On Earth As It Is

On Earth As It Is

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ResponsiblyFree
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The usual lucid and poetic writing Paul, thanks for sharing your gift, always fascinating to glimpse your mind in those you enter to explicate.

I invite you to join our The Philosophy of Responsible Freedom Session 23 THE LETHAL COMMUNICATIVE DISEASE OF LONELINESS

https://responsiblyfree924276.substack.com/p/the-philosophy-of-responsible-freedom

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