

Followed by a new subject every Thursday…

Together, we’ll seek to answer: Whose ideas shaped our thoughts and beliefs? Whose thoughts contain mine? If I’m sitting on the shoulders of giants, who were they?

What you’ll receive:

As a Free Subscriber, you’ll receive Who made our minds? free to your inbox, every Thursday afternoon, Paris time.

If you choose to be a Paid Subscriber - thank you! - you’ll receive, for the price of a cup of coffee ($5 per month), 4 concise essays per month (up to 2500 words each) about a mind you’ve always wanted to discover - as well as membership of my growing community, full access to my archive and discounts on my books and events.

If you like Who made our minds? please share my newsletter with your friends and colleagues.

Much appreciated,

Paul