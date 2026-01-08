This is Who made our minds?, my Thursday essay probing the greatest, cruellest and most beautiful minds of the past 5,000 years, inspired by my book, The Soul: A History of the Human Mind and many more. Join our journey into the mind! (This is an edited version of an earlier post) Next Thursday: ‘Give me liberty or give me death!’ [Apologies. My essay ‘Why I’m a long-run optimist’ will be posted soon, c. 2040 if not before]

NOT LONG AGO A FRIEND asked me whether I believed in God.

Her question implied that she and I shared an idea of a god in whose existence we were able to believe – or not.

‘Excommunicated Spinoza’ by Samuel Hirszenberg, 1907 (Wikimedia Commons)

I replied that my mind is inadequate to the task; my imagination falls short. Even if I were able to conceive of a god in whom I might believe, did her question mean the gods of the Aztecs, the gods of the Cherokee, the gods of the ancient Greeks, or the god of the Protestants, Jews, Catholics and Muslims?

Had my friend been a militant atheist, a similar problem arises, at least philosophically: those who say they disbelieve in ‘God’ implicitly recognise the possibility that He (or She or They or It) exists, at least for some people, because to deny God’s existence presupposes that some people believe in a thing called God.

One cannot disbelieve in nothing.

Atheists will dismiss this as sophistry, but the question remains: when you say you don’t believe in God what do you mean? All gods? Any conception of the supernatural? The Flying Spaghetti Monster, the deity dreamed up as a satirical riposte to the teaching of Creationism in America? As the polemicist Christopher Hitchens once laughed, why do disbelievers say ‘atheist’ but not ‘asanta’ or atoothfairy’?

The idea or form of ‘God’, if he/she/they/it exists, is beyond our powers of comprehension, hence unknowable. As Bertrand Russell explained, the burden of the proof of God surely rests with those who make empirically unfalsifiable claims about the existence of a god, or a flying meatball, especially if they insist that we kill or persecute other people in the name of god or a flying meatball.

That is, unless the question refers to the ‘God’ conceived by the Dutch philosopher Baruch de Spinoza (1632–1677). Do I believe in Spinoza’s God? Yes. Why? Because to say I don’t believe in Spinoza’s God is the same as saying I don’t believe in my own existence, or the existence of this computer, or that coffee mug, or the park, the library, the beach, the forest, the Earth, the solar system, the cosmos, my family, my own mind. Nothing exists if I disbelieve in Spinoza’s God.

Spinoza’s God is Nature, or the universal substance of nature. If I disbelieve in Spinoza’s God, then everything I see and touch and feel is illusory, imaginary, disposable. If I reject Spinoza’s God, you and I and the world cease to be.

‘Nature herself is the power of God under another name,’ Spinoza wrote, ‘and our ignorance of the power of God is co-extensive with our ignorance of Nature. It is absolute folly, therefore, to ascribe an event to the power of God when we know not its natural cause, which is the power of God.’

Spinoza’s finest work, Ethica (‘Ethics’), completed in 1675, argued that the ‘substance’ of the universe must be self-caused and unlimited. That led him to the extraordinary definition of God as a ‘substance’ that consists ‘of infinite attributes, each of which expresses eternal and infinite essence’.

The God of Spinoza’s philosophy thus inheres in every atom, every corpuscle of the natural universe, animating all we know and all we cannot know.

Spinoza’s God ‘necessarily exists’ because ‘there can be, or be conceived, no other substance but God’, and because ‘nothing can be or be conceived without God’.

This is the pulsing heart of Spinoza’s pantheistic philosophy: ‘God is everywhere, and everything that exists is a modification of God.’ In these and other observations, Spinoza imagined an interactive universe, pre-dating the ideas of James Lovelock (1919–2022) and the ‘Gaia hypothesis’ by 300 years.

Spinoza argued that God is the natural world, and that everything in the natural world is a ‘mode’ of nature (which is to say, of God).

By this reasoning, the body and the soul/mind were not distinct entities, as Descartes and the church had argued. They were part of the infinite physical and mental realm of nature. ‘Because God is the only substance, all physical and mental entities are modes of God.’

The three great monotheisms, Judaism, Christianity and Islam, make no such claim for their God. Their sacred texts present ‘him’ as the creator of the natural world, outside and distinct from it. He made all things, including humankind, out of dust, then frowned omnipotently down on his work.

Spinoza had no patience for what he saw as this fantastic and miraculous nonsense. His God was the necessary result of deductive reasoning. Listen to Spinoza’s reply to Albert Burgh, a former student, who told Spinoza on 3 September 1675 that he, Burgh, had converted to Catholicism and begged his old lecturer – who was born and raised an Orthodox Jew, before being excommunicated by his synagogue – to join him in Christ.

With the intolerant zeal of the convert, Burgh branded Spinoza a heretic and his philosophy ‘a mere illusion and chimera’:

‘If you do not believe in Christ,’ Burgh wrote, ‘you are more wretched than

I can express. Yet the remedy is easy. Turn away from your sins, and consider the deadly arrogance of your wretched and insane reasoning . . . Will you, wretched pigmy, vile worm of the earth, yea, ashes, food of worms, will you in your unspeakable blasphemy, dare to put yourself before the incarnate, infinite wisdom of the Eternal Father? Will you, alone, consider yourself wiser and greater than all those, who . . . believe still, that Christ would come or has already come?’

If Spinoza would only join the Church of Rome, Burgh implored, God would be ‘willing to snatch your soul from eternal damnation’.

In his reply, Spinoza lamented Burgh’s conversion to the ‘Romish church’, in whose name, he wrote, ‘you have already learned wantonly to insult and rail against your opponents’. Burgh’s devotion to the pope was not grounded in ‘your love of God, but by your fear of hell, the single cause of superstition’. Spinoza advised his former pupil:

‘Cast away this deadly superstition. Cease, I say, to call ridiculous errors mysteries, and do not basely confound those things which are unknown to us, or have not yet been discovered, with what is proved to be absurd, like the horrible secrets of this Church of yours, which, in proportion as they are repugnant to right reason, you believe to transcend the understanding.’

—

In Spinoza’s elegant portrayal of the human condition, feelings of affection, love and compassion were ‘active emotions’. We feel this way for those we love because we understand their need of our love and affection, and our need to give it. These active emotions arose from ‘the mind’s understanding of the human condition’.

On the contrary, fear, anger and hatred were ‘passive’ or useless emotions that arose in response to baseless superstition and lies, unfiltered by reason. ‘Returning hatred only increases it; but reciprocating it with love vanquishes it. What we need to do is to take a God’s-eye-view of the whole necessary natural scheme of things, seeing it “in the light of eternity”.’

The most destructive and irrational emotion was fear, Spinoza argued, chiefly the fear of death, because it enslaved the soul to superstition: witness Burgh’s terrified surrender to the ‘Romish church’. ‘A free man,’ Spinoza observed, ‘thinks of nothing less than of death; and his wisdom is a meditation not of death but of life.’ That was why he rejected the interventionist, personal God of the Jews and the Christians as an illusion, as he did the ideas of the afterlife and the immortality of the soul.

He resolved the mind–body distinction by conjoining them. Body and mind were inseparable, co-dependent manifestations of God/ nature: ‘Our mind can only be said to endure . . . in so far as it involves the actual existence of the body.’

The human mind was thus part of that ‘single, infinite, necessary universe’, eternal and timeless, that existed ‘before birth as well as after death’. This idea of the mind sharing in an eternal consciousness – rather like the Hindu atman – enabled Spinoza to greet his own death with equanimity.

—

We can only know ‘the nature of a thing’ if we understand the ‘god’ that inheres in it, Spinoza observed.

Let’s think about this: what is the true ‘nature’ of a peach? Its peachiness? Its chemistry? What is the true nature of another human being? His or her humanity? His or her hormones? In answering, Spinoza supplied his Golden Rule: ‘That belongs to the nature of a thing, without which the thing can neither be, nor be understood . . .’ That is, we can only ‘understand’ the nature of a thing, a person or an idea by thinking about them in a way that imparts true or ‘clear’ knowledge of the thing, the person or the idea.

How? Spinoza identified three grades of thought: opinion, beliefs and clear knowledge.

Opinions were venal, the product of prejudice and a desire to provoke. (A large part of today’s internet, for example.) Beliefs are based on faith in things unseen (such as God, miracles and so on). Clear knowledge arises from our knowing and feeling the thing itself: ‘it surpasses the others by far,’ Spinoza wrote.

From opinion, then, proceed the ‘passions’ that are opposed to reason (anger, fear, hatred and so on). Mere hearsay, for example, breeds the opinion of hatred, ‘as we see it in the Turks against Jews and Christians, in the Jews against the Turks and Christians, in the Christians against the Jews and Turks, etc. For, among all these, how ignorant is the one multitude of the religion and morals of the others!’

Out of belief arises faith, and a desire for ‘what a thing ought to be, but not what it really is’. Belief produces faith in religious myths, miracles, prophecies and other fantasies and utopian dreams.

Out of clear knowledge comes ‘true and sincere Love, with all its offshoots’, Spinoza concluded, because it attains the ultimate truth: self-knowledge. And only with self-knowledge are we capable of the true love of friends, love of family, love of God. Only through clear knowledge are we able to understand the nature of a person or thing. Understanding, then, is the central plank of clear knowledge.

—

Spinoza gave our ‘understanding’ unusual powers of reciprocal involvement in the world around us: a co-dependent affirmation of living things and all matter. In Spinoza’s words, understanding is ‘an awareness, in the soul, of the essence and existence of things; so that it is never we who affirm or deny something of a thing, but it is the thing itself that affirms or denies, in us, something of itself’.

True understanding, then, is an act of ‘will’, by which we reciprocally affirm or deny the external ‘thing’ (feeling or phenomena) that we experience.

In this way, we acquire clear knowledge of the emotion, person or object revealed to our understanding, or mind/soul. ‘And if that object is glorious and good, then the soul becomes necessarily united with it,’ Spinoza concluded. ‘Hence it follows incontrovertibly that it is this knowledge which evokes love.’

This explains the soul’s apprehension of nature/God, in Spinoza’s scheme. It is a co-dependent, mutually recognisant embrace: ‘an idea which is in the thinking thing [meaning our minds], arising from the reality of a thing which exists in Nature’.

Was the soul ‘immortal’, in Spinoza’s conception? Did it live on after the body perished? Only insofar as it bound or became ‘united with’ nature or God, ‘without whom it can neither be, nor be known’. If the soul united with the body alone, ‘and that body happens to perish, then it must perish also’. But if the soul ‘unites with some thing which is and remains unchangeable – such as Love or God – then it must also remain unchangeable and lasting or, in a word, immortal’.

—

A mild panic might grip you at this juncture: what if your soul or mind failed to ‘unite’ with the unchangeable, such as love or God/ nature? Was your soul doomed to rot with your body? Yes, it seems.

The good news was that Spinoza’s love was available to everyone, regardless of their ‘religion’: one simply had to find and feel it. It meant looking at the world with what he called the ‘eyes of the soul’, eliciting a ‘superior kind of imagining’.

Spinoza meant that God or nature and the soul/mind were part of a great correlative, co-dependent reality, empowering your mind to ‘bring forth ideas . . . in complete harmony with its nature’.

And therein lay the path to Spinoza’s astonishing observation of the human mind as ‘a primary cause of Divine revelation’. By perceiving the God of nature, the mind ‘revealed’ the nature of God. It is remarkable how far this idea of a God that inheres in all things has travelled from the Abrahamic God, the detached, bearded creator of the world whose revelations were monstrous and miraculous.

Portrait of a Man, thought to be Baruch de Spinoza , by Barend Graat, 1666 (Public Domain)

The trauma of Spinoza’s youth hints at the origins of his defiant philosophy and heroic intellectual isolation.

In 1656, when he was about twenty-four, Spinoza found himself formally excommunicated from the Jewish faith and banned from entering the synagogue in Amsterdam. Curses were cast upon him, and members of the synagogue were forbidden to have any relationship with him and prohibited from reading his work.

Why the rabbis ejected him is unclear, but it seems that he presented to the synagogue the early ideas that would later appear in his two masterpieces, Tractatus Theologico-Politicus (‘A Theologico-Politico Treatise’, 1670) and Ethica (1677).

Banned by the rabbis and the pope, thus ensuring it a wide readership, Tractatus Theologico-Politicus made several sensational claims. It portrayed the Jewish prophets as ordinary mortals who had no miraculous powers and were not the messengers of God, as they claimed. It dismissed the Hebrew Bible as a pageant of myths and rituals peculiar to an ancient people with no relevance to the late seventeenth century. Most scandalously, Spinoza denied the Jewish people any special claim to being ‘chosen’ by God, declaring their ‘covenant’ with God null and void.

‘[T]he individual Jew . . . possessed no gift of God above other men, and that there was no difference between Jew and Gentile,’ he declared. ‘As it is a fact that God is equally gracious, merciful, and the rest, to all men . . . and that the prophetic gift was not peculiar to the Jews.’

Spinoza saved his strongest criticism for those who believed in Jewish and Christian ‘signs’, ‘miracles’ and ‘prophecies’. These superstitions reflected the credulity of minds ‘fluctuating pitiably between hope and fear’, so that ‘anything which excites their astonishment they believe to be a portent signifying the anger of the gods or of the Supreme Being’. Those who mistook superstition for religion were always anxious to avert evil with prayer and sacrifice. Signs and miracles ‘they conjured up perpetually, till one might think Nature as mad as themselves, they interpret her so fantastically’.

Fear possessed these superstitious folks; terror of the unknown drove them. They prayed to God to rescue them from the helplessness into which their fantasies had plunged them. They upbraided reason as blind, ‘because she cannot show a sure path to the shadows they pursue’. They rejected human wisdom as vain, and held the ‘phantoms of imagination, dreams, and other childish absurdities’ to be ‘the very oracles of Heaven’.

Their credulity made them clay in the hands of rulers who would mould it to suit their own ends, as Machiavelli showed, for ‘the mob has no ruler more potent than superstition’. This master of despotic statecraft, Spinoza warned, if he had not yet cast himself as a god, disguised himself in ‘the specious garb of religion, so that men may fight as bravely for slavery as for safety, and count it not shame but highest honour to risk their blood and their lives for the vainglory of a tyrant’.

—

And what of the rabbis and the preachers who persecuted those whose ideas disagreed with their creeds? Spinoza spared none, branding them cruel fanatics who, ‘if they had but one spark of light from on High’, would not so insolently rave. If they were genuinely concerned for their opponents’ souls ‘instead of for their own reputations’, they would ‘no longer fiercely persecute, but rather be filled with pity and compassion’.

The Jews demonstrated no special attributes that made them worthy of God’s favour, Spinoza went on:

‘For in respect to intellect they held very ordinary ideas about God and nature, so that they cannot have been God’s chosen in this respect; nor were they so chosen in respect of virtue and the true life, for here again they, with the exception of a very few elect, were on an equality with other nations . . .’

The thread throughout Spinoza’s work is the supremacy of the faculty of reason over superstition. A world where reason was subservient to scripture – a theocracy ruled by Biblical law – was the world he dreaded most. In such a state, ‘the prejudices of a common people of long ago [will] darken our understanding’.

Such prejudices were everywhere, and still are: theocratic forces are in the ascendant. In opposing them, Spinoza sounds like a philosophical King Cnut, trying to hold back the tides of superstition before they roll in and soil the pristine sands of his beautiful mind – a mind whose epitaph might be, as he wrote, ‘I care not for the girdings of superstition, for superstition is the bitter enemy, of all true knowledge and true morality.’

Next Thursday, 15th January 2026: 'Give me liberty or give me death!'

