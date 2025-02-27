Who made our minds?

Discussion about this post

Paul Ham
Feb 28

Hi Peter

Thank you very much for your thoughtful and inspiring response to my latest essay.

I’m delighted to hear you’ll keep reading… hopefully to the end 🙏😅

We have a long way to go….stay with me, and I hope your friends find something worthwhile here too!

All the best

Paul

Peter Rawlings
Feb 28

Hi Paul, This is the first piece of yours that I have read in full. Thank you. I am not a Christian or really “religious”, perhaps Daoist/Humanist, with a degree (1977) in “Drama & Religious Studies”. I studied RS because I was (still am) interested in the nature of mind and especially at that time “alternative states of consciousness” - which led to an interest in mysticism and psychology (my degree thesis was “Jungian Individuation and Tibetan Mandalas”). That is just some of my early leanings…

On reading this piece I found this section most helpful:

”To love others as you would have them love you asked people to examine their own behaviour and their own consciences, Christ preached. If you want the truth, tell the truth; if you want peace, lay down your own weapons; if you expect respect, show respect; if you desire love, show love.”

I am aware of The Golden Rule, to some extent too of the differing versions present in Chinese philosophy, yet had not understood the Jesus’ version in this simple and direct way. I had not considered this, yet it is quite obvious and, as you note, radical! Thank you. I will continue to reflect on this….I have also chosen to forward this, together with the link to your Substack, to others I know who may be equally affected!

Secondly, your erudition motivates me to continue to read more, both here and elsewhere, so thanks for that (implicit) nudge!

