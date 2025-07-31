Who made our minds?
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Archive
Leaderboard
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
God's wars
Breathe out: this is the last of my essays on medieval horror inflicted in the name of God or Allah. Next week we return to the marvels of the mind!
Jul 31
•
Paul Ham
2
Share this post
Who made our minds?
God's wars
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
3
Poor Jerusalem, 1099
The first crusaders showed no mercy
Jul 24
•
Paul Ham
3
Share this post
Who made our minds?
Poor Jerusalem, 1099
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
The First Crusade
Cutthroats and bandits joined princes and pilgrims on the great march to the Holy Land. They thought they were going to be saved...
Jul 17
•
Paul Ham
1
Share this post
Who made our minds?
The First Crusade
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
3
Killer popes
By promising salvation to the first crusaders, they ignited a Christian 'holy war' against Islam
Jul 10
•
Paul Ham
Share this post
Who made our minds?
Killer popes
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
The shock of the Norsemen
Why the Vikings plundered Europe then converted to Christ
Jul 3
•
Paul Ham
1
Share this post
Who made our minds?
The shock of the Norsemen
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
June 2025
The first Caliphates (632-800)
Over-awed and defeated by Islam, Christianity melted into paranoid obscurity
Jun 26
•
Paul Ham
3
Share this post
Who made our minds?
The first Caliphates (632-800)
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
2
Islam invades Spain (711 CE)
After conquering North Africa, the Arabs invaded Spain and France but were stopped at Poitiers
Jun 19
•
Paul Ham
1
Share this post
Who made our minds?
Islam invades Spain (711 CE)
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
'If you kill us, we shall enter paradise'
Driven by this unfalsifiable conviction, the Arabs conquered most of the known world in the name of Allah
Jun 12
•
Paul Ham
2
Share this post
Who made our minds?
'If you kill us, we shall enter paradise'
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
High Priests of the Politics of Cruelty
America's Christian Nationalists want a country ruled by Bible-wielding autocrats. An 18th century French monarchist is their touchstone (my final…
Jun 5
•
Paul Ham
7
Share this post
Who made our minds?
High Priests of the Politics of Cruelty
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
May 2025
The fall of Jerusalem
How the Islamic armies subdued a Christian citadel
May 29
•
Paul Ham
2
Share this post
Who made our minds?
The fall of Jerusalem
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
2
'The Sword of God'
The sight of the armies of Islam shocked all Christendom
May 22
•
Paul Ham
2
Share this post
Who made our minds?
'The Sword of God'
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
3
Jihad!
The beginning of 'holy war'
May 15
•
Paul Ham
2
Share this post
Who made our minds?
Jihad!
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
© 2025 Paul Ham
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts