EVER SINCE THEIR Babylonian captivity (597–538 BCE), a series of prophecies of unparalleled power has shaped the consciousness of the Jews, persuading the least attentive Jew that he or she belongs to a people set aside by God to fulfil some great purpose, a people chosen by God to realise his will on Earth.

A needy god tests Abraham: The Sacrifice of Isaac (1602) by Caravaggio, Uffizi Gallery, Florence (public domain)

Yahweh (God) had chosen the Jewish people, Moses explained, because God loved them. They were a ‘holy people’ unto God, ‘a special treasure above all the peoples on the face of the earth’, not because they were great in number – they were few – but because ‘the Lord loved you’.

In return, the Jews were to obey the Lord and enact his commandments and statutes ‘with all thine heart, and with all thy soul’.

And if the Jews dared ‘go a whoring after the gods of the strangers of the land’, and ‘break my covenant’, then God would forsake them and ‘many evils and troubles shall befall them’.

In return for their devotion, Yahweh promised the Jews the gift of a homeland: ‘God promises a Covenant with the Jewish people and grants them the Holy Land in perpetuity,’ says Genesis. This Biblical transaction, surely one of the greatest hostages to fortune in history, was an actual land transfer by a spiritual landlord to a group of carefully chosen mortal tenants.

God’s Covenant with the Jews would have profound repercussions in the ‘real world’ of land title and ownership, when Jewish beliefs bumped up against the bricks and mortar of the land of Canaan, one of the oldest civilisations, whose land roughly contained present-day Israel.

Even during this Biblical conquest, the Israelites felt twinges of remorse at their wholesale seizure of the land of the Canaanites, as the historian Paul Johnson notes. The Jews claimed they’d had no choice because God commanded them to occupy the land in which they were ‘a stranger’.

God first covenanted the Promised Land to the Jews in a deal with Abraham, the patriarch who sealed Judaism’s special bond with God. God told him in a dream: ‘To your descendants I have given this land, from the river of Egypt to the great river, the river Euphrates . . .’

In Genesis 17, the Lord enlarged on his promise, telling Abraham:

‘My covenant is with you, and you shall be a father of many nations . . . I will make you exceedingly fruitful; and I will make nations of you, and kings shall come from you. And I will establish My covenant between Me and you and your descendants after you in their generations, for an everlasting covenant, to be God to you and your descendants after you. Also I give to you and your descendants after you the land in which you are a stranger, all the land of Canaan, as an everlasting possession; and I will be their God.’

—

Yahweh’s side of the bargain contained a specific clause. He insisted that all male beneficiaries of the covenant be circumcised. The nick to the foreskin bound the pact in blood: the act of releasing the head of the penis from its enfolding skin demonstrated the Jews’ fealty to the Lord. Any Jew who refused, Yahweh threatened, shall be ‘cut off from his people; he has broken my covenant’.

When he heard this, Abraham happened to be uncircumcised, so he rushed out to correct his ‘imperfection’, going under the knife at the Biblically youthful age of ninety-nine. He also ensured that his son, all the men in his household, including his male slaves, were circumcised at once.

Despite such displays of devotion, Yahweh was a needy god. He needed constant affirmation of the loyalty of his covenanted people. Would they honour their bargain? Would they obey his commands? One can almost hear him thinking, ‘Why have I chosen these people if I can’t trust them?’

God would go to monstrous lengths to find out. One day he ordered Abraham to sacrifice his only son, Isaac. Covenants were usually sealed with an animal sacrifice, but Abraham’s covenant with God was ‘of such transcendent enormity’, Johnson writes, ‘that it demanded something more: a sacrifice of the best-loved in the fullest sense’.

Without a peep of protest, Abraham set off with a knife and faggot of sticks for the land of Moriah, intending to cut his son’s throat and burn the boy’s body. He bound Isaac to the altar he’d made from the wood and raised the knife over the boy’s neck, at which point Yahweh cried out from Heaven: ‘Abraham, Abraham! . . . Do not lay your hand on the lad, or do anything to him; for now I know that you fear God, since you have not withheld your son, your only son, from Me.’ Abraham released his son and burned a ram instead.

Many people recoil in disgust from this story, wondering how a loving god could command a father to sacrifice his only son. Others admire Abraham’s blind obedience as the purest expression of faith, demonstrating Yahweh’s supreme power over his human creations. The ethics of the story have stretched the minds of the greatest Jewish and non-Jewish philosophers, from Philo and Maimonides to Søren Kierkegaard. Whatever your reaction, the story demonstrates that the ‘chosen people’ were apparently God’s possessions, to reward, test, torment, destroy or enslave as he pleased.

—

It is time to inject a little history into the story. The ancient Israelites, whom the Bible situates c. 1300 BCE at the foot of Mount Sinai (where God handed Moses the Ten Commandments), were in fact desert-dwelling former slaves, homeless and poor, rejected by the then civilised world of Egypt and Persia.

They believed Yahweh had chosen them to fulfil his will precisely because they were the wretched of the world. God’s favour was a badge of destiny, not superiority. Chosen-ness meant engaging in an intimate relationship with God. It resembled a stormy marriage that lurched between beatific and traumatic, often seeming more cursed than blessed.

The Jews’ sense of exceptionalism, their spiritual separateness, was not meant to mark them as superior to other human beings. God had singled them out, they believed, to ‘pilot’ a ‘divine scheme for the human race’, as Johnson puts it: ‘No people has ever insisted more firmly than the Jews that history has a purpose and humanity a destiny. The Jews, therefore, stand right at the centre of the perennial attempt to give human life the dignity of a purpose.’

In this sense, the Jews lived in the conscious idea of themselves as the human instruments of the Almighty’s will on Earth, as their extraordinary prophets never wearied of reminding them.

Many non-Jews met this idea with derision or disdain, and in time, the Jews’ claim to being chosen by God as a ‘holy people’ generated extreme hostility, notably among European Christians, who dismissed their ‘chosenness’ as the mark of a cursed ‘race’ led by a succession of charismatic prophets who were intent on creating ‘a world religion’.

Circumcision of Abraham , from the Bible of Jean de Sy, ca. 1355-1357 (public domain)

There are two versions of the Book of Exodus. One is the miraculous story of ‘two million’ Jews who, led by their prophet Moses, defied ‘stiff-necked’ Pharaoh, escaped the Egyptian armies thanks to God parting the Red Sea, received the Ten Commandments on Mount Sinai and entered the Promised Land in glory.

The other is the story of an ‘unclean pariah population of slaves and perhaps banditti’, as the historian Simon Schama puts it, who excited popular revulsion and were flung out of Egypt in around the thirteenth century BCE on the orders of Pharaoh Merneptah, son of Ramesses II, whereupon they wandered the desert in a state of abjection, terror, hunger and disease, with neither Moses nor the gaping Red Sea to save them.

‘Israel [meaning the people] is laid waste,’ declared a triumphant hieroglyphic inscription of the time – the first recorded written mention of ‘Israel’. ‘Its seed is no more.’

The second portrait of the Jewish exile from Egypt is the likelier one, according to the first-century CE Roman-Jewish historian Flavius Josephus (who drew on the work of the Egyptian priest Manetho), and closer to the dreary reality of the human condition, as Schama writes:

‘No evidence outside the Hebrew Bible exists to make the exodus and the law-giving dependably historical. But that does not necessarily mean that at least some elements of the story – servile labour, migration, perhaps even incoming conquest – might not, under any circumstances, have happened.’

—

The clash of fact and myth resounds throughout the history of the Jews. Whether a myth is ‘true’, whether a Biblical story is based on ‘fact’, is not our concern here.

Our concern is to appreciate how belief in that myth, or prophecy, true or not, shaped the spiritual identity, the emotional history, the evolving consciousness of a people.

In this sense, God’s covenant with Abraham and the first version of Exodus – of the Jews’ heroic flight from Egyptian slavery – have defined Jewish consciousness more than any other narrative. Even secular Jews who have no truck with fairytales revere their heroic provenance.

The legend of Exodus rescued the self-identity of the Jews from the indignity of exile and forged a collective Jewish consciousness that has persisted for more than two millennia. To this day, the story exerts an unassailable hold on the Jewish mind: Moses executed God’s covenant with Abraham, liberated the Jews from bondage and led them to their ‘redemption’, meant in the Old Testament sense of redeeming a ‘payment due’: i.e. the receipt of God’s gift of the Promised Land.

En route, Moses paused in the wilderness and, amid thunder and lightning and the blare of trumpets, ascended the cloud-cloaked summit of Mount Sinai to receive from God the Ten Commandments, the laws that would govern the soul of the Israelites and shape the moral foundation of the Western world.

