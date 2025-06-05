High Priests of the Politics of Cruelty
America's Christian Nationalists want a country ruled by Bible-wielding autocrats. An 18th century French monarchist is their touchstone (my final essays on Islam resume next week)
This is Who made our minds?, my Thursday essay probing the greatest, cruellest and most beautiful minds of the past 5,000 years, inspired by my book, The Soul: A History of the Human Mind (Penguin 2024). Join the journey!
Next Thursday: ‘If you kill us, we shall enter Paradise’
ESTABLISHMENT DISGUST at Jacobin violence is a common reaction to the French R…