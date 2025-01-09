Who made our minds?

TOM PAIN
Jan 10Edited

The Hebrew's "discovery" of the "One God" that nobody has ever seen? How about the Hebrews adoption of the "One God" theory from the Zoroastrian religion that predated the Hebrew's "discovery" of Yahweh, by 1,000 years,

Humans have believed and faith in thousands of gods and goddesses that nobody has ever seen, which casts much doubt on the sanity of the human species.

If I believe in an invisible magician in the sky I have a delusional thought disorder.

If you and I believe in an invisible magician in the sky we have a folie au deux.

If a billion people believe in the same invisible magician in the sky we have a "great religion."

Zoroastrianism - HISTORY

Feb 13, 2018 · Arguably the world’s first monotheistic faith, it’s one of the oldest religions still in existence. Zoroastrianism was the state religion of three Persian dynasties, until the Muslim conquest of...

Frank Frick
Jan 10

"How's the Portability?" 😃

I can wait.

PS : it's amazing that Hume, of all people, found it quite okay to accept an invisible universal entity, given his general 'cannot know that' approach.

This bending of the way we construe reality around an invisible black hole (deep assumption) seems to affect the work all philosophers prior to the time of the discrediting of the *literal* interpretation of the Bible account / creation story.

Descartes ostensibly strips it back to bare bones but does not strip out The Almighty?... not even just to see how that would play?

Programmed into their operating systems *prior to being able to think about it*, so too difficult to get it out... or just a blind spot?

(I'm not atheist... but I see that our conceptions are manufactured from what we absorbed between birth and primary school... this is important because people can have a toxic supreme being setup or one that is good for mental health, or effortless social accommodation. So... what actually is in my supreme being kit? Could I do an inventory, then maybe clean out and update it?)

